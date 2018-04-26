Metso's (MXTOF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Metso Corporation (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 6:00 AM ET

Executives

Juha Rouhiainen – Vice President of Investor Relations

Eeva Sipilä – Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Max Yates – Credit Suisse

Tomi Railo – SEB

Magnus Kruber – UBS

Manu Rimpelä – Nordea Markets

Andy Wilson – JPMorgan

Marcus Almerud – Kepler Cheuvreux

Tom Smith – Credit Suisse

Peter Murdoch – Morgan Stanley

Juha Rouhiainen

Good afternoon everybody. This is Juha from Metso's Investor Relations. Thanks for joining us to this conference call to discuss our First Quarter 2018 Results, which were published earlier this morning. Results will be presented by our interim President, CEO and CFO, Eeva Sipilä. And after the presentation, we’ll take your questions. In the presentation deck, you will find a disclaimer relating to forward-looking statements we will be making. And as it is a busy day for all of us, we try to conclude this conference call in 60 minutes.

With this Eeva would you take it from here?

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you, Juha. Good afternoon everyone on my behalf as well. I’ll start with a brief summary on the main points of our first quarter 2018. We have the benefit of having all our businesses enjoying healthy market activity. Q1 was a good start for the year, which is reflecting the strong quarter intake of the court. Importantly, we were able to also show results from our focus on profitable growth and deliver a significant profitability improvement. The new operating model published last year took force officially on January 1st of this year and very pleased on how well we are up and running with it. And this supports the continued implementation of our profitable growth strategy in the coming quarters.

Moving on to the numbers more in detail, so orders received of EUR 859 million represents a 17% growth year-over-year. It's worth noting that the currencies have a significant impact on the top-line numbers. So growth in orders would have been 27% with constant currencies. Sales of EUR 714 million, growth of 10% and again almost 10 percentage more in constant currencies and this scales a book-to-bill of 1.2.

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 85 million for the quarter and this is 11.9% margin. Operating profit EUR 80 million and the margin is 11.3%. Earnings per share totaled EUR 0.33 and the cash flow was on the weak side of EUR 2 million free cash flow, I will come back a bit later on a few of best reasons behind that.

Moving on to the two segments starting with minerals first, we had good order intake in all our minerals segment businesses. Orders delayed in the fourth quarter of last year materialized in this quarter, which combined with a healthy market environment raised the order growth to 17%. Excluding the currency impact growth was even higher 26% in constant currencies.

Looking at the coming quarters, the market environment demand is expected to continue healthy, but it's good to note that we don't obviously expect any similar tiny add-ons in the coming quarters as we had in this quarter. Sales grew both in equipment and services, slightly more in equipment as is typical at this point of the cycle and something we’ve been expecting, but also in services our delivery capability was good and that was reflecting in the sales numbers.

Profitability was supported by volume and a good mix within services. If in the fourth quarter of last year, the mix within services was below average from in the sense that the impact on the margin now we were above average, which obviously supported the overall profitability improvement in minerals. For the full year outlook, I would advice to use a more average mix for the services.

Regarding our operational efficiency and the issues we struggled with last year, we were able to make the short-term fixtures faster than assumed. I am very satisfied with the efforts of many Metso people working very hard on the issues during the quarter. Both of the issues take more, more time. We are talking about several quarters and even a couple of years to get us where we want to really be in terms of efficiency, but clearly a better than expected start is welcome and important as it shows we're taking the right steps. And that we have been able also to improve on our clock speed.

At the same time the faster progression in short term fixes can also be read that sequential improvement to Q2 will be less than – perhaps earlier as said.

Moving to flow control. Excellent order intake in the quarter after many quarters of more lackluster project activity now there was a lot of project business moving forward and turning very quickly into orders.

In addition, we saw strong activity in the distributor segment especially in North America. Sales were pretty flat on reported currencies excluding the weaker USD impact sales grew by 10%. In this segment the share of North America is high some 30%, so a depreciation of the U.S. dollar has a big translational impact, which is good to bear in mind. Profitability and performance for flow control was also good. Margin was 15.8% slightly up looking at it both as year-over-year or sequential comparison.

