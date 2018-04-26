Sirius XM Continues Growth Trajectory With Q1 Results

Sirius XM (SIRI) reported positive results for Q1 of 2018 today. The company has started off the year with some very positive points and this has set the stage for continued growth. Among the attributes of the call were impressive financial as well as subscriber metrics;

Subscriber additions were at 330,000 and total subscribers were at over 33 million.

Revenue climbed 6% to $1.4 billion

Net income grew 40% to $289 million

Adjusted EBITDA grew 6% to $532 million

Income per diluted share was at $0.06. This compares to a reporting of $0.04 during Q1 of the year prior. Sirius XM continued its aggressive share buyback program with the repurchase of 52,000,000 shares at an average price of just $5.67 per share. With the stock now trading at over $6.20 per share, the purchases continue to be a wise move by the company. In addition to share buybacks, the company paid out $50 million in dividends.

With the Q1 call, the company did not move its guidance. This would have been expected given Sirius XM's history of under-promising and over delivering. That guidance is as follows:

Self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1 million,

Revenue of approximately $5.7 billion,

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.15 billion, and

Free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion.

The subscriber metric is 33% complete after 25% of the year has passed. This would indicate that the company is ahead of the needed pace and this metric should be easily attained in 2018.

The revenue guidance of $5.7 billion is 26% attained with 25% of the year passed. This is pacing well, and strong subsequent quarters should allow the company to beat this metric in 2018.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.15 billion is 25% complete with 25% of the year passed. Assuming that growth in this metric continues, the company should have little problem beating this guidance metric.

In Q1, the company delivered $326 million in free cash flow. This represents 22% of the stated goal. Sirius XM is slightly behind the pace in this, but should be able to reach its metric with continued growth execution.

For investors, Sirius XM remains in a strong position to continue its business plan. Overall, this remains a stable and safe play. There were a few numbers that bear watching. New vehicle conversion has dipped below 40% for the first time. It came in at 39%. This could be related to the mix of vehicles that are seeing satellite radio installed, but could also be an indication that newer cars offer many more audio streaming option capabilities providing more consumer choice, some of which are likely less expensive.

Costs in programming and content rose vs. a year ago, as did customer service costs, satellite transmission, engineering and development as well as general overhead. While none of these were overly concerning, it is something to keep an eye on, especially when you consider that the average revenue per user (ARPU) was flat at $12.95. The silver lining is that Sirius XM was able to trim the subscriber acquisition costs from $29.22 to $28.18.

Given the share buybacks, Liberty Media (LSXMA) should be over 71% ownership as of this writing. Liberty is an integral part of the Sirius XM strategy, and at some point the issue of how much of Sirius XM Liberty owns will come to a head.

Other news the company announced on the call that investors may find compelling relates to the launch of new streaming apps as well as Sirius XM video starting with Howard Stern. Expect these things to hit the street in mid-May. In order to remain competitive in an evolving audio entertainment word, Sirius XM is venturing into a concentrated effort on the streaming side of its business. In addition to its own efforts, Sirius XM is invested in Pandora (P) and is a possible participant (along with Liberty Media) in the saga related to the IHeart Media bankruptcy.

The bottom line is that Sirius is executing on its core business in every way, expanding efforts in streaming services, and whilst doing all of this continuing to create shareholder value via share buybacks and dividends. While a positive quarter does not deliver a massive pop in share price, it is clear to see that shares of the company march upward on a predictable path. There are many analysts that feel that Sirius XM's growth on cash flow and EBITDA are not yet appreciated by the Street. I agree with that assessment. There will be a day when the value of Sirius XM is seen and appreciated. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA, P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.