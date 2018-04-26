Outotec OYJ's (OUKPF) CEO Markku Teräsvasara on Interim Report January-March 2018 - Earnings Call Transcript

Outotec OYJ (OTC:OUKPF) Interim Report January-March 2018 April 25, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Interim Report for January-March 2018 Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded and I will now hand it over to Ms. Rita Uotila. Please go ahead madam.

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Outotec’s interim report January-March session. We will hear a presentation from President and CEO, Markku Teräsvasara; and also CFO, Jari Ålgars. After the presentation, you will be able to ask questions when you got value through this telephone line.

So now first we will hear a presentation from Markku and Jari. Markku, please go ahead.

Markku Teräsvasara

Thank you, Rita, and good afternoon everyone for Outotec’s interim report for quarter one 2018. As tradition is we will start with safety information. Our lost-time incident rate per million dollars stayed stable. During the quarter, we are at the good level, but of course throughout mostly improved and come to a situation where there is no accident – accidents happening at our sites.

First about the market development, I think the quarter was a little bit mix the basket between the number of positive things and some negative things. On a negative site, we still have a MEW, Metals, Energy & Water business. We saw a negative and there is some legacy products that were burdening our results in quarter one.

On a positive note, we have done more things. We have order intake that is increasing both on CapEx and service site and our sales improved as well. And looking at Minerals Processing segment results, we saw again a significant improvement in profitability for that segment. Outotec markets look from our point of view, demand continues positive. We have several different indicators showing that the market activity has remained high and remain high when it comes to customer contracting activity quotations or request the quotations, we received a quotation as we make and a number of small orders that we have received.

Yes, it’s mainly focused on brownfield investment where customers are focusing on productivity improvement and improving the processes, debottlenecking additional capacity improvements and some rebuilding. Many methods continue active, actually most of the metals have a good activity level, but specifically copper and gold that are important to us are active. And then during the quarter, we are also received orders from iron ore or let’s say steel making and one sulfuric acid plants which were very welcomed.

So market activity was global in all the regions and also within most of the metals. However, yet the Greenfield projects, really big projects are a little bit on a waiting mode. As I said most of the customers are focusing on brownfield and that was very much confirmed two weeks ago when I participated in this copper producers meeting in Santiago, Chile. In the discussions with our customers, we – everyone was noting the positive sentiment, but at the same time laying down or tuning down a Greenfield portion of the investment. Having said that, the target activity remains good.

Looking at our different businesses. We see different sequence or the cycle Minerals Processing order intake on a left up corner had yet another good quarter when it comes to order intake and doing a parallel or doing a parallel we are back in good levels and that is mostly coming from brownfield investment. And we see of course over time, we will see this good order translating into increased sales. The same you can say from service point of view continuous improvement in service order intake and sales following looking at the low right corner and the green column which shows the recurring service order intake.

It was on a all time high meaning that it continues underlying service business and the same goes for an upsetting the underlying small order. Order income is on a good level and the market remains active. And, then we just need to be quick in translating these into sales and, which will then improve our results. Also, I think it is important to know which we always say later on that in the first quarter we had actually a quite significant exchange rates impact in our sales that translate it in volumes, the growth was higher. A little bit later, we can come into that.

And of course positively, slight positively we see the Metals, Energy & Water segment order intake increasing. In quarter one we received three announced order with a size bigger than 10 million. They were all addressing Metals, Energy & Water segment, and what was positive in these orders followed by the impact to China and India and sulfuric acid plant to DRC was that they absolutely went after to the business segment where we have had the lower capacity utilization last year.

So, this will over time during the second half of this year have a positive impact to our profitability. And service orders offset continued to grow. And, now we look at more about the numbers by Jari.

Jari Ålgars

Thank you, Markku. And hello on my part as well. So overall I would say the numbers were improving on in principal all areas. Order intake improved. Sales improved. Profitability improved and also we had a strong positive cash flow.

If we go into more details on the sales side, the sales grew from last year with 9% all in comparable currencies with 15% from 263 million to 287 million. And the service sales grew from 99 million to 103 million, which was 4% absolute but 13% in comparable currencies.

And the share of services in sales, went down from 38% to 36% and the gross margin decreased a little bit from 24% to 23% but I will come into this little bit later and the adjusted EBIT improved from one million to 7 million or from 0% to 2%.