Moving to next slide on the income statement, I had discussed most numbers here already worth noting is this significant improvement in all the rows of profitability. Earnings per share are up 43% year-over-year.

On the balance sheet, the gross investments announced earlier are not yet visible. So, the main change is growth in working capital especially inventories. Our cash position of 694 million at the end of March was still pre-dividends. The dividends totaled EUR 157 million and were paid earlier in April. So, as of today the cash balance is smaller.

Moving through cash flow this was an area in our report, which we're not fully satisfied with – the main reason was really the increase in net working capital. You see here very well that change in networking capital had a $44 million negative impact on the free cash flow.

Also worth noting is the taxes paid row where the figure of 38 million outflow includes a EUR 21 million paid for the finished tax authorities and regarding the claim, which we continue to consider unwarranted but in order to avoid any future potential, additional interest costs we made the payment. And, this is something we published in December last year. We still has said – considered it is unwarranted and continue to expect to get the money back but unfortunately the track record of similar process is through. So, it can be a few years.

On the financial position thanks to improved profitability, our returns improved. We exceeded 15% both for return on capital employed, as well as return on equity. Also, our interest cover improved considerably. However, good to remind us of this return on capital employed remains well below our target level. So, we have work ahead.

Moving then to one slide further. In addition to the improved financial performance and the other real main highlight of our first quarter were the several successful actions completed, that support our growth in the coming quarter, quarters and in the coming years. We announced the expansion of our existing assembly plant in India in Alwar where on a investment of EUR 8 million, we expect to increase capacity for our aggregate customers by 35%. The investment will be completed before the end of this year.

Just after the quarter-end we announced two acquisition. Firstly we announced an agreement with the Rotex, which will expand our valves assembly footprint to India, which is a key market in flow valves. The competencies and why we are offering we gained will be beneficial for Metso Flow control globally.

Secondly, we announced an agreement with P.J. Jonsson, which will strength our offering in the Nordics aggregate markets. Those acquisitions are subject to certain final, customary, closing conditions. We expect to close them in summer of the year.

And without that I would like to conclude with a few words on our market outlook. We are repeating it, we expect the current growth in demand in the markets to prevail for both of our segments Minerals and Flow Control for the next six months, which is the timeframe we comment on in our outlook. Some of you have been commenting that the word stable has been interpreted as no growth and this has not been our meaning. So for the sake of clarity we have now added to the phrase the words growth in front of the word demand. Basically, we want to say growth continues on the current levels. In our view, we don't expect it to either accelerate, nor decelerate.

And we expect the markets will continue to support our internal work and efforts to improve our operational excellence and move further on the action plans we have set for all of our businesses for this year. These action plans together are targeted to deliver profitable growth for Metso as a group.

And with that, thank you ladies and gentlemen. Happy to answer any questions you may have.

Juha Rouhiainen

Thanks, Eeva. And operator we can now open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have our first question. Your line is open please go ahead. [Max Yates, Credit Suisse]

Max Yates

Hi, thank you. It's Max from Credit Suisse. Just my first question would be around how we should think about minerals margins for the rest of the year. I think you said that sort of mix was above average for this quarter. You've done sort of 13% incremental margins. Should we be thinking about the historic level of 15% to 20% as more normalized, or how do you think about the operational leverage on growth for the remainder of the year? Or just any kind of guidance you could give us some what of normal mix with Intel for a full year margin?

Eeva Sipilä

Well I think we have sort of plusses and minuses affecting importantly it is where it was – is where we start with the volumes. The order intake is good and we will be sort of working very hard with our delivery capabilities to have those orders turn into sales which will then bring operational leverage as you've already point out. And we of course still have work on going on these internal efficiency measures whilst we were perhaps a bit positively surprised on our ability to push some of them faster than assumed, of course. By no means are we done by the end the first quarter as I mentioned there's, so tell me actions that will continue in the coming quarters and even going into 2019.

