Datawatch's (DWCH) CEO Michael Morrison on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Eliason

Thank you, Omar. Good evening everyone and welcome to the Datawatch Corporation Q2 FY 2018 earnings call. With me on the call this evening are Datawatch's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Morrison; and Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to Michael Morrison to discuss the overall market landscape, the recent Angoss transaction, the product differentiation, some customer partner updates, and other key highlights from Q2 FY 2018. I will then come back and give you a more detailed overview on the financial metrics for the quarter. Michael?

Michael Morrison

Thanks Jim. And welcome everybody joining us this afternoon for our fiscal 2018 second quarter earnings call. We've been quite busy since we last spoke to you in late January, closing on the acquisition of Angoss, just a few days after we reported our Q1 results.

The entire team here has been focused on rapidly integrating this leading data science business with Datawatch and building a strong foundation for long-term growth. This foundation is centered around our Monarch Swarm data preparation platform, now fused with advanced analytics from Angoss and Panopticon, leveraged through a growing global partner ecosystem, and increasingly brought to market through a subscription-based licensing model.

We believe that the hard work and the accomplishments in the first half of the fiscal year have set us up for a strong back half of the year and I'm confident that we will deliver solid year-over-year growth in fiscal 2018. I'm very pleased with how we are positioned today and look forward to delivering on the promise to Datawatch not just in fiscal 2018 but beyond.

Stepping back, the highlight of the second quarter was our acquisition of Angoss. With Angoss, Datawatch now offers a complete end-to-end solution to extract, prepare, enrich, and deliver data to build predictive and prescriptive analytic applications at scale, across multiple discrete data sources in a highly transparent, and visual and collaborative manner. In addition to extending the Datawatch platform, Angoss significantly increases the total addressable market for Datawatch.

Angoss also brings us marquee customers around the world, a leading data science technology platform, and meaningful up-sell and cross-sell opportunities. The integration of Angoss is proceeding at a rapid pace and I'm happy to report to you tonight ahead of schedule. Ken is going to share detail specific to the go-to-market integration in a few minutes.

While the diligence surrounding the acquisition and the work across the organization to integrate the two companies since has entailed much time and focus, we're in a better position for putting this conservative effort in early. The combined employee base is extremely excited with the potential and we're already executing on joint opportunities.

Angoss immediately improves our scale and it's an important card to help us achieve our intermediate goals to become a $100 million annual revenue company. We're already around halfway there with the addition of Angoss.

With respect to Q2 financial performance, total GAAP revenue of $9.4 million was up 7% from the year ago period and license revenue $5.2 million was up 6% from the year ago period. Two sizable deals that slipped at the end of the quarter have already closed earlier this month. Our Q3 pipeline was unaffected by the timing and it's the strongest we've seen.

Subscription bookings of $2 million and subscription revenue of $1.5 million were all-time highs, aiding part by the addition of Angoss for two months of the second quarter. And remember, Angoss has sold exclusively on a subscription basis. Recurring revenue was nearly 60% of our total revenue in Q2. Total bookings for the quarter were $10.2 million, another record high for us.

Partner contribution to license revenue was the highest in recent memory. Building off the results we saw last quarter and reflecting positive early progress from our strategic focus on expanding this channel, which focus begin in midyear FY 2017.

We're seeing more partner-led opportunities, leveraging our Monarch platform to prepare and migrate data from legacy applications, systems, and document repositories up to the cloud. We're also seeing more partner-led opportunities leveraging Panopticon in predictive solutions and capital markets.

And finally, Angoss, which historically did not have a partner focus, is a highly attractive solution for this channel. We expect to announce a few new partnerships focused on Angoss in the coming months.

Our excitement about Monarch Swarm is high as the market reception continues to be very positive. Thanks in part to Monarch Swarm, our pipeline is growing and Monarch Swarm's technology differentiation makes us particularly attractive to enterprise software vendors and system integrators pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

The latest release to Monarch Swarm, which is due out on Monday is the first that has feature parity with Desktop Monarch. It clears the way for our extensive customer base to extend their current client/server deployments with Monarch Swarm to upgrade to a full cloud solution.

As an example, last quarter, NRL Federal Credit Union, longtime Monarch customer brought Monarch Swarm to deliver the value of Monarch to a much wider user base across the enterprise.

