LDL And Natural Gas Statistics: Rigs, DUCs, WTI, Midstream

UGAZ peaked on Nov 13 at $114.90 and is near ~$59 on April 25, despite the coldest winter since 2013-14. UGAZ hit a low of $49.72 in December.

We strongly advised readers in November and December to avoid the bull temptation and stay out of leveraged ETNs UGAZ and BOIL for anything other than short-term trading opportunities.

My last article "Losing My Religion" provided a comprehensive framework for reconsidering historical EIA natural gas storage averages, and understanding why the current storage deficit is not a big deal despite loud protests from the bulls. For the duration of the 2018 refill season, regional spot pricing is all about production, production, production. Weather always matters, but we would need a scorching summer similar to 2016 to move the needle on the consumption side. Statistically speaking, average summer temps are much more likely, especially after a cool spring start. The next 8 weeks will be monitored closely for signs of producer discipline. Injections will be compared to year-ago results to determine how loose or tight the market is at current price levels. I've long argued spot prices need to stay below ~$3 to stimulate robust power burn in the face of a "loose" year-over-year production surplus. We learned in 2017 coal resources come back with a vengeance, if prices get too far above $3. On the flip side, if summer heat and humidity don't materialize, the trading range is likely to break the lower support level unless we see significantly reduced dry gas output. We can't control the weather, so let's dive into the latest production fundamentals to determine supply direction.

What a difference a year makes. We exited winter 2016-17 with 2,049 bcf in storage, substantially lower L48 production near ~72 bcfd, and a price range mostly between $3.05 and $3.40. Storage was well above the five-year average, but low daily production kept a floor under prices as the market worried about midstream and LNG export project timelines. Fast forward one year and we're exiting winter three weeks later than expected with ~1,295 bcf in storage. Why are prices ~50 cents lower with an 800+ bcf annual deficit? Robust drilling data and a rebounding petroleum market led to strong second-half 2017 production gains that carried into 2018. Current L48 production is estimated between 79 and 80.5+ bcfd, an all-time high that's expected to go higher.

Let's review the forces impacting future production.

Recap of the Baker Hughes Rig Report (April 20th)

Net results: +5 U.S., -9 Canada.

U.S. Breakdown: +5 oil, +0 gas.

U.S. Oil Rigs: 820 vs. 688 y-o-y, +19.2%.

U.S. Gas Rigs: 192 vs. 167 y-o-y, +15%.

These numbers are not surprising at all with the recent trends for WTI pricing. Canadian rigs are moved before the spring thaw. Most of the drilling happens in Alberta where you need to relocate rigs on solid ground before the spring weather creates muddy conditions. There is little risk of Canada not having substantial surplus gas to sell L48 buyers for many years to come. The bigger risk for Canada is competition from Appalachia, Bakken and Niobrara shale basins for the lucrative Midwest markets and eventually for Dawn/Toronto when Rover Phase 2 comes online. Large Canadian nat gas reserves will be a headwind for L48 prices for a very long time. The cross border pipes are already built and Canadian gas has nowhere else to go for at least 3-4 years due to the long-time lag for building LNG export facilities.

Super-Seven Shale Basins:

Cana Woodford (OK): -4 @ 61 total, +10 y-o-y. Eagle Ford (S.TX): +1 @ 76, -2 y-o-y. Haynesville (N.E. TX/LA): +0 @ 52, +15 y-o-y. Utica (OH/PA): -2 @ 23, +0 y-o-y. Marcellus (PA/WV/OH): +0 @ 55, +9 y-o-y. Permian (W.TX): +8 @ 453, +113 y-o-y. Williston (ND/SD): -2 @ 53, +9 y-o-y.

Focusing on the Super-Seven reveals the continued bearish trend for cumulative L48 rig growth. Rigs are up year over year for almost every major shale basin, and we're already at ATH L48 dry production. The Permian continues to be the center of attention for producers. 453 active rigs is a staggering number. Midstream infrastructure is the limiting factor for growth. Expect all of the Permian outbound pipes to run near capacity until new midstream projects are completed.

Drilled Uncompleted Wells (DUCs)

The latest EIA DPR was released on April 16th.

The above image shows the DUC estimates for March taken from the latest report. DUC data collected by the EIA changes frequently, see previous article titled "DUC, DUC, Goose," and trend is more important than the absolute number. That said, 7,692 DUCs is a large inventory of holes ready to be frac'd and a new high since the 2016 bottom. It's no surprise the strong Permian rig count is leading to the biggest DUC inventory. The other shale regions are holding steady with the Niobrara leaning towards harvest mode. The Niobrara faces difficult competition in virtually every direction. Appalachia is arguably the most important shale basin for dry growth and the DUC count @ 749 signals plenty of potential production to fill the new midstream capacity.

The April DPR shows continued robust gas production increases from the Super Seven for May 2018 and beyond. Appalachia leads the charge as expected, but the combined output from Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana is impressive. This is happening with a CME curve in contango for the next 9 months, and flat prices mostly below $3 for the next 36 months.

