PCM's (PCMI) CEO Frank Khulusi on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Kim and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. The first quarter saw strategic progress of evidence by the strong financial performance in the quarter. I'd like to thank my entire team for their hard work and dedication.

The improvement in our financial results was achieved through increased performance in the areas of our business where we have made significant investments and aligned our resources.

I'm pleased with the solid start of the year with record first quarter results. We saw revenue grow 4% for our new first quarter record of $542.8 million on 6% growth in gross billings.

Gross profit increased 6% for our first quarter record $83.6 million, with a record 15.4% gross margin amongst the highest of our industry peers and driven in part by our 22% increase in services, which increased to 8% of net sales. As a result of our improved gross profit and restrained spending, operating profit grew 32% for our first quarter record $6.2 million and adjusted EPS that was 26% to $0.34.

We now have a global footprint with the presence in Canada and the UK. In the first quarter, our Canadian segment grew net sales by 11%. Our new UK segment, which we launched in the second quarter of 2017 also delivered strong performance. UK net sales nearly doubled from Q4 levels to $18.1 million, while approaching breakeven profitability. Since its inception, the UK segment has delivered over $30 million in net sales.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our president Jay Miley, for some for specific details on the quarter. Jay?

Jay Miley

Thank you, Frank. As discussed in our last conference call, we remain very focused on improving our cost structure. To that end, in early Q1 2018 w put in motion several targeted initiatives that are designed to provide productivity improvements throughout 2018.

While the productivity benefits from these initiatives were muted in Q1, our investments we have made in UK business, as well as the timing when certain initiatives were implemented improvements already - are already evidence in both our Commercial stagnant and Canadian segments.

In our Commercial segment on a 2% year-over-year net sales growth, SG&A expenses declined 3% year-on-year, resulting in a 57 basis point improvement in this segment cost structure as a percentage of net sales. Similarly, in our Canadian segment on a 11% year-over-year net sales growth, we saw 24 basis point improvement in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales.

Despite a focus on improving our cost structure, we also remain committed to our investments in our technology practice groups, which contributed to 22% increase in service revenues and 14% growth in software.

Together with our investments in security, cyber data center, cloud and managed services, the net result is a transformed business model that we expect is primed for long term sustainable growth. We have a competitive offering, supported by an outstanding team, the combination of which is not only helping us to expand in new business areas with existing clients, it is also enabling us to win net new clients.

From a category highlight prospective, software represented 25% of gross billed revenues and grew 14% year-on-year, desktops and networking each represented 9% of gross billed revenues and grew 23% and 13% respectively.

Delivered services represented 8% of the business and grew 22% year-on-year, displays, servers, accessories and other grew 11%, 15%, 4% and 12% respectively. These gains are partially offset by 12% decline in the notebook and tablet category, largely driven by rollouts [ph] last year did not repeat - that did not repeat in Q1 of this year.

We also saw a decline in our manufacturer services and warranty category, which declined by 15%, driven by a loss of a Federal contract that we chose to walk away from due to profitability concerns with contract, as we discussed in the past.

I want to thank our associates around the world for their hard work. We had a lot of successes in the first quarter from the business development perspective and an operational perspective that position us for future growth.

On the business development front, PCM was named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year. This is the first time that PCM has won this award which is a testament to our team’s hard work. As an authorized Adobe platinum reseller, PCM has the ability to evaluate and deliver a variety of different Adobe licensing solutions tailored to any organization's size, needs and personal strategy.

We've also named the 2017 ESET Most Valuable Partner National Solutions Provider. Based on our ability to increase total revenue year-over-year, as well as the highest number of net new business orders with deal registrations.

As previously highlighted, we are continuing to evolve and invest in our security practice and are at the forefront of solving security challenges our customers face. Together with ESET, we are bringing the market valuable security solutions to both our commercial and government clients. We are very pleased to have received this recognition as it demonstrates that the investments we are making are paying off.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brand LaVerne, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our first quarter results in more detail. Brandon?

Brandon LaVerne

Thanks, Jay. Detailed information about our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures are provided in our current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC earlier today and also available on our website.