By leveraging the collaboration and web delivery capabilities in Monarch Swarm, NRL expects its Monarch power users to be able to engage a broader community of business analysts in the analytics process.

Datawatch's record of continuous innovation and our portfolio of data intelligence solutions stands out in the highly dynamic competitive landscape. We handle more data from structured to streaming real-time to unstructured, we appeal to more mines from business analysts to data scientists to IT, and we engendered more trust with a transparent government and collaborative means to acquire prepare and analyze data. Monarch Swarm, Angoss and Panopticon are increasingly being recognized as critical solutions to maximize the value of organization's data assets.

In closing, I'll emphasize again that we believe that Datawatch is well-positioned and a fast growing segment of the business analytics market. And that our growing pipelines are the beneficiary in part of the accelerating trend towards the unification of the data management and analytic layers of this fact.

Angoss extends our platform-value proposition, opens up a substantially larger addressable market, and gives us a solution that specifically targets data scientists, not to mention the upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

Sales activity is robust, our latest generation products are extremely compelling, our growing successes with partners are promising, and our transition to a revenue model that includes a higher percentage of recurring revenue is moving forward at an accelerated pace.

We undoubtedly have more work ahead of us to capture and leverage these opportunities, but we're very excited about our potential and encouraged by our progress in achieving our annual growth objectives.

With that, I'll hand it back over to Jim to provide more financial details on the quarter. Jim?

James Eliason

Thanks Michael. At this time, I'd like to review more details, some of the numbers in this past quarter, which include approximately two months of Angoss contribution. Please keep in mind that the U.S. GAAP purchase accounting rules with significant portion of the deferred revenue from the Angoss transaction is deemed unrecognizable on the U.S. GAAP.

To provide you a better transparency into the underlying business, I will be highlighting both the U.S. GAAP revenue numbers along with a non-GAAP revenue numbers. A full reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP revenues can be found in the earnings press release in Appendix A.

Q2 total GAAP revenue was $9.4 million, up 7% from the prior year's second quarter when total, revenue was $8.8 million. License revenue for Q2 FY 2018 was $5.2 million versus $4.9 million in Q2 of the previous year, an increase of 6%.

On a non-GAAP basis, total revenue was $11.1 million versus $8.8 million, a 26% increase and license revenue was $6.8 million versus $4.9 million, with 38% increase compared to the prior periods.

Maintenance revenue for the just completed quarter was $3.9 million versus $3.6 million in Q2 FY 2017, an increase of 9%, despite our continued shift to license subscription model, which is a natural headwind to this revenue stream. Services revenue was $335,000 in Q2 FY 2018 versus $311,000 from the prior year, essentially flat.

Our license subscription model continues to become more meaningful within our overall results as we generated approximately $2 million of gross bookings during the second quarter of FY 2018, up almost 60% year-over-year.

Subscriptions contributed approximately $1.5 million of the license revenue during the quarter, representing approximately 28% from our current quarter's license revenue, while growing approximately 46% over the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP income came in at a modest loss of $241,000 for Q2 FY 2018 as compared to a loss of $196,000 in the prior year quarter. Our non-GAAP operating expenses, which again include two months of Angoss' operating results, were approximately $11.2 million in Q2 FY 2018 versus $9 million in Q2 FY 2017.

One final note regarding revenue recognition. Datawatch will be required to adopt the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 at the beginning of our fiscal 2019, so effective October 1, 2018. We continue to analyze the impact of this new standard on FY 2017 reported results as well as our results in FY 2018, working closely with our auditors from RSM.

Moving to the balance sheet, our cash position remained strong. Although, we did use a significant portion of our cash during the most recent quarter, $14.5 million, along with the $10 million debt facility to Silicon Valley Bank to fund the purchase of Angoss. We ended the quarter with approximately $14.8 million of cash on hand versus $29.8 million we reported at the end of Q1 FY 2018.

Adjusted cash earned from quarter when backing up the effects of the Angoss purchase was approximately $500,000. Accounts receivable remain in great shape in terms of quality, with approximately 83% of our outstanding receivables in the current aging category. DSOs are 62 days for the most recent quarter versus 66 days at March 31st, 2017.

