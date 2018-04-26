We Believe Janssen Has Separated From Geron. Just Awaiting Divorce Papers

In this article, we seek to dispel six key myths surrounding imetelstat that Geron bulls tout, starting with the belief that Geron will announce more IMbark data in May.

We believe imetelstat’s elimination and omission from Janssen’s presentation materials is an indication that the company is likely to terminate its collaboration agreement in 3Q 2018.

Janssen has removed or omitted imetelstat from key presentation materials

We believe Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) bulls are missing a key piece of evidence that suggests to us that Janssen (NYSE:JNJ) is likely to terminate its licensing agreement for imetelstat. In every Johnson & Johnson (Janssen’s parent) quarterly earnings presentation, Janssen provides a slide that highlights its key strategic partnerships. In the past, Janssen included imetelstat in this slide, as seen in the 1Q 2017 presentation in slide 5. However, after the negative July 31, 2017, imetelstat update which caused Geron’s share price to fall more than 15%, Janssen removed imetelstat from its Strategic Partnerships slide starting in 3Q 2017 (slide 5).

We believe this is a key indication that Janssen is likely to terminate its collaboration and licensing agreement for imetelstat in the third quarter of 2018. If it was likely to opt into the imetelstat licensing agreement, then we believe imetelstat would be prominently highlighted in Janssen’s earnings presentations. However, the opposite is true. Imetelstat has been removed entirely from the company’s presentation. In fact, imetelstat has not been in any of Janssen’s earnings presentations in 3Q 2017, 4Q 2017, or 1Q 2018.

Furthermore, imetelstat is not in the company’s “Key Events in 2018” presentation for its pharmaceutical pipeline. It had been included in the “Key Events in 2017” presentation in 2017, as can be seen in slide 25.

We believe this is another important omission. First, it suggests that Janssen is not planning on presenting additional IMbark data as some Geron bulls claim. This was confirmed to us by Johnson & Johnson’s IR team via email: “In 2018, we do not yet have confirmed information on imetelstat data to be presented which is why it is not yet on our charts for 2018.”

We also believe imetelstat’s exclusion in the Key Events in 2018 slide shows that Janssen is unlikely to file for any form of accelerated approval for imetelstat as some on Seeking Alpha have postulated. For example, in this article, the author claims that imetelstat may receive accelerated approval in 2Q-4Q 2018. Since it is excluded from both the “Planned Submissions” and “Potential Clinical Data Presentations” sections, we believe these beliefs are unfounded.

The same Seeking Alpha author who we believe is wrong on imetelstat’s accelerated approval possibility also points to its inclusion in Janssen’s Late Stage Pipeline presentation as evidence that the company is going to opt into the imetelstat licensing agreement. However, we would point out that imetelstat has been excluded from two out of three Janssen presentations, among which reference to it was removed from the quarterly earnings presentation after imetelstat developed negatively last year. We believe the evidence is on our side.

Dispelling the major myths behind Geron and imetelstat

We want to address what we believe are the main misconceptions around imetelstat and misinterpretations of the data provided on IMbark so far by Geron and Janssen. We believe this will go a long way toward supporting our views on Imetelstat’s likely failure and its dim future prospects.

Misconception #1: Geron and Janssen are announcing more data from IMbark in May

There appears to be a belief that Geron and Janssen will announce additional data in the coming months, as seen in this earlier article from last week which states that the IMbark trial “will report interim data in less than two months,” and in this comment which states that the “real catalyst will be the results of IMbark phase 2 data expected in May.”

This expectation of upcoming IMbark data is misguided. At the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on March 27 (20:15 mark), Geron’s CEO John Scarlett stated, “We do not anticipate at the moment or expect to have any planned data delivery or revelations between now and the time that Janssen will make their continuation decision.”

Geron bulls who are anticipating news are likely to be disappointed by the lack of an update.

Misconception #2: The 4.7mg/kg arm may be effective

We’re not sure how bulls make this leap, because Geron has stated multiple times that the low-dose 4.7mg/kg arm is one with an inactive dose of imetelstat. It’s essentially placebo. In the September 2016 press release, the company noted, “Activity in the 4.7 mg/kg dosing arm does not warrant further investigation of that dose and this arm will be closed to new patient enrollment.”