So these will have a positive impact. At the same time I mentioned that the services and the equipment services was good in the quarter and that of course does fluctuate. So when one looks at the full year it's obviously wise to use a more average view on that. And then obviously we are in healthy market environments, which is a positive thing at the same time it does have an impact on cost from sort of input cost side. And we are seeing sort of cost increases into supply chain and working very hard to mitigate them but that's obviously something that's we're also then have an impact on the sort of kind of what you then see as the final number for the full year.

Max Yates

Okay, I guess maybe – I mean, I guess maybe I'll sort of a slightly different way. I mean the last time we saw Metso brings what I would consider sort of normal unaffected margin of minerals was back in Q2 2017, where you did 10.5% margin versus the 11.4% that you've just done now on the business since then should have grown, you should be generating operational leverage on top of that. So is it fair to assume that being a normalized margin the business has grown since then in Q2, we still should be trending above that 10.5% level. Is that a sensible way to think about it?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, we have a very clear target for all of our seven business areas including the five reported in the mineral segments to improve their profitability from 2017 during 2018 and we had a good start and we definitely intend to be on that track.

Max Yates

Okay. And just a second one will be around the sort of large order pipeline, obviously we didn’t see any, I mean the order number was very good but there once any sort of significant large orders announced within that. Could you talk a little bit about the pipeline whether we should expect – whether you are sort of in the process of bidding for some larger orders over the next few quarters and have quotations are looking relative to sort of three months ago, six months ago, whether that’s sort of broadly on an upward trend?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, you're right in saying that we need a sort of quarterly order intake, we really didn't contain any big orders so it was really a sort of build up from sort of day to day business to sort of small medium-sized projects, be it flow or minerals, and we've kept our outlook as it was. So that obviously is an indication that we don’t further see a big pipeline of bigger projects that would suddenly sort of change the demand outlook for the next six months. Now obviously the sort of the signals in the mining markets are encouraging, there is activity ongoing there, it depends a bit on the mineral the geographical area and the customers. So we are, in that sense we have activity but at this point we don't see sort of bigger orders realizing in the outlook we've given.

So we kind of kept it stable, of course the surprise I think that's it is one thing – those things that many of us working in this industry are now sort of looking at it really are basing on a very much sort of more Brownfield business currently and really the big question is that then moving to Greenfield at some point.

Max Yates

Okay, maybe we could have just one very brief follow-up on acquisitions, obviously you’ve seem to sort of step that up in the last couple of years. Just when you look at your pipeline and look at the overall business, do you have a preference right now for valves or minerals for which division you would rather require in to build up a stage of the cycle or would you say the acquisition pipeline is broadly balanced across both of your divisions.

Eeva Sipilä

Well, we're working on opportunities for both segments and now really this year – here is one each so far that's it's maybe more coincidence of course, it was sort of materializes no matter what we work on, isn’t always sort of dependent obviously on the sort of our seller's interest as well. We are – I know I wouldn't say we have a preference, our preference is very much on that we want to see opportunities that support our strategies, our action plans and support the sort of goals we have set and obviously have meet certain financial criteria. And those are the sort of main criteria not so much into what segment it is.

Max Yates

Okay, very helpful. Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll move on to our next question. Your line is open. Please go ahead. [Tomi Railo, SEB]

Tomi Railo

Yes. Tomi Railo from SEB, coming back to your comment that you had gained some of the lost business in a way in the first quarter from fourth quarter. Can you just give an update on the marginal issues which also factoring last year that pricing raw material with terms and conditions negotiations? Where are we on those topics?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, we made good – very good progress on sort of contract base and fixing some of the sort of issues we had on the terms and conditions side. Then again the sort of what I mentioned every fee as part of my previous answer, obviously, the healthy market environment is one where we would see inflations. So this sort of work continues to work sort of against the raw material prices. Also this year we’d also sort of expect such rates, so it's an area where you can kind of call it a day.

But as I said these sort of work. And looking over the year, one of the short-term fixes that we were moving well forward was obviously around pricing. And then the other ones was really around our delivery capability and getting things out, and that obviously materialized and then supported the profitability as well.