Deferred revenues were $18.1 million at the end of Q2 FY 2018, which includes approximately $5.4 million contributed from Angoss. Excluding the Angoss portion, deferred revenues of $12.7 million, the highest ever recorded in history of the company, growing approximately 25% or up $2.5 million from the prior year's second quarter. Both the license and maintenance deferred revenues are contributing to this trajectory, increasing approximately 41% and 19%, respectively from the prior year's quarter.

Finally, as I mentioned previously, the company closed on a debt facility to Silicon Valley Bank back in January, 2018 for $15 million. $10 million was in the form of a three-year term loan and $5 million as a working capital revolving finance credit. The working capital line is not been drawn upon and we do not have any plans to do so in immediate future.

The term loan has a debt service payment based on a 48-month amortization schedule with the balloon payment of the end of the third year of the term. And interest is tied to prime, plus 1% on annual basis and working capital line has interest-only payments tied to prime at 0.75% on annual basis.

This time I'd like to share a few operating metrics for the just concluded quarter. There were two six-figure deals from the second fiscal quarter of this year as compared to three in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The average deal size in Q2 FY 2018 was approximately $43,000 as compared to approximately $36,000 in Q2 FY 2017.

Our total headcount at the end of the quarter was 193 people, which includes 46 employees from Angoss, up from 147 as of the end of Q1 FY 2018. Including the Q2 FY 2018 headcount numbers are 31 core-caring sales people, of whom 19 are upside sales reps, seven are Angoss related, seven are inside sales reps, four are partners focus, and one is responsible for subscription and maintenance renewal business.

Lastly, our total shares outstanding as of March 31st, 2018 were 12.461 million and weighted average shares outstanding were 12.409 million.

In closing, we're very excited with our recent purchase of Angoss. We spent a fair amount of time and effort during the past few months to complete this transaction and began the integration work in earnest across all functional areas of the company and we're off to a great start.

We strongly believe that synergies in Angoss like core Monarch business, both in terms of profit suspension and customers, especially in the financial services vertical, along with a strong recurring revenue base will enable us to drive meaningful shareholder value in the future for all of our investors.

With that, I will now to turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli. Ken?

Ken Tacelli

Thank you, Jim. Good evening everyone. I'll be sharing with you the highlights of our Q2 performance as well as the progress we've made on the Angoss integration. $9.4 million of reported total revenue and the $5.2 million of reporting license revenue represent 7% and 6% increases in Q2 2018 over Q2 2017.

As Michael and Jim mentioned, we had a few large that slipped in March, but have already closed this month. Even beyond those deals, I believe we are already off to a very strong start in April and our pipeline is a strong as it has ever been.

Let me share with you some additional go-to-market highlights from Q2 and I'll address our plan to ensure a very strong Q3 and Q4 to attain our targeted objectives. As you know we've continuous streamline of go-to-market model with our outside sales team focused on meaningful enterprise expansion, our inside team focus on transactional execution, and our Hunter team focused exclusively on new local acquisitions.

The Hunter team, which is formed last October has continued to gain momentum and closed another 83 new logos in Q2 2018. This represents a 35% sequential increase from Q1 2018, when they won 54 new logos. The team also recently hit a noteworthy milestone of 150 new logos since its inception.

As Michael mentioned, our partner channel has continued to drive growth in Q2. The partner team discrete revenue grew 31% Q2 2018 versus Q2 2017. Cultivating the partner out to market has been investment for us; the one that we believe will have a significant impact in the second half of FY 2018 and beyond.

We have continued to gain momentum with the HCM players and we're now also getting traction with the Tier 1 and 2 SIs. The Datawatch ability to prep, predict and visualize has been recognized as a key differentiator in our market.

As Jim mentioned, our average deal size increased from approximately $36,000 in Q2 2017 to approximately $43,000 in Q2 2018. This is a trend that we expect to continue this year as our go-to-market focus and investments mature in the second half of FY 2018. Additionally, our lands rose 22% year-over-year and our expands are up 130% year-over-year.

Our integration of Angoss has been progressing in line with our planned targets. We've integrated best practices and have aligned the teams for accelerated growth in Q3 and beyond. We've also conducted cross-selling training sessions for field sales and presales; fully expect to begin to gain traction over the next two quarters. This is a target-rich environment for both sales teams. Angoss and Datawatch share a strong legacy of selling into the financial services markets.

