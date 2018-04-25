Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Hold On, Earnings Season Gives The Boost They Needed

Earnings are helping stocks; there are some data releases coming that could move markets back into a higher-vol environment over the next couple sessions.

Market Intro

CNBC: Wednesday Close

U.S. stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) managed to post positive returns for Wednesday; the Dow had suffered a five-day losing streak after Boeing (NYSE:BA) earnings gave the index a lift. S&P futures are up about half a percent after-hours in response to the gangbuster FB earnings.

Source: Bloomberg

In a market where headlines rip stocks higher and lower, we have some catalysts for action over the next couple days. Durable goods and inventories on Thursday give way to Q1 GDP on Friday.

As we’ll see below, the dollar may be working a recovery here. The last year saw a rise in the euro that was somewhat puzzling, in my view. The euro currency VIX is taking note of the greenback strength.

Thoughts on Volatility

Commodities in general (DBC) have gotten increased attention lately, and this is true for oil (USO) in particular. It is important to look for the nuance in the release for such markets. Not that it always matters or that markets will respond as you think they ought to, but the dynamic for oil US oil inventories has shifted over the past five years or so as America becomes an oil exporter (though still a net importer).

The U.S. dollar (UUP) peaked in early January 2017. Since then, it has all been downhill for the currency. We are seeing evidence that the downtrend is finalizing, which may have important consequences both for US earnings and for volatility. I am in the camp that believes the strong dollar played an important role in the increased volatility we saw from late 2014 through early 2016.

This is a funny way to say that people are making too much of the 3% line for Treasuries. It matters if Treasury volatility picks up, or if the pace of increases quickens (see atom&humber's comment below). But the 3% level, in and of itself, is more of a headline-grabber than anything else. And if I may say so, I think Iggy Pop looks dashing next to Jennifer Aniston!

Term Structure

Bear in mind that the term structure is pretty quiet here. Also, May is the front month, and we have quite some time before expiry. Spot VIX could rip in both directions quite a bit, and the futures could remain unresponsive. The strong finish for stocks showed how willing the spot VIX was to shed a couple points. In my view, yesterday offered scant evidence of any real reason to take vol much lower. But spot, the front end of the term structure, and even the VVIX all disagree.

Yesterday VVIX took to the south side of 100, which would indicate a view of calming. The weight of the evidence would suggest that the vol markets are looking for stocks to relax here some. That does not mean stocks have to go back to anaemic as they were for much of last year.

While spot held its own on Wednesday, it gave up its resolve into the close. VXX took notice in the after-hours. The ETP is 1x levered, and so, may be considered the most stable of all the various vol products. Technically, the M1-M2 is in backwardation (slight), but more importantly, spot prints above the first two futures contracts; all things equal, this should give VXX some support. What’s perhaps more important, however, is that we are still on the low end of the recent trading range for spot VIX in a flat-curve environment.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Reader atom&humber summarized some of his key thoughts in the comment thread for the most recent MVB.

There is some good food for thought here along a variety of dimensions. Before signing off, I’d ask readers to share any insights they have on markets other than US equities (rates, FX, etc). Often we speak of stocks, as the volatility markets are arguably most developed in this space. But there is a lot of interesting activity in a variety of areas, and frequently, one space impacts several others.

Thank you for reading.

