Who Knew? Tupperware Insiders Signaled Value Before Q1

Shares of big, boring, iconic container maker Tupperware (TUP) are popping today in an iffy market, after the company’s actual Q1 earnings event proved less gruesome than indicated by the pre-announcement that tanked the stock two weeks ago.

Who knew the gap down in TUP on April 10th was overdone? Well, Tupperware directors Kriss Cloninger and David Parker to name two people. The pair each increased their holdings by 14% with purchases on April 12th and 13th, respectively, when TUP was still depressed below $42. The sudden insider buying of TUP was reported to the SEC on April 16th, and the activity generated a Significantly Bullish InsiderInsights Rating right away.

Adding significance to the insider trades was the profitable track record of Kriss Cloninger with his past purchases. I also took note that this was not the first tumble TUP had taken this year. The stock fell hard after Q4 results disappointed at the end of January. The fact that no insiders bought that first dip should have alarmed TUP investors back then. The fact that buyers finally jumped in two weeks ago after passing in February indicated that this was a value call and not mere window dressing.

The other people who knew in short order that TUP was oversold were our clients and followers on Seeking Alpha. We posted our April 16th Daily Insider Ratings Report to our SA Marketplace at 7 am on the 17th. Being a (very) seasonally slow filing period for insiders, both the TUP buys also happened to make our free Daily Insider Ratings Round Up as well when posted a day later - albeit in the well-hidden “Related Analysis” section of TUP’s home page on SA. (For being such a slow filing day, April 16th's batch of insider data also highlighted Entercom Communications (ETM), which I wrote about here.)

Yes, there was a surprising insider sale at TUP a couple days after our signal was generated, but there was also another insider purchase. The bullish insider rating stuck, and I was in TUP already in any case.

I had raised cash to 20%, taking profits in a slew of winners during the March market bounce, and found myself overweight higher-beta stocks. The (then) 6.5% indicated yield on TUP looked attractive, and I reasoned that If management could comfort investors by finally reiterating guidance instead of lowering it, TUP’s Q1 could prove a positive event for anyone taking some extra risk buying in now.

As with all my insider-oriented picks, I didn’t buy TUP just because insiders generated a significant signal - but I never would have thought to consider TUP without it. Insiders are a first screen, not a buy signal on their own. And though there’s a special purgatory for anyone buying a stock just before earnings, the fact that insiders did helped comfort me to place my chit.

Now what?

I entered TUP with the end game of holding it longer term, anticipating a 20-25% total return over the next year. With disappointments in both Q4 and a negative Q1 pre-release, thinking longer term was only realistic time frame to make this bet on. But all of us who followed insiders recently also have a very pleasant choice of whether just to take a double-digit short-term trading profit now.

The choice is being offered by a Q1 that technically beat lowered EPS expectations of $0.89 by 2 cents, and sales of $542.6 million that basically met lowered expectations. Full-year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of between $4.52 and $4.67 actually looks below the average of $4.72 analysts were estimating before today. Yet TUP is only showing joy.

Talk about beating low expectations.

I love today’s price action, but I still don’t see much more than a total return of 25% for TUP over the next year from where I entered. So my choice is: hang on for another year or so for an added 15% return, or book a quick 10% plus trading gain after just seven sessions?

As always, different investors have different needs. I still like TUP’s yield, and longer-term investors can now view the low $40 area as likely support as Tupperware makes (as I suspect) a slow-but-real turnaround from that base.

But I also have a less-than-sanguine view of the market in the short term, and I can’t help notice that TUP is now butting its head on logical technical resistance at its (still-not-rising) 50-day moving average. That resistance is right at the price TUP leveled off at after its Q4 disappointment.

So it’s as if the Q1 pre-announcement never happened. Yet the fact is that Q1 did come in below where investors thought it would before the pre-announcement sent its second shock to this stock. There would appear to require another positive event for TUP to punch through its 50-day MA, and the potential for such an event is likely a few months away when Q2 is released. Analysts who en masse downgraded TUP (belatedly, of course) earlier this year aren’t likely to suddenly upgrade without at least another quarter in the books. And though trading volume today is above average, it’s not degrees higher.

By my calculus, the odds that TUP trades back down from here as it awaits another catalyst are uncomfortably high. And if the market does want to remind us again that it is in a bottoming process that has not finished, TUP could easily retrace today’s euphoria and allow me another entry point in the low $40s.

Reasonable minds may differ on what to do with this position from here. I entered TUP with the long-term in mind, but am taking this little bird-in-the-hand to the bank. I’m booking my short-term trading profits in TUP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.