Our field operations including sales, services, and marketing are now completely aligned and synced on a weekly cadence. Additionally, Angoss brings a strong bench of data scientists' expertise that have allowed them to build the growing managed services offering.

As a result, we are now in the process of building a joint offering for both data prep and predictive analytics as a managed service. We believe our ability to deliver this joint offering as a service would be yet another key market differentiator for Datawatch.

On the marketing front, we've increased the focus on Datawatch Swarm in this past quarter, launching compelling new content and programs targeted at data and analytics leaders, line of business executives, and chief data officers.

This included a research survey conducted by a leading BI and analytics industry analysts at TDWI, highlighting the market demand for Datawatch Swarm capabilities. The need to access trusted data across the broader set of user, something only Monarch Swarm provides was reinforced at the Gartner Data Analytics Summit in both Dallas and London, with customers and prospects.

These continued to be some of the most impactful events in our industry and once again, we're pleased with the customer analysts validated the message and direction we've taken for Datawatch Swarm. Our Chief Product Officer, Jon Pilkington session was one of the most crowded events of the conference in both cities, with close to 600 attendees in Dallas alone.

Finally, this past quarter, we introduced a brand new strategy around the concept of data intelligence, which emphasizes the co-tenants of Monarch, Panopticon, Angoss, and Swarm product lines. This new branding and messaging derives from months of research and will continue to rule out through the year, supporting our full product suite.

In conclusion, we continue to be maniacally focused on execution in Q3 in the second half of FY 2018. Our marketing campaigns and partner traction are creating the strongest executable pipeline that we have seen in the recent years. We remain confident in our ability to meet and exceed our objectives in FY 2018, the positive market dynamics coupled with our revamped go-to-market approach, and the addition of Angoss, position Datawatch for a strong sustaining growth.

With that, I'll turn the floor back to Michael.

Michael Morrison

Thanks Ken. Omar, let's open the lines for questions.

Our first question comes from Chad Bennett, Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. So, maybe first one for Michael or possibly Ken, the two deals I think you said that slipped into this quarter, a few questions around them. First, were those kind of core legacy Datawatch deals or were they Angoss deals? Second, were they a perpetual license deals or were they subscription deals? And third would be can you quantify the aggregate dollar amount of the slippage?

Michael Morrison

So, the deals -- one was a new name partner deal around Monarch, which is very exciting, it has a lot of potential down the road. The other one was -- it was another Monarch existing customer deal. They're both perpetual deals and I will not quantify the extent of them. But they were -- for us, they were both chunky deals. And Chad, I mean, we remain a company that has from quarter-to-quarter the vagaries of -- the chunkiness of some of our larger deals.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And then, maybe a quick one for Jim. In the GAAP revenue number that you recorded for the quarter, how much did Angoss contribute?

James Eliason

Again, Chad, that we're not bifurcating. It's part of the revenue stream. I would [technical difficulty]

Chad Bennett

Hello?

Operator

It appears that we're having technical difficulties. One moment please. Thank you for your patience. We are still experiencing technical difficulties. One moment please.

Michael Morrison

Omar, we're hear.

Operator

Okay, Chad you may resume your question.

James Eliason

Chad, it's Jim, I don't know how we dropped off, but did you get the end of my question before Ken added more color? Or should we start over?

Chad Bennett

I did not. I asked my question and I think I heard two words from you and then we cut out.

James Eliason

Nothing personal. It wasn’t intentional, trust us.

Chad Bennett

I get it, I get it.

James Eliason

So Chad, as you know, I mean we don't report separate numbers. I will tell you that it wasn't a material number. We had them for two months. I'll remind you that there -- our Q2 is their Q1. So, again -- and most of their deals are subscription. So, wouldn’t be material number. I believe Ken wanted to add a little more color to your previous question that Michael answered.

Ken Tacelli

Yes, Chad, this is Ken. I was just adding some color commenting to the question you asked Michael about the deals that slipped. We -- those deals are tracking for the quarter in Q2. Obviously, we had a holiday there at the end of the quarter and it was sort of a perfect storm. Had a little bit more of an impact with some folks on the customer side being out of the office more than just a couple of days, which slowed down getting a PO out of the systems. So, those deals did close as expected at the very front end of April. So, just -- obviously, we're having a little bit time on these deals, but they were both very solid deals and both decent sized deals for the quarter, so.