As I review the results for the quarter, all comparisons will be relative to the first quarter of 2017 unless otherwise noted. Our 4% growth in consolidated net sales was driven primarily by the $18.1 million in sales from our new UK segment, was also impacted by an $18 million increase in sales reported on a net basis.

Our UK segment performed very well and improved the sequential results from the fourth quarter by nearly doubling its revenue, while controlling costs. The result was a $1.7 million improvement in its operating income, resulting in a substantial improvement from the $2 million operating loss in Q4 to just under $300,000 for the first quarter of 2018.

Our public sector net sales declined $10.5 million or 16%. However, nearly all of that decline resulted from a higher mix of sales reported on a net basis. Gross billed revenues in our public sector business declined by less than 1% despite the loss of a large federal contract that we were unwilling to rebid at a loss which will impact our public sector results through mid Q3.

Our Canadian segment continue to perform well increasing its net sales by 11% in the quarter despite a $1.4 million increase in sales reported on a net basis. Our top partners by billed revenues in the first quarter of 2018 were Microsoft, HP Inc., Dell, Cisco, Apple, Lenovo and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Collectively these top seven partners represented approximately 56% of gross billed revenues.

Consolidated gross profit grew to a first quarter record $83.6 million with gross margin also improving to a record 15.4%. Gross margin was positively impacted by the $18 million increase in sales reported on a net basis and also by improvement in our selling margins, driven by a higher mix of services and solutions, partially offset by a reduction in vendor consideration received as a percentage of net sales.

Consolidated SG&A expenses increased by $3.6 million, primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in personnel costs of which $3.1 million related to our new U.K. segment, which I stated earlier was launched in the second quarter of 2017.

The increase in our SG&A expenses was also related to a $600,000 increase in lease expenses, partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in outside service costs related to the termination of the Pakistani BPO service contract and a $600,000 decrease in travel and entertainment expenses.

Interest expense increased by $800,000 to $2.5 million due to higher variable interest rates related to the increase in LIBOR over the prior year period, as well as higher average borrowings during the first quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter 2017.

Income tax expense was $1.1 million or 28.9% reflecting the new lower Federal income tax rate and other factors within tax reform, compared to income tax in the first quarter 2017 which benefited from the credit to income tax expense of $2.3 million related to the excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options. We continue to expect our effective tax rate to be in the 29% range for the 2018 year.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. As we stated last quarter, we had expected an improvement in our cash flow in 2018 resulting not only from our net profits, but also from the normalization of our working capital metrics.

I'm happy to report that in the first quarter we generated $39.5 million of operating cash flow, driven primarily from a $28 million reduction in inventory levels from the peak we saw at the end of the year.

We also indicated we will see a reduction in CapEx which were $1.5 million in the quarter compared to $6 million in the year ago quarter. As a result, we were able to pay down approximately $30 million of debt during the quarter and expect to see further working capital improvements as we move further into 2018.

Lastly, I'd like to point out that we put a detailed table in our earnings release showing the quarterly impact in a prior year results from the adoption of ASC 606. Our financials have been restated for 2016 and 2017 and as a result, I'm happy to discuss further with anyone needing a deeper understanding of the impact of ASC 606 on our results.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to Frank to discuss our outlook.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Brandon. We are starting to a record year in sales, gross profits and adjusted EPS for 2018. As we begin reaping the benefits of our 2017 investments in security, cloud, hybrid data, managed services and other areas.

We are reiterating our 2018 guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share to be in a range of two to $2.10 per share, including the results of our U.K. segment, which we anticipate being profitable for the full year of 2018.

Giving effect to the new revenue standard which is being reflected in our guidance for the first time and that some of our highest growing areas of the business such as security are now reported on a net basis, we expect our full year 2018 growth will be approximately 4%.

We are also raising our gross margin guidance from approximately 15% to a new range of 15.0% to 15.5% for the full year. Further, given the seasonality of our state, local and educational component of our public sector business, and given the historic strength of netted down revenue in the second quarter, among other factors, we expect revenue growth in the third and fourth quarter to exceed that of the second quarter.”

William Gibson

Yeah. I think my first question would be for Jay and if you could give us just a little more depth or color on what's going on in the commercial market and how you're indeed grabbing new customers?