Tomi Railo

Would you consider all of these issues to be now fixed than in the past?

Eeva Sipilä

Clearly I mentioned in my presentation that under the topic of operational efficiency and operational excellence, we have a lot of works still to be done. I would say, a bulk of our work still is ahead of us, but it's a question for the sort of coming quarters and continues in 2019. So we had a good start and happy with the progress, but be at what we are by no means it’s done.

Tomi Railo

Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We will now move on to our next question. Your line is open, please go ahead. [Magnus Kruber, UBS]

Magnus Kruber

Hi, Kruber Magnus here from UBS. I have couple of questions, and I will take them one at a time. Could you first give us some flavor of the book-to-bill in aggregate that’s been developed in this quarter and versus the previous quarter? And did you see any further exploration in the revenue growth here in 2018?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, we had a very strong quarter in aggregates and then a very strong book-to-bill as well. We're obviously sort of working hard to ramp up also the bill part. I mentioned the expansion investment in India, which is one part of that. But it's a good market and that was a very good start for the year.

Magnus Kruber

And you just remind above one for the last couple of quarters, including this one?

Eeva Sipilä

This one, yes, it’s well above one.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. Perfect. And secondly, in minerals could you quantify the spillover effect of orders intake in Q1 from Q4?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I believe we discussed in February and as I mentioned it was several tens of millions that were kind of what we were expecting to have – I think if you look at the sort of our fourth quarter order intake and the first quarter intake and sort of divide that into two, it’s certainly sort of gives an indication after despite the spillover we had a good quarter and clearance sort of market activity was very healthy in the beginning of this year.

Magnus Kruber

Got it, got it. And again in the minerals, the service and sales growth was very strong obviously. Is there any sort of ketchup effect included in that as well?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, we were working very hard on the sort of issues. We had late last year in the mineral services to really get deliveries out. It is – I would say, it's a ketchup effect in orders perhaps is somewhat easier to handle in sales. We are sort of working on the topic and continue to work on the topic. But we’re sort of encouraged by that. As I said, these are sort of the speed at which we’re able to get some of the issues solved, but I think we're sort of – the order intake is further challenging us in the coming quarters for sure to keep our delivery times.

Magnus Kruber

And again on the minerals part, I think the mix between certain equipment obviously quite possible. I think you mentioned sort of mix we’ve seen service was positive. Could you expand a bit on that again?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. Well, we have within services category there is a difference obviously in margins, in amongst sort of various activities we do as it sort of covers everything from spare parts to field service, technician work. And how that to be extended sort of between quarters swings is not sort of – its not very easy for you to estimate, it’s not always very easy for either to us, as some other things I really have been weaving a quarter. And then others obviously work with the backlog, which is than more easy to estimate.

And what I just went into highlight that was – that like we mentioned in the fourth quarter last year, saying the weak numbers that that also was part of the play, now with kind of went to the opposite that and one quarter is a short time. It’s obviously averages out in over a period of several quarters and that was basically my message for the full year as well. And it’s – we’re happy to do that sort of all the activity within services, but as say there is somewhat inherently different things in their margin – the margin performance.

Magnus Kruber

Yes. It makes several sense. And just you want final one is on the effect impact inflow what was the combined transaction and translation impact during the quarter. I guess you should have seen of course that response…

Eeva Sipilä

Generally this is slower or Metso the transactional impact is not – I would always saying on the material. At service stage really impacted is obviously, it really comes just from the amount in sales and then sales above move to U.S. dollar in season just really sort of – I mean I think country, this is come to less, but again, that dollars is out. So really I would highlight the translational part tomorrow.

Magnus Kruber

Thanks for the details. Congratulations on a good quarter. Thanks.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We move onto our next question. Your line is open. Please go ahead. [Manu Rimpelä, Nordea Markets]

Manu Rimpelä

It’s Manu Rimpelä from Nordea Markets. My first question would be in back to the minerals profitability. Could you just help us understand typically Q1 this is the quarter which is the slowest pace, which also should mean the margins should be the lowest and then you have a gradual improvement in incentives towards the end of the year. So from that point of view, is it fair to assume that we should have a higher margin in Q2 even taking into account this services mix improvement you had temporary strong mix in Q1. Can you comment on that?