And the result for the period went from the minus 3 million to plus 2 million. If we go into the bridge of the improvement from 1 million to 7 million we had volume increase and we also had improvements from coming from the fixed cost savings. Which were planned but then we also had still some margin erosion in a couple of projects of the legacy ones, which impacted a bit the period and on this low profitability level still we were going through the numbers. And was seen on the bottom line.

And also on the sales mix we had some really very issues in the spare parts side, which impacted both the spare part deliveries as well as some upgrade projects. So, both of these impacted the result negatively. The spare part delivery issues, we believe will be fixed during quarter two and we will be back on track.

Going forward looking at Minerals Processing, the order intake increased from €146 million to €162 million. And the sales increased from €152 million to €160 million. In the minerals processing we see the impact on the spare part deliveries. However, the order intake overall in service was very strong and the backlog grew. So going forward, we are confident we will see an improving service sales going forward.

The adjusted EBIT was good, improving from €11 million to €16 million, increasing from 8% to 10%. So we saw the development continued positively. Overall, we can say that minerals processing in slowing steadily in the right direction. Yes there was a small hiccup in the spares deliveries during the quarter, but this is just a temporary hiccup. And going forward we are confident that business is developing in the right direction.

Metals, Energy & Water order intake was flat, about the same as the previous year €172 million to €171 million. Last year we had one big order ranged between €50 million and €100 million. This year we had three smaller orders making up for debt and this is something we see as positive because obviously this one time big orders it’s hard to predict which quarter they come. But as long as we have a number of smaller orders the overall sentiment in the market is positive and it is much easier to base the future on this. And obviously what was extremity good was that the orders came in the metals and chemical processing segment, which were in need of orders. So we got three orders into the segment which were lacking work.

And going forward those we see at the energy side has lots of opportunity. So we believe also all the three business lines here will improve towards the end of the year. Sales was improving from €112 million to €127 million. And service sales increased from €29 million to €32 million.

Adjusted EBIT improved from -€9 million to -€7 million. We wouldn’t have seen a better improvement here, but as I said we had still some challenges from the legacy projects.

So overall, I would say that the business is developing in the right direction, the market is developing, the order intake is developing in the right direction. And as we have stated before, and Markku has stated before the sales is more tilted towards the second half of the year. So we expect to see the business improving as we go along.

Balance sheet is solid with net interest-bearing debt improving and the gearing also improving due to the progress payment we had. So our cash flow was very strong with roughly €65 million and which was -€35 million year, so we significant improvement. With that money we paid off some commercial papers and also we paid off the Hybrid interest for the year. So all-in-all, the cash and balance sheet developed favorably, the business developed favorably, we still have some hiccups, we will work on the subjects there must the year goes along. In general, we are happy with the development as they expand.

Markku Teräsvasara

Okay. Thank you, Jari. So how does the market look forward, what we have a continued level of activity, foreseen as well as we see we have some additional opportunities of Outotec coming from various things, complex ores and ore grades decreasing, customers are investing in productivity improvement through digitalization, sometimes there was a challenge and all these supports the businesses and special competencies that we have in the company. We continue to have service opportunities as we have seen last year and even in quarter one, our service order intake increases according to our plan and we see that can be further developed.

There are prospects in many metals and many areas but also in the energy area where we have lower order intake, lately we see that there is some emerging opportunities of course we need to then be at the selected contracted owner as well but the improvement – but there is projects ongoing. And then of course, this excitement about battery metals, electric vehicles and maybe even more importantly alternative energy sources related to wind and solar power will also require lot of storing capacity driving the battery metals demand going forward. So cobalt, lithium and nickel projects will be high on the agenda and of course copper as a big volume continue to increase.

Based on our quarter one results and the outlook. Our guidance is kept the same so no change in terms of sales expectancy or adjusted EBIT expectancy. Our must-win battle programs they continue and we have – we started them last year and we start to see good improvements, the whole organization is active on specific products and we see a good improvement in many, many areas.

Maybe lifting one at a time, this time product competiveness, I want to give you an example where of course our vision is to find what it means to increase the value of our production and processes, and for our pricing, we had to find ways to lower our cost, as an example on the work means to lower the cost in one of the product lines, we work very hard in productizing our offering. And using the latest systems product, we identified quite quickly that time we spend in design can be reduced to half of what has been traditional and there’s additional potential for that. So clear indication on that focusing or selective must be done, then systematically solving them will help the company on its way towards 2020 goals.