That’s not all. In the conference call held that same day, Geron President and CEO Chip Scarlett said, “In the 4.7 milligram per kilogram arm, there was clearly inadequate activity at 12 weeks and the data suggested that additional time on drug would not result in an adequate response at 24 weeks. For that reason, this arm is being closed to further patient enrolments effective today.”

In other words, the 4.7mg/kg arm failed early, and that arm of the study was stopped.

Later on the call, Chip Scarlett even tried to put a positive spin on the failure of the 4.7mg/kg arm. He said, “I'd just like to say that, I wasn't particularly sorry to see the dose adjustment on the 4.7 milligrams per kilogram. That was always thought to be quite a low dose that was going to be the minimum dose required to engage telomerase. And, I think, the fact that it was found to be inadequate is not a failure of any nature.”

Furthermore, Geron stated on the recent 4Q 2017 conference call that a “meaningful number of patients” remained in the 4.7mg/kg arm after it was discontinued and did not cross over to the higher 9.7mg/kg arm dose. These statements lead us to believe that the 4.7mg/kg arm is, in essence, serving as a placebo/control arm within the trial, even though there was no placebo group in the trial protocol. As a result, we believe if the 9.4mg/kg dose arm had any activity, it should perform better than the 4.7mg/kg arm.

Therefore, when Geron stated in the March 16 press release that both arms had not reached median overall survival after 19 months of follow up, we believed this supported our view that the high-dose 9.4mg/kg imetelstat arm has not provided a meaningful survival benefit, since it has performed in line with what is essentially a placebo arm. This supports our assertion that the patient population enrolled in IMbark likely skewed healthy due to the inclusion criteria of the trial, since both arms are acting in a similar fashion. How else could one explain how it is that the ineffective 4.7mg/kg “placebo” arm still hasn’t reached median overall survival after median follow-up of 19 months?

Misconception #3: Imetelstat has shown signs of traditional efficacy

This is another puzzle to us, because Geron has explicitly stated that both arms failed to show signs of efficacy on the primary endpoints, and it has not provided any indication of success on other endpoints. The company stated first that the 4.7mg/kg arm showed “inadequate activity” in September 2016 as we outlined above, and then in April 2017, Geron stated that the 9.4mg/kg arm missed one of its co-primary endpoints of greater than 35% reduction in spleen volume.

Specifically, the release states, “In these relapsed or refractory MF patients treated in the 9.4 mg/kg dosing arm, the spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs.” We know that Jakafi’s spleen volume response volume reduction rate is 35%, from its two pivotal Phase 3 studies (see page 8 of the PDF, Figure 1).

In essence, Geron is indirectly stating that the 9.4mg/kg arm missed its co-primary endpoint of a 35% reduction in spleen volume by saying the response rate was lower than Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) drug Jakafi’s known 35% spleen volume reduction rate (average of 42% and 29% shown in COMFORT1 and COMFORT2). We believe this is a soft way of saying the 9.4mg/kg arm failed its co-primary endpoint. Perhaps this is why bulls believe there might be some efficacy.

However, Geron clearly states that the 9.4mg/kg missed the spleen volume reduction endpoint, and that enrollment was stopped in October because both arms failed to reach “protocol-defined interim criteria at 12 weeks” in the company’s latest slide presentation from the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on March 27. To be clear, we believe that Geron is saying the 9.4mg/kg arm failed to show sufficient efficacy at an interim look, and that the failure at an interim analysis was the reason that trial enrollment was suspended.

Remember, the primary endpoint of IMbark is not survival. The co-primary endpoints are >35% spleen size reduction and 50% reduction in total symptom score. Think about it for a minute. Geron and Janssen haven’t enrolled a patient in IMbark since October 2016. Based on this timeline, we believe Janssen has had the results for the 24-week co-primary endpoints of spleen volume reduction and total symptom score improvement since 1H 2017. If imetelstat was as effective as the Geron bulls claim, doesn’t one think Janssen and Geron would have informed the public? Wouldn’t Janssen have opted in already, which it could have done at any time?

However, Geron hasn’t provided any data on the primary endpoints since September 2016 despite multiple updates and amendments to the trial. As we pointed out above, we believe Geron and Janssen have had the data for nearly a full year now. If they had a drug that worked and showed great responses, we believe they would have published the results by now. We believe the lack of disclosure indicates that imetelstat failed to show signs of efficacy against both co-primary endpoints.

