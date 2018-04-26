By The Numbers: Should You Buy Mastercard Stock?

For investors who are not afraid to pay premium prices for a great company firing on all cylinders, Mastercard looks like an attractive candidate to consider.

Its valuation ratios are comparatively elevated, but the company looks remarkably strong across all of the other indicators considered.

Factors such as financial quality, valuation, momentum, and relative strength can be powerful return drivers for stocks.

Investment decisions based on cold hard quantified data generally lead to superior performance in comparison to buying stocks based solely on subjective opinions and speculation. Even for investors who make decisions based mostly on qualitative assessments, the numbers can provide an important reality check in order to evaluate if the investment thesis is confirmed or rejected by the quantitative evidence.

Statistical research has proven that factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength can be powerful return drivers for stocks over the long term. The following paragraphs will be looking at Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stock through that perspective in order to evaluate the company’s main strengths and weaknesses from a quantitative point of view.

Exceptional Quality

When looking at financial performance over the long term, Mastercard has an outstanding track record. The charts below show how revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow have evolved over the years, and the company doesn't leave much to be desired in that area.

MA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

To put the numbers in perspective, in 2010 Mastercard was making $1.55 billion in free cash flow per year, and it is now generating $5.13 billion in free cash flow on a trailing 12 months basis.

The business model is remarkably profitable, since most of the fixed costs are related to the technological infrastructure required to operate the payments network. This allows the company to drive expanding profit margins as revenue outgrows costs over time, and operating profit margin is exceptionally high at around 54% of sales.

Demanding Valuation

Top quality rarely comes for a cheap price, and Mastercard stock is valued at a substantial premium versus the broad market. This is one of the main risk factors to consider when evaluating a position in the stock.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to make $6.01 in earnings per share during 2018 and $7.06 in earnings per share in 2019. Under this assumption, Mastercard stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio around 29 times earnings forecasts for 2018 and 24 times earnings expectations for 2019.

As a reference, the forward price-to-earnings for the S&P 500 index based on earnings expectations for the next twelve months stands at 16, so Mastercard is priced at valuation levels considerably above average.

That comparison is not particularly fair, though, since Mastercard is far superior to the average stock in the index in terms of financial performance. Visa (NYSE:V) is arguably a much more reasonable comparison for Mastercard, and the two companies are trading at valuation levels which are not very dissimilar. The forward price-to-earnings for Visa is 28 times earnings expectations for 2018 and 23 times earnings expectations for 2019.

Investors are clearly willing to pay premium prices for companies like Mastercard and Visa, and for good reason. Both companies are benefiting from the death of paper money, while generating rock-solid profitability for investors in the process.

That notwithstanding, elevated valuations reflect demanding expectations. If Mastercard does not deliver in accordance with those expectations, the stock is vulnerable to the downside from current price levels.

Vigorous Momentum

Stock prices reflect market expectations. When a company is delivering better-than-expected numbers and forward-looking expectations are also moving upwards, this generally means the stock price is moving in the right direction too.

The chart below shows earnings expectations, the actual reported number and the difference between those two - surprise! - in percentage terms. Mastercard has delivered earnings numbers above expectations over the past 4 quarters in a row, showing consistency in its ability to fare better than expected.

The following chart shows the stock price in comparison to earnings expectations for both the current fiscal year and the next. You don't need a Ph.D. in economics to see the close relationship between the stock price and earnings expectations.

MA data by YCharts

To the extent that Mastercard can continue delivering earnings numbers above expectations as well as driving increasing earnings expectations on a forward-looking basis, this should serve as a powerful upside fuel for the stock.

The Stock Is Outperforming

In the stock market, as in life in general, winners tend to keep on winning over time. Mastercard has substantially outperformed both the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) over the past five years.

MA data by YCharts

Looking at returns on a shorter time frame, relative strength over the past year also shows that Mastercard is also considerably ahead of the two relevant ETFs.

MA data by YCharts

Money has an opportunity cost - you don't only want to invest in stocks that are going up in price, but those that are also doing better than other alternatives in the stock market. Mastercard is in a strong uptrend and is also delivering superior performance in comparison to both the broad market and the sector in particular.

Putting It All Together

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative stock-picking system exclusively available to members in my research service, "The Data Driven Investor". This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to the factors analyzed in this article for Mastercard: quality, valuation, momentum, and relative strength.

The system has produced solid backtested performance over the long term. The chart below shows how the 50 stocks with the highest PowerFactors ranking in the S&P 500 performed in comparison to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF since 1999. The backtesting assumes an equal-weighted portfolio, monthly rebalanced, and with an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The system more than doubled the benchmark, with annual returns of 12.6% per year versus an annual return of 5.93% for the market-tracking ETF in the same period. In cumulative terms, the system gained 888.76% versus 203.92% for the benchmark.

Mastercard is one of the 50 stocks currently picked by the system, which means the stock is among the best 10% of those in the S&P 500 based on a combination of quantitative indicators that measure financial quality, valuation, business momentum, and relative strength.

Yes, the stock is expensive, and this is an important risk factor to consider. That said, Mastercard is not necessarily overvalued when considering the company's financial quality and its ability to outperform expectations over time.

For investors who are willing to pay premium prices for a top-quality company enjoying strong momentum and beating the market by a considerable margin, Mastercard looks like a promising candidate to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.