Eeva Sipilä

Well. I would say that what the market environment we’re currently in experiencing is very healthy. And if there have been other years when customers have been a bit hesitant to waiting and seeing what will happen in the markets before deciding that is certainly not the case this year where is sort of activities is very high. As you see from our orders and then obviously the sort of backlog we came with into this year is – has been supporting very sort of high activity levels within that so throughout the quarter.

So in that sense, I would expect more of the sort of that, that’s really stable like we comment in our outlook. And so I really would refer to my earlier answer on the sort of factors impacting minerals margins for this year. It is a combination of pluses and minuses, but I wouldn’t sort of –I didn’t mention seasonality and that was the reason.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. So if you like to indicate that we did not have a normal seasonality in this year in Q2.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. I said sort of it – when the customers are having sort of fully active from day one in January. I would sort of be surprised where we gear up, additional seasonality, but even the sort of in China that from – the return from the Chinese New Year with very, very swift and back to business immediately. So really I think this sort of underlying healthiness of the market is makes this year perhaps a bit. You wants to show that compare it to a sort of different types of years and different parts of the cycle.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay, very helpful. And then second question, more of the longer-term and you previously, recently left heat up about the need to step up investments both in R&D and sales force. So have you started to do anything the best from, do you have any views as a kind of interim CEO that what is the aim and plan and strategy, where do you want to go in terms of R&D to sales. Will those costs start to kind of burden your margins and operational leverage in the coming years? Are we waiting for the permanent CEO solution before anything gets really kind of the best front?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, regarding the sales people to see it on the street. We have preceded with those increases based on the business by business review and need by need review. And you see our headcount is up. Even significantly in if you look at it rather either three months or six month comparison. And so I think this sort of you're also seeing it in the top line that we are – who we are getting the payback from those actions. So we're quite happy with the steps we've taken. On the R&D, the number really was flat year-over-year. And there I think as I mentioned to in the earlier calls that, it’s much more difficult area to ramp up now.

It is saying and saying it is easier thing and really getting it to sort of met these are amazing numbers. We’re definitely working hard on the topic we have spent a lot of time this quarter on also in R&D. I think some resources clarifying roadmaps, I said seem very clear targets for this year. Similar to through any other areas and I am I am hopeful that we will be able to do the speed up the activity there, but it will be sort of, I said, being this questioning on from your point – perhaps from your point of view what do you regard as a cost increase that if we're sort of fantastically successful, it would be difficult to see a significant jump this year on the sort of reality of how that's – how R&D works and I think the first quarter numbers are sort of reflective of that.

But certainly we're working on the topic, there is good payback in all of our businesses on certain additional investments. And then I would expect that my interim status doesn't last that long that I need to necessarily comment on the sort of more longer term targets on, let’s say, I think moving up is it kind of stopped for now for the time being is my main focus and then on the new CEO can comment on further sort of the longer term view of that.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. And then final question on the focus flow control equipment part of the business. So I mean wisdom is a very strong increase in the quarter. So can you just comment on what parts of the value chain end markets of those coming from and we seeing a return of the I seem to remember had a very profitable year sale rail business. So are we seeing any improvement on that business or is among margin of the new orders also similar to what you have been pretty big in the previous quarters.

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I would say that the big swing effect in the orders really came from the product activity and as you well know, we are strong in oil and gas and pulp and paper projects. In both of those markets the activity ramps up very nicely and that we sort of materialized in a lot of us such small, but nevertheless a lot of other orders coming through. And this was done on top of a sort of underlying healthy market where for some time already North America has been strong the overall distributor sector is strong. Yes, we obviously have seen the impacts of our shale related investments go up in North America in recent month. So it’s rather broad based which of course is encouraging as we look at it more sort of forward looking.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. Thank you. No further questions.

