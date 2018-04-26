Preferred Markets Opened By Cohen & Steers - Part 2

Keep an eye out for part 3 where we compared this fund with the original fund from part 1!

This fund has achieved solid results, even in an environment that it is not designed for.

Investment Thesis

Getting exposure to preferred equities provides an additional channel for growth and dividend income. Preferred equities traditionally have no voting power within a corporation but come first in the payment pattern compared to common shares. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) offers a unique way to benefit from preferred equities with a narrow focus on closer to expiring preferred securities.

The Fund's Composition

LDP is a diverse closed end fund, CEF, meaning that unlike traditional exchange traded funds, ETF, it has a set number of shares. PSF invests in various types of preferred equities and provides world-wide exposure to this market.

Source: LDP Factsheet

This diversity provides a level of protection, but also provides greater overall opportunity to the funds managers. They can seek out the best deals or opportunities that individual investors may not have access to. The managers actively seek to invest in under-loved securities. To do this, they actively look at the credit rating of the security, the company issuing the security and the capital structure behind it. This independent process does allow the managers to invest in unrated securities, however they openly state the weighted goal is to have the overall rating be BBB- and above. This process of seeking out and finding securities trading at below their value has allowed the managers to continue to grow the fund and pay out their dividends.

A key difference between this CEF and the first CEF I wrote about in this series is the "limited duration" feature. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) and LDP are sister CEFs. However, LDP primarily invests with a weighted goal of securities expiring in 4 years, with a leveraged max of 6 years. This will cause two key features within the CEF:

a higher rate of turnover and capital recycling reduced interest rate sensitivity

Let cover the first one first. Since the duration is limited to a maximum of six years, the CEF's composure every 6 years will be completely new. Furthermore, it means that compared to passive CEFs the fund will require the management to be more active.

Secondly, preferred equities are issued with an original interest rate attached to the item, their yield may vary daily based on the trading between buyers and sellers. LDP's prospectus explains this rate sensitive nature of preferred equities perfectly:

For example, a security or portfolio with a duration of five years would be expected to increase in value by approximately 5% with a 1% reduction in interest rates (or yields); conversely, the security or portfolio would be expected to decrease in value by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates (or yields).

This means that preferred equities in a passive fund could potentially lose value rapidly, if they are heavily invested within the United States as rates are increased. But LDP is uniquely comprised to navigate this market due to its limited duration structure. LDP has an average modified duration at this time of 3.3 years. This modified duration is calculated by the rate sensitivity of each preferred security. Their sensitivity can be reduced by having clauses that cause its yield to change as the rate increases for example. Therefore although the largest holdings of LDP don't expire till 2049, they don't overweight the average duration.

LDP has a leverage ratio of 29.3% of total assets, of which 86% is at a fixed rate. This means the fund will not have a major impact from rising rates on its leverage costs. Furthermore, this is below the fund's maximum leverage allowance of 33.5%, meaning if the managers find a great deal in the market, they have plenty of dry powder to take advantage of it.

The Fund's Performance

LDP has historically traded at a discount to its net asset value, or NAV. Although this discount has reduced especially recently, this is due to its edge over other CEFs that do not focus on limited durations. LDP is designed for the current environment of rising rates; the last number of years, the prime rate remained relatively unchanged, meaning that LDP's limited duration was not seeing its full effect.

LDP Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

LDP is a hybrid CEF and invests not only in preferred securities but also in other types on income-generating equities. This does not have a single index to compare it to. Currently, LDP is compared to a hybrid of three indexes to most accurately determine its success versus its benchmarks.

Source: LDP Factsheet

Overall, LDP has grown its NAV and market price at a faster rate than its benchmarks. I fully expect this pattern to continue into the future, but active management will be required if rates here in the United States as well as worldwide.

The Payout

LDP routinely pays out $0.156 monthly to its shareholders. They also routinely pay out a second year-end dividend in December. This has historically composed of any income the fund has produced above its monthly dividends. In doing so, it allows the fund to pay a monthly expected dividend, and if one month is a shortfall and another a surplus, the difference is resolved at the end of the year.

Investor Takeaway

LDP provides a simple way for investors to get into the preferred equity market without having to do a lot of research on individual offerings, as well as a way for investors to reach securities not available to retail investors. LDP has routinely outperformed its benchmarks and paid shareholders monthly while doing so. LDP is currently positioned to benefit from the rising rate environment and has proven that even in environments that the rate is stable, they are actively able to grow the fund. LDP is a solid buy looking forward to achieving greater returns from rising rates.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this quick examination of this CEF and want to know when I do additional examinations, please feel free to click "follow" above. Have any thoughts to share or discuss? Feel free to comment below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.