And another area helping us do our 2020 goals is by simplifying projects that we announced today. I spend a lot of time out there on the market, just meeting both customers and our own people discussing on areas where we can improve and where we need to focus. With the market improving it has become evident to me that our structure and processes are limiting our goals and profitability.

And hence we are going to look through our organization, simplifying the structure and making sure that we have processes that are very efficient and very clear with key roles and responsibilities. And at the same time we are going to – that’s in our organization to make decision making mere faster. So we will reduce management layers and also at the same time streamline global function which will then give us a cost saving.

So out of this program, the important target is set, improving our efficiencies, internal efficiencies in the organization, simplifying our policies and increasing speed in our operations both towards customers but within the company as well. It will have an impact on globally on above 200 employees. And we have calculated that the impact on our cost structure of course positive impact on our cost structure around EUR25 million on annual basis as this program has been implemented.

Partly savings will come this year and then of course also partly during 2019. So this is simplifying program will enable us to grow faster and improve our profitability in line with our targets going forward.

So this was the presentation and now we open up the line for Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question. Please go ahead.

Antti Suttelin

So, this is Antti from Danske Bank. On this legacy project, you say that they’re causing gross margin to deteriorate. Is that because the percentage of sales that this legacy project account for is getting bigger, or is that because these legacy projects are getting even weaker margin than they have been before?

Markku Teräsvasara

Yes, obviously, what has happened is that we don’t see any additional technical issues with them. They are just taking longer time to fix, than we had anticipated and this longer time to fix means we will have – we have people tied into these which impacts obviously increases the cost spend, this is the cost we have to have literally during this quarter.

So, yes, the margin obviously becomes weak. We’re not talking about a lot, but still with this – certain levels on a quarter it doesn’t impact so much that we have – we feel we as mentioned, obviously it’s a – let say initial as well in that respect that usually when you have this type of – let say challenges. We have a good people, IT entities and we really were apart, so we think these behind us and can’t focus on our end on future business.

Antti Suttelin

Yes. Additional on that topic, yes, what do you quantify, how much that extra cost was now this quarter versus year ago. And then secondly, when will you finally get to rid of this project. When are they complete it finally?

Markku Teräsvasara

Well, still we consider this is being part of our normal business. So we don’t want to say, but I demand in anyway. And obviously as we mentioned it needs that there is difference. Last year, we did not have anything in quarter one and this year we had so, obviously we had a negative impact when we compared quarters each other. Yes.

Antti Suttelin

Definitely EUR5 million, that’s the right ballpark, EUR5 million year-over-year.

Markku Teräsvasara

We’re not giving any guidance on this. Its just we want to make here that we have stating third to be quite. It’s a nuisance and we have to get date of this. And you ask about the timing, we talk about the handful of projects, but with most of them we believe will be so during Q2, Q3. One of them is likely to go over to next year before we that finalize it. So this is that the timing of the project. So they are still there a big affecting us. As I said, when you technological problem, this is just to finalize and be able to close things in a good manner.

Antti Suttelin

Then – thanks. Then on cash flow, you had a strong cash flow. Will this strike back in the coming quarters? Sorry, it’s more like sustainable improvement.

Markku Teräsvasara

No. Let’s say the timing was maybe it was little bit unusually strong quarter. That much I could say. We had a lot of payments during this quarter, but no, it will not. We’re not expecting it to impact on us. We have certain guide and send us restated in the capital markets state, the EBITDA is something we’re still expecting to start to show on the bottom line mine is obviously the financial expenses and excess what we have. So we are not giving any guidance for this, but let’s say so the market is improving. We’re improving and the cash flow is improving. As a normal as they – is kind of continuing message, you could also in the last upturn of the business.

Antti Suttelin

Okay. That’s all from me. Thank you.

Markku Teräsvasara

Thank you.

Thank you. And we will take our next question, caller your line is open. Please go ahead.

Manu Rimpelä

Good afternoon. It’s Manu Rimpelä from Nordea Markets. My first question would be on this spare part delivery issues you mentioned. And if I understood correct that relates to minerals processing. Can you just open up a bit more what this relates to hit the trouble of creating the spare parts from the supply chain and what gives you confident that you’ll be able to sell this in Q2. And then that’s with me, that we should – cannot see a pickup in the sales, which you lost in Q1.