Operator

Thank you. We move on for our next question. Your line is open. Please go ahead. [Andy Wilson, JPMorgan]

Andy Wilson

Hi, everybody. It’s Andy Wilson from JPMorgan. I guess a follow-up question on the Flow Control oil and gas side. Obviously the orders are very good. Just trying to – do you get a sense when you look at these projects. So these things that are being kind of in the pipeline for a period of event, kind of now being activated by customers, I know you’ve got kind of a bounce back in demand or is it basically new projects where you have previous indication. Just trying to get a sense of kind of where this is a sustainable pick or whether this is kind of a Q1 bounce back on Fiastra basically slow periods.

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I think there is a certain element of bounce back, we were also surprised on how quickly customers made some of the decisions in a way that the activity is been there but really – as I mentioned earlier, that there really was no seasonal flow. That the decision started to come immediately in the quarter and hence we saw this need for a very strong order in taking in flow. By nature obviously this project it is lumpy so it shouldn’t then be a surprise that it kind of a difficult to estimate exactly the coming quarters how it will materialize. But like we say in our outlook the activity is healthy and we expect this work to continue. So the underlying trend is good and then it’s a bit of timing what kind of hit fourth quarter that is more difficult to estimate.

Andy Wilson

Thank you. That’s helpful. And similarly I guess on the 12 orders, I guess expenditure in middle orders as well. Can you just talk about what you think in terms of the pricing has been taken on those orders relative to say, sort of 12 months ago. And if you’ve seen a change and how that is reporting this space as well that would be helpful.

Eeva Sipilä

We certainly talked a lot about pricing and sort of we’re following up quite closely in all our business on our own actions and obviously we said, because of the sort of somewhat internal issues we had really following-up on sort of what we call, than what we materializes we have now. Clearly more a tighter follow-on and we’ll make sure that we really sort of – as a market leader we need to obviously be a head of the pack and we are pushing it.

I think sort of general awareness of input costs going higher this year is certainly helping that it is both towards our customers as well as to our competitors that we have seen in some of those components are the same. For everyone it’s – they’re not Metso specific, so it would be surprising if – the conclusions were not the same. We’re sort of focused obviously on our own race, currently there is enough to do with our – on our side and it’s an area where we are pushing there. The market is clear and we are very much customers already much more keen about to sort of availability and lead times. Then pricing I think, wise area to sort of be more – continues if we are correct with our assumption on that underlying market trend.

Andy Wilson

Thanks. Just a follow-up, just to classify the previous comments the R&D investment. Sort of recognizing obviously it takes time to – if you put this cost in. you wouldn’t expect that you are going to see kind of year-on-year burden from additional R&D cost in 2018 verus 2017 then, it’s going to be kind of longer dated. Then just trying to think about how to model the margin over the next kind of 12 to 18 months. Just want to clarify, expecting to see a pickup.

Eeva Sipilä

Okay, well. There are no such clarification. I would be very disappointed, if we are not able to have to increase the agility and increase the spending in R&D. That said, we have winded up, so they're very good list of areas where we want to invest very comfortable on the payback and returns. So as said but it is a challenge and we didn't set sort of we didn't make much progress in the first quarter.

So that will be obviously a limits to sort of full year increase. But we working very hard in the coming quarters to get it up and but it is – I don't think, it's necessarily the biggest thing in your model. But what better to sort of assume that we will be investing more like on CapEx or the CapEx, of course, you already see feasible in the first quarter as well. And as we kind of follow on, what we announced on places like India, some of that stuff is over more productive of the speed where it we're working at.

Andy Wilson

Thanks, Eeva. That’s very helpful.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will move on to our next question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Magnus Kruber

Magnus here from UBS. I have a couple of follow-ups. I think one of your peers talked recently about the big growth in the crusher segments. And the orders for respect to change in Q1, what you see their sort of productive by speaking.

Eeva Sipilä

Well. Crushing is a core Metso business and it would be very difficult to post this type of order and take growth without having our core growth. So we have seen growth in crushing and sort of – yes.