WTI and Associated Gas Production

You would have to be living under a rock to have missed the strong petroleum rally happening worldwide on the back of the Saudi production cuts disguised as a group effort between OPEC and Russia. We're entering the summer driving season for the Northern Hemisphere with a strong economy and big stock market gains across the globe. Solid consumer demand and strong exports due to the Brent spread are likely to support WTI pricing above ~$62 in North America for the remainder of 2018 into 2019. Current WTI pricing is pushing on ~$68+. It would take a policy change from Saudi Arabia to change the trend and it appears the KSA is not interested in pursuing the "flooding" strategy from 2014-2016.

All signs point to increased L48 tight oil production on the back of strong drilling data and rising prices. This is unequivocally bearish for natural gas. Associated production has been discussed frequently in my articles, and the higher WTI goes, the more likely we'll see increased associated gas production as a by-product. Why is this bad? The natural gas price curve has no impact on oil exploration. E&Ps want the higher margin liquids and have to deal with the gas as an afterthought. Consider the 2015-16 bottom for natural gas prices coincided with weak oil prices that led to reduced drilling and capex. Pretty much the opposite of the current petroleum situation. The one positive working for the gas bulls is take-away capacity from some of the major shales including the Permian is running into limits earlier than expected. This is an important consideration, but not a long-term impediment. Maxing out all pipes from the Permian can hardly be described as bullish for the gas curve, but it does place an upper limit on 2018-2019 growth.

The 2018 Midstream Transformation

The biggest headwinds for gas prices over the next year are the major midstream projects adding substantial capacity from some of the lowest cost production regions on the planet.

Energy Transfer Partner's (ETP) Rover pipeline completely changes the dynamics of the Midwest market, and Rover Phase 2 will extend the Appalachian reach to the large Toronto/Dawn market. Rover started limited operation in September 2017 and has steadily added laterals and compressors since. Capacity is currently limited to 50% of the 3.25 bcfd maximum. I suspect many casual gas traders haven't fully contemplated just how big the number is when running at 100%.

3.25 bcfd operating 365 days per year is jaw-dropping. That's ~1.2 TCF of Appalachian gas aimed at the Defiance hub annually with Rover Phase 2 connecting to Vector for a ride into Canada/Dawn. I'm wondering if the Midwest storage facilities will bother refilling much past 1 TCF this year assuming Rover stays on schedule? This is more incremental gas supply than the Midwest can consume alone. Rover Phase 2 plus the big north to south pipe reversals are needed to provide access to other large markets. For 2018-2019, an additional 1.625 bcfd of Rover capacity will be available over ~140 days of winter equaling 228 BCF of new supply. That means the Midwest storage facilities can lower refill by over ~220 BCF with confidence knowing Rover provides a big insurance policy. I'm not saying this will happen immediately, but the example illustrates my point that storage facilities are likely to trend towards lower maximums given the current price curve. The economic incentive to store huge volumes of surplus gas are gone with the flat curve. PUC storage mandates may slow this process a bit legislatively, but eventually they'll revise the storage requirements as the market gets comfortable with the new midstream reliability.

Rover is the biggest and most important project, but Atlantic Sunrise and many other large projects are heading for completion this year. The Williams Companies' (WMB) Atlantic Sunrise project is a monster pipe providing access to mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets for Marcellus gas. ATL-Sunrise is essentially an expansion arm of the Transco system, bypassing current bottlenecks by connecting Northeast Pennsylvania fields to the mid-Atlantic and beyond. At 1.7 bcfd, you're adding 620 BCF of annual gas supply to these key markets. There's not enough new demand to absorb this supply increase and that means South Central producers will lose market share given the low production cost of Marcellus gas.

Astute investors can see the chess pieces lining up for Appalachia to claim more market share in every direction leaving the South Central producers to focus on the new LNG Export demand expected to ramp in mid-2019 and beyond.

Conclusion

What factors can drive a big rally?

Major extended nuclear power plant outages

Lower L48 dry gas output at sub ~$2.80 pricing.

Super hot summer temps coast to coast, especially in the upper half of the country. It's always hot in Texas and Florida.

Extended delays for the key midstream projects (beyond Nov 1st, 2018)

The gas strip is below $3 because none of these catalysts are high probability. With Trump's team in power, it's likely we'll have Rover and Atlantic Sunrise ready for next winter.

Summer weather is the next big demand catalyst and no one wants to count on Mother Nature for their investment strategy. A cool spring lowers the probability for a scorching summer, but never say never when it comes to weather.

Wait for extreme sentiment and fade this rally. All signs point to increased production growth matching the significant new midstream capacity. Ignore the EIA storage deficit, but pay attention to the magnitude of the injections and weekly production.

Keep monitoring the gas-focused producer charts for signals of Wall Street intentions. The action has been poor the past few sessions. CNX (CNX), Cabot (COG), Antero (AR), EQT (EQT), Chesapeake (CHK), Range (RRC), Southwest (SWN) and Gulfport (GPOR) all look challenged with some less sick than others. SWN is attempting to base and looks the best in the group. I'd still buy more Cheniere (LNG) before touching any of the producers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, LNG, FB, FOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I frequently trade UGAZ/DGAZ and UWT/DWT. Active trades are posted in the comments under my latest article.