Geron and Janssen have also not released other basic information, such as how many patients remain on imetelstat; what other therapies patients have taken after discontinuing imetelstat; duration of treatment on imetelstat; the baseline characteristics of patients; and how many patients in the 4.7mg/kg arm elected to receive the higher 9.4mg/kg dose once the low dose arm was closed. While disclosing this information isn’t required, we have observed companies with positive data have released similar data in the past.

Yet, without this very basic information, bulls breathlessly exclaim that imetelstat is effective and sure to become a blockbuster treatment for myelofibrosis (MF).

Lastly, if imetelstat were effective, then we believe Janssen would have started a pivotal trial by now. After all, based upon the timeline for the trial, we believe the company has had the full data set for almost a year now. Instead, Janssen appears to be waiting until the last possible second to make a decision, which we believe will be to terminate the licensing agreement and return imetelstat to Geron.

Misconception #4: Showing efficacy on spleen volume reduction and total symptom score improvement isn’t necessary

Some Geron bulls brush aside the lack of efficacy on the primary endpoints, but we’re not sure why. We believe that the FDA values both spleen volume reduction and an improvement in total symptom score when assessing treatment options for myelofibrosis. First, we have reviewed the literature, and it shows that the primary endpoints of myelofibrosis studies are nearly always spleen volume reduction and/or total symptom score improvement. We haven’t seen any clinical trials where these two endpoints weren’t considered.

Notable studies that used spleen volume reduction as the primary endpoint include Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) JAK2 pivotal studies against Best Available Therapy and against Jakafi; TargeGen/Sanofi’s (NYSE:SNY) drug for myelofibrosis which was acquired by Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) earlier this year; and Sanofi’s original pivotal JAKARTA study for SAR302503.

In fact, spleen volume reduction is such an important endpoint that the FDA has accepted it as the basis for a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA). CTI BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:CTIC) recent PERSIST-2 trial for pacritinib in both first- and second-line myelofibrosis with low platelet counts was granted an SPA using spleen volume reduction and total symptom score improvement as co-primary endpoints. We believe this meant that the FDA said CTI BioPharma’s trial protocol and endpoints were acceptable for FDA approval and what it wanted to see in a trial for myelofibrosis.

We believe our research shows that bulls who claim that imetelstat can get approved on surrogate endpoints are wrong. There is a sound basis for why clinical trials are focused on improvement in spleen volume and a decrease in symptoms: they are treating the disease. Spleen size is the key primary endpoint in myelofibrosis ‎precisely because it means the drug is affecting the underlying pathology of the disease.

Our research also leads us to believe that Geron bulls are making a mistake by ignoring imetelstat’s failure on its primary endpoints in the IMbark trial and solely basing their hopes on a survival benefit. That’s like saying if you’re suffering from a life-threatening infection, a drug can help you live longer but it won’t do anything to improve your infection. That’s the leap of faith that Geron bulls make that we fundamentally disagree with.

Misconception #5: Greater than 20 months OS is unprecedented or impossible

Despite the company stating that the low-dose 4.7mg/kg arm was ineffective and that the high-dose 9.4mg/kg arm failed to meet its spleen volume reduction primary endpoint, Geron bulls have clung to the hope that imetelstat’s seemingly long median overall survival will show it has efficacy. However, we believe these bulls fail to take into account IMbark’s trial protocol, which excludes very sick patients. Clinical studies and academic papers repeatedly show that a healthy MF patient population can have very high survival times, in line with or longer than what the IMbark trial is currently seeing.

In our previous Seeking Alpha article, we showed that the MD Anderson chart review indicated that one can have mOS of 36 months if you exclude people with platelet counts <100k. We believe this patient population is more similar to the IMbark patient population than the very sick <100k platelet population which included patients with severely low platelet counts.

Another dataset presented by Geron and Janssen showed another instance of very high mOS that we believe is relevant. Adam Feuerstein highlighted this in his article titled, “The top-performing biotech stock this year has surged on flimsy data.” At ASH 2016, Janssen presented a poster with results of a commercial claims database and showed that the mOS of all MF patients who discontinued or failed Jakafi was 7 months. Geron bulls claim this is the relevant population and mOS statistic for imetelstat.

It’s important to read the fine print. Janssen states that of this population, 85% received no further treatment. Please see the highlighted section below.