Magnus Kruber

And then second. Would you be able to make to sort of a multi-$100 million acquisition without new CEO on board.

Eeva Sipilä

Well. The majority of what we're working on is what you've already seen with WearX the flow tax with uses on – and so sitting well, with what we have and adding on to something, I don't have a set limits from the board – and allowed to operate I think it would need to be considered in case-by-case now. Obviously, it’s not an interim CEO job to categorize at a transformation deals.

So that is said, there is no exact number of numbers that is kind of the limit to it where we are. So have an active dialogue with the board ongoing on our pipeline and we are very fair. So that we – we think we have a good strategy and good action plans and we've had good support from the board on implementing that show up, it’s – I think this sort of meeting really, there's a lot of moment, I mean the market and really sort of – we're really happy to get that and make Metso move in this market is really so that they can take all the opportunity to build the sort for the future.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. We move on to our next question Marcus Almerud from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Marcus Almerud

Hi, this is Marcus from Kepler Cheuvreux. Just follow-up on the delever effect. Can you if you just repeats you had at the Q4 -- there were some orders which were delayed, and some were cancelled and then could you just repeat what you said -- you said several tens of millions have you quantify its further than that. And then secondly of those orders that you would expect to gain back or downs so will there be more this in Q2 and onwards, that's is my question please.

Eeva Sipilä

I wouldn't necessarily want to quantify more than say repeating that. This sort of – the timing impact was for several tens of millions of euros obviously we wouldn't have discussed it in February had it not been material and. And now just wanted to make sure that everyone is reminded of the fact that -- that spillover should be obviously be taken into account when you look at our first quarter and the number. Did that timing impact has come through so there is nothing hanging there anymore that would have been sort of resulting from the sort of Q4. Now obviously, there is activity on areas where we haven't been – yet seen a decision that has been on out there for a while, but these comments were specifically related to orders that we were very much expecting in the fourth quarter and then that sort of – we’re then delayed into the first quarter. So it is a sort of very identifiable bunch.

Marcus Almerud

Okay, perfect. And that's my second question is it's more about organization, your new organization. Did you predecessor was before he left for setting targets for dividend different business areas and that would send aggregate and new group target would be announced now. I mean -- I understand that those kind of measures would not be announced before there's a permanent position in place. But just curious if the business area managers are they'd seen run now by the group target as they are by the new targets that was set before your predecessor left.

Eeva Sipilä

All the businesses are run based on the target set during the work we conducted last four, on really sort of what each of the business needs, what each of the business is, as the starting point where we need them to be in the support overall net so that's a gross and shareholder value creation. So that – so I have said to other people that we are far enough from our existing targets that I don't spend a lot of time worrying about the sort of where to set the targets way. So we have very clear targets for this year which is improve profitability in all the businesses and that’s more than enough work in the short term process, and that's really what's we measure people are.

Marcus Almerud

Okay, excellent. Thank you very much.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We’ll move on to our next question from Tom Smith from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Tom Smith

Just couple of questions from my side. The first is can you just give the color in terms of what's going on with respect to the pricing environment, I know you said, there's a little bit of inflation and some raw material impact suggest the color on how you are implementing pricing and is it still as competitive is what we saw in the last quarter. And the second question is, can you just go into little bit detail on the working capital outflows, I understand that Q1 specifically some weakness there, the typical seasonality just a bit more color on that would be great? Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Okay. So really on the pricing environment, as one would expect when this sort of market turn to growth. We see sort of that the positive part is that there is much more interest some customers are on our offering overall, of course, many of our customers they are still very focused on productivity and how to get the best return for on their assets. So everybody’s encouraged by the overall market, I think there we are not this is far from any heydays, people are very sensible and very sort of focused on where to invest and this is such a – is an advantage to Metso, because of course, if the question is only around price, it’s not necessarily sort of exactly what we want to sell. We wanted to sell value and productivity.