Chad Bennett

Good. No, I appreciate the additional color, Ken. And then -- and maybe one more for me. Now that -- can we have the businesses combined and it sounds like we're ahead of plan on integration and go-to-market and so forth.

I guess -- I'm just -- I think what would be good to understand is how should we think about the growth rate of either the combined business or Angoss and the predictive analytics market or you guys in the core data prep market? Kind of what should this business be growing at on an annual basis with everything kind of on an apples-to-apples comparison?

Michael Morrison

So, Chad, this is Michael. I mean it's a hard question to answer because today, as you know, Angoss sold exclusively on a subscription basis and we're going to continue that. So, there's some good momentum in that business. And now that we've -- we're not done with the integration, but we've made a lot of progress there. We've got a number of cross-sell opportunities and all.

But what you will see reported because it is a subscription business is a bit muted from the overall bookings. And we will be disclosing bookings on a go-forward basis. There is the core Monarch data prep business, you know we don't give guidance. You've got a bit of a track record on that business over the course of last couple of years.

I will say that we are -- and you will see from our reported results, we continue to make that move towards a recurring revenue model. So, this past quarter, 57% of our license revenue was -- I mean of our total revenue was recurring, which is up significantly. We continue to push it that way. So, that has a bit of headwind on just the normal run rate business to the extent we can move our customers to that subscription model.

So, I don't want to -- we continue not to give guidance. But it's hard to give you a good answer, because we've got a coming together of the two business, but still a core Monarch piece of business that continues to track up along the lines of what you've seen in the past.

Chad Bennett

Okay. I guess what I'm trying to do is, I'm trying to reconcile your secondary metrics around kind of the recurring business, subscription business. Look, off the chart, its good. $2 million gross bookings, up 60%, subscription revenue up 46%. Deferred revs, obviously non-Angoss, very good year-over-year. But the revenue number, is it really reflecting? And I get the transition in license and subscription.

And also, trying to reconcile we're off to good start in April, even if you exclude the deals we closed at [Indiscernible]. I guess I'm trying to understand what a good start would mean? And whether or not, the underlying or the secondary metrics are valid going forward for the growth of that business -- that subscription revenue recurring business?

Ken Tacelli

So, Chad, this is Ken. I'll answer the off to a good start on portion of the question. So, excluding a deal that -- it moved from March to April, we still closed a significant number of transactions in the first three weeks of April, outside of anything from Q2. So, just from a momentum prospect, in the volume of business, and when I look at the health of the business, as far as the close per month, right, every single quarter now have gotten better and better at closing more deals in the first and second months of the quarter, taking pressure off that third month of the quarter.

So, when I talk about a healthy April, I'm excluding the deals that we had moved from April -- from March and April. I'm talking just straight deals that were always originally forecasted as the close date for Q3.

Michael Morrison

In terms of the underlying metrics, Chad, on the booking side, I will say -- I agree with you, the $2 million was very aggressive, there's one outlier. There is like $100,000 booking from a customer and there was another $100,000 renewal. It was still a strong booking quarter.

On the deferred side, I will say, I like the ending number a lot. And Q2 is historically our lowest invoice base for the maintenance stream for Datawatch. It's the lowest billing month of the year. So, in spite of that, still good growth. So, I'm very comfortable with the underlying metrics.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Thanks guys.

Michael Morrison

You're welcome.

Ilya Grozovsky

Thanks guys. I just had a simple housekeeping question. The long-term deferred revenues on the balance sheet, that's all from the acquisition, right?

Michael Morrison

Predominantly, yes.

Ilya Grozovsky

Okay. That's what I just want to understand. That's it. Thank you.

Michael Morrison

Thanks Omar. Again, we feel really good about where we're at right now. We're anxious to spend some time getting our story out to the market and to that end, we have -- we will be presenting at several investor events this coming quarter.

I know we're at Oppenheimer's Technology Conference, the Craig-Hallum Investor Conference, Ladenburg Technology Expo. And we also expect being on the road, visiting investors in Toronto, Boston, San Francisco, elsewhere. So, if anyone is interested in meeting us, please reach out, let us know. And with that, good night and thanks for your time.