Jay Miley

Yeah, Bill. So I mean, I think it all stems from the expanded service offerings and our go-to- market approach around solutions to be quite candid with you. We've made investments that Frank has indicated, that I've indicated or highlighted around managed services, security, hybrid data center, et cetera. You couple that with our already strong presence and the endpoint solutions business, I think we offer a very compelling one-stop shop for many of our customers.

And as what we're seeing quite frankly is that more and more than not end customers are looking to narrow the number of folks they're dealing with. And our breadth of offer is a competitive advantage, especially when you compare us to some of the regional or more local VARs [ph] and it’s helping our securities net new customers.

William Gibson

And any difference between like large enterprises and small and medium sized businesses. Are they performing about the same?

Frank Khulusi

Yeah. Look, I mean, I think that it ebbs and flows quarter-to-quarter from our perspective in terms and we look at the segment approach, but clearly our service offerings in all segments, enterprise, mid-market and small business, as you know we go to market in the mid-market enterprise predominantly with our services led [ph] solutions led approach that’s field centric, in SMB we go after that business via predominantly and inside sales motion, but both those motions and all those segments have the capability to leverage our solutions capabilities and our services mechanisms. So really I think - I guess the short answer is I think that we're seeing success across the board.

William Gibson

Thank you. And then in the public sector, as we get into the back half of the year, do you think that improves or does that stay tough all year?

Jay Miley

Well, I don't know if you heard what Brandon said that the - on a gross billing phases [ph] of the sector declined by 1% which is essentially flat. And when you factor the fact that we – there is a large contract that we previously disclosed, we chose not to walk away from because otherwise it would have been transacted at loss. And we believe that the people who wanted actually ended up with it at a loss. When you factor that out, we actually grew.

So I would say yes, especially one [indiscernible] and especially with the other changes that we made to the business. However, nothing in our business is guaranty, but we have to win business day in and day out.

William Gibson

Thank you.

Jay Miley

Thank you.

Frank Khulusi

Hi, Kara.

Kara Anderson

Good afternoon.

Frank Khulusi

Good afternoon.

Kara Anderson

Just on SG&A expense, I think previously you said you expected that as a percentage of net sale to improve by a 100 basis points, is that still the expectation with the new revenue, I guess target for the year?

Brandon LaVerne

Yes, Yes, Kara, I'll take that. The new ASC 606 changes the math a little bit, but directionally we're still committed to the 100 basis points.

Jay Miley

Actually the actions that we were going to undertake have both the gross dollar amount, as well as a percentage of sales amount. The gross dollar amount have not change, but the actual percentage of sales because of new accounting pronouncement makes it - we're coming off that number a little bit, because of how the percentage has shaped out. However, directionally it's still and the same.

Frank Khulusi

Right. It's more mathematical factor of the change in the way we're doing the sales number now. So directionally we're committed to the same things we talked about last time.

Brandon LaVerne

Kara, its Brandon, I’d also say it's one of the reasons why gross margins are little bit higher as well. And so with the growth in the business that we talked about on the growing areas in the net down world, which is basically software maintenance, hardware maintenance and security all those numbers get listed a little bit and so the bottom line results in the same – the margin component of the margin mathematical calculations little bit different. So nothing is really shifted, it’s just as the number that could be 100 basis points in our current expectation.

Kara Anderson

Understood. Glad to hear, you're still committed to it, at least from a dollar perspective. And then if the mix does continue to favor services is there room for the gross margin to continue to improve beyond the new 15 – the 15.4%, I think you – or 15.5 range that you laid out?

Brandon LaVerne

Yes, that is. But we don't want to commit to that for two reasons. Number one, as I keep repeating in our business although we are increasingly having more and more for recurring revenue stream in our business, we still have to build the business and win the business day in and day out. And so that’s – we want to be conservative when it comes to that.

The second reason is, we don't control what our – what the competitive environment looks like, and so that is a factor. And then third, we need want to reinvest some of that upside into the - winning more deals and being more competitive.

So with that in mind, we're only comfortable right now stating the existing margin range. But I would say that from an activity perspective and where we're going as a company, we're definitely going into areas where that allow us over time to increase the gross margin, all other things being equal.

Kara Anderson

Great. Thank you.

Brandon LaVerne

Thank you, Kara.