We believe these patients likely received no further treatment because they were too sick to receive a second line of therapy. In other words, and in our opinion, these are the types of patients who would have been excluded from the IMbark trial for being too sick due to the inclusion and exclusion criteria which kept out patients with ECOG scores greater than 2 and those with peripheral blood blast counts of >=10%, which are negative prognosticators. We believe IMbark enrolled healthier patients because imetelstat is a known hepatotoxic drug and posed a risk to sicker patients.

If you look at the upper right hand side of the same poster, you’ll notice there is a chart of patients who were healthy enough to receive a second line of treatment. We believe the relevant line is the blue line. These are MF patients who had Jakafi, discontinued or progressed, and then received Jakafi again. Like imetelstat, Jakafi has significant safety issues. Therefore, these patients had to have been healthy enough to receive Jakafi again, which we believe would’ve resulted in similar inclusion criteria as IMbark. You can see in this patient population, they had mOS of 30 months.

We have now shown two datasets that we believe have a similar patient population as the IMbark trial. It is pretty clear to us that patients who are able to receive a second line of therapy after Jakafi tend to be healthier, and we believe that this was the population that was enrolled in the IMbark trial. To us, this best explains the “longer-than-expected” mOS times and explains why the inactive 4.7mg/kg arm also is outperforming survival expectations for a control group.

Misconception #6: Survival data is the most important endpoint

In spite of all the evidence, there are some bulls that disregard the lack of efficacy on the primary endpoints and don’t believe the patient population in the imetelstat study skews healthy. These bulls claim that survival is most important and are solely focused on that secondary endpoint. We agree with the bulls that survival is important for patients with myelofibrosis. However, we do not believe it is a relevant endpoint in a single-arm, open-label study like IMbark, where progressing patients are allowed to pursue other therapies.

This is relevant because suppose a patient took Jakafi and discontinued/progressed, then took imetelstat as part of IMbark, then progressed and went on to take a treatment like thalidomide and had a response to it. In this scenario, the data will show a prolonged mOS in the IMbark trial, but it is likely due to thalidomide and not imetelstat. That’s why it is so important to know what patients did after imetelstat. Without that data, we have no idea what may be behind the mOS, if one believes it’s due to a drug effect.

We want to point out that there are numerous available options for MF patients after Jakafi. Thalidomide has been shown to have a high response rate of 30.8% in patients who were not responsive to standard treatment. Lenalidomide has also shown promising effects, and we know that both continue to be used as second-line therapy, as per a 2017 Blood journal article, which showed that 17% of second-line therapy MF patients received lenalidomide and another 17% received thalidomide. In the article, both agents had good response rates. Other options include interferon, melphalan, imatinib, and Vidaza. We want to point out that many of these were investigated in studies that used more stringent response criteria of >=50% reduction in spleen size, versus IMbark’s 35% spleen volume reduction threshold. Lastly, for some MF patients, stem cell transplants can be curative.

In essence, we believe that one cannot draw conclusions on the top line mOS number from the IMbark trial because there is not enough information (e.g., what treatments patients received after progressing on imetelstat). We believe the only conclusion one can come to, given the information, is that the 9.4mg/kg arm is working about as well as the 4.7mg/kg arm. Given that Geron indicated that the 4.7mg/kg arm is inactive, we conclude that the 9.4mg/kg arm must be inactive as well.

We are short Geron

In this article, we showed how Janssen has stopped highlighting Geron’s imetelstat in two out of its three presentation materials. We believe this is a sign that Janssen is likely to terminate its licensing agreement for imetelstat in the third quarter of 2018.

We also provided our opinion on what we perceive to be six major misconceptions by Geron bulls. We showed why we think the bulls claiming the IMbark trial will read out in May are wrong. We shared evidence that neither of IMbark’s treatment arms has shown signs of efficacy on the co-primary endpoints of spleen volume reduction and total symptom score improvement, which are the most important endpoints in myelofibrosis trials. We also showed why we think that a median overall survival of around 20 months is not unprecedented and should be expected in a relatively healthy population, such as that in the IMbark trial. Lastly, we explained why we believe the secondary endpoint of survival is not relevant in a single-arm, open-label trial such as IMbark.

We believe our research is exhaustive and shows that imetelstat is ineffective and likely has no positive impact on survival.

We are short Geron, and our price target remains $0.51.