Now price is always important and is a factor, I’m not saying that, but this sort of main target is for us really to sort of sell improved productivity for our customers. And again as typical for this type of a cycle, we are seeing and more pressure in the input cost, we’re also seeing more pressure on lead times, there are areas where at the sort of supply chain investments, I’ve been modest in the recent years, and obviously now everybody is working hard to ramp up and gear up their operations, but it does take some time. So it’s really we are balancing in our sales really, because not only pricing, but also lead times and availability.

And I’m satisfied with the order book as it now is, where we are – we have – we can further improve, but we’re also sort of working very, very well now many areas in front of our procurement for example, and in our own supply chain also to mitigate, mitigate some of the sort of phenomena we see in the markets. Coming then to your question on cash flow, so yes obviously the inventory buildup is very much follow-up of ramping up far activity to match the demand growth really with the order intake growth we seen in the first quarter. We have a lot to deliver this year, and obviously is showing in the inventory levels.

And I’m not fully happy with the turns. But as said in some areas, we’ve had really such high growth study it is challenging to improve turns at the time when you’re really running sort for that full speed and on the limits and sort of pushing the sort of pushing organizational to what it can deliver, so it is something that I don’t expect will go away very quickly, but obviously sort of at the end of the day cash generation is important for us, and then we need to make sure that it’s really is healthy inventory, good inventory and inventory that is on his way out, and then I’m more comfortable with it.

Tom Smith

Got it, and thanks for the answer. And just one more question. Just a little bit more color on the supply chain constraints. I mean I know you said earlier in the call that progress just to look at more color and how long until I guess you guys got into the focus of the situation, I mean I’m thinking if Eeva had reported yesterday that they had some supplies as we did go and then some more come in. So what specifics you’re looking like that you guys.

Eeva Sipilä

Well, it’s sort of changing by the day, I would say, obviously our industries are not the owned industries that are healthy. So when we use components that are typical for many other industries. We are also obviously impacted by the demand in those other industries and they are suppliers, which have the sort of – have the positive problem of having many of their customers’ kind of holding in a positive direction and step in, obviously impacts. It then comes back to how good we are in our forecasting, how good the sales and the operation of planning, we have to really sort of know in advance.

And as I said also then sort of make sure that our customers increasingly also understand the lead times, which are already today very different from what they were 12 months ago. so I would call these positive elements to have, but of course, there’s still sort of issue that really sort of poses challenges on a day-to-day basis.

Tom Smith

Okay. Thanks very much. Congratulations on the good sale results. Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We move on to our next question from Peter Murdoch from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Peter Murdoch

Yeah. How are you? Two very quick questions. Eeva, can you talk about your search this year. What’s going on there? I was delighted when do you think, you could come to an appointment, do you think you’ll be reporting the next report for some just how that’s going. And then just the second one was just on flow control. In flow control, I don’t think – I think revenues still have much orders yet and you’ve always, I mean the control has always been that flow control is a very volume-driven business when it comes to the [indiscernible] how do you look for the rest of the year if you get on quick to that please.

Eeva Sipilä

So on CEO search, so it's obviously the right person to ask, would be the Chairman of the Board. The process has been ongoing [indiscernible] in that sense before the next quarter. And of course, announcement is one thing and then it’s – we will see depending on who that person is, then on when he or she is able to really start. You may be stuck with me still in the second quarter call. And then on to your flow question, so yeah, I think the previous statement is still valid. I would perhaps question a bit if there is also mix element to it. We’re very happy now to see the project back activity picking up. At the same time, sort of from a margin point of view, it typically has a negative impact there. So it is day-to-day on our service is in the short-term good and best for the margin, but obviously just sort of that being the installed base is important.

So now, we expect to sort of volume, as volumes stood more, but there will be more than project deliveries coming in the coming quarters and that is good to bear in mind as well.

Peter Murdoch

Okay, very clear. Okay, that’s it. Thank very much, Eeva and congratulations again.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That will end the Q&A session. I will now hand it back to the speakers for any additional remarks.

Juha Rouhiainen

Okay. Thanks very much for joining us for the conference call and thanks for good questions. This wraps up our conference call this time and we’ll see you next time in late July. Bye for now.

Operator

Thank you.