Markku Teräsvasara

Yes. I would say as first, we’ll be considered the timing issues. We see the ordinary because it was very strong. And this is something which is due to – we have increase strong order intake and also some other companies that are using the same supply chain have the strong order intake and that means that suppliers where would be strong and we’re not able to meet all of our demands. We have now worked out to open up or there are not get resources and we’ve also at negotiation with these suppliers, how they can better address our increasing needs following for that. We feel we are in a good situation and we are solving the situation us we speak everyday as one day in this regard.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. And on the same topics that you’ll see – you have in a leverage under suppliers given you’re still relatively small company, if you compare to companies like Volvo and bigger one. So we’re also reporting the supply chain issue, so you’re able to kind of get your demands to.

Markku Teräsvasara

I would say, so yes. I don’t see any problems in this regard that we are good kind of let’s say seeing that as relate to our customers then any of the others. So obviously the market is improving and this is something we definitely have to have an eye on going forward. We’re able to meet the increasing demands of the markets, also in the supply chain. So definitely will be an area we will – eye on going forward.

Jari Ålgars

And maybe one comment from my side as well is big also is impacting when the same parts are both on increasing CapEx growth and so there’s various in CapEx going at the same time for a U.S. require that’s they actually need to increase even more. And now of course we are working hard to secure the capacity going forward and one option is to identify which we have done also in our sources as well.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. Can you then comment on across these program, you’ll be mentioned, what timing do you expect to see, you said something will be already visible in 2018 numbers. Can you just give us a kind of spacing or savings for the next couple of years and then also do we expect to get all of the costs into 2018 and something we expect over the 2019.

Jari Ålgars

We see as a transformation program. So we will see something to 2018, obviously we want to execute as speed as possible, but there will also be impact to 2019 and as Markku state that we see that for us to meet our long-term target. We need to get this done. And so we are really able to capture all the growth opportunities, there are in the market and be able to get that in a way. So it’s a profitable as possible. So I would say some hoping this year, some more next year and then the full impact people to expect to see in 2020.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. And then how does this starting to your guidance that we're keeping that unchanged, but you’re expecting to get more cost savings then you probably previously talked in that guidance. So can you just help me to in other works?

Markku Teräsvasara

It is within the guidance for 2018. This we’re savings are within that.

Manu Rimpelä

But where they already in the guidance, when you issue the guidance so is it something that you realize that the metal energy and water losses are deeper than you have to pull forward this cost savings program I’ll just initiate the new cost savings program to cover those losses.

Markku Teräsvasara

This is more looking into long-term and really looking at this year. We are really seeing that. We need to get this in place in order to really capture growth of sales. So, yes, there will be positive impacts this year and as Markku said, this is still within the guidance we have and it will successively improve going forward.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. And my last question would be on the Metals, Energy & Water profitability level. Can you shed some lights and what’s the kind of profitability level of the ongoing businesses which is not impacted by this legacy issue? So is that already on a good level or are we still waiting to see the revenue pick up which will then drive the fixed cost utilization.

Markku Teräsvasara

So we are not guiding the separate segments but if I would say that way, that we three different business line starting off the year, we were in a very good shape and still it seems melting on high drop, we had a very lower cloud on metals and chemicals processing and also managing our environment. So when we are coming into the year, the situation was not very good. It has clearly improved now with order we have seen coming into the metals and chemicals processing, still we need orders into energy and environment. We expect to see those going forward and we also expect that the business will successively improve towards the end of the year. So starting point maybe not so good but we are getting there.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. Thank you. No further questions.

Thank you. We’ll take our next question please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I think my questions have been answered already. But could you give some additional details on the nature of the spare part delivery issue that you had.

Markku Teräsvasara

As you could see, we had a very strong order intake, and it could have materialized in somewhat more sales on the spare parts side and it also impact some on the upgrade side because some of the parts we would made to finalize some of the upgrades delay there. So I would say, we going forward it worked. So we can continue to grow because obviously we would not be able to solve, if it could start to have an impact on our order intake. Still no impact on our order intake and we believe we can fix this without any impact on the order intake and sales for the full year. This is more a temporary issue now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Could you favor sort of qualifying what kind of equipment or components that you are missing?

Markku Teräsvasara

No, let’s say so, we don’t want to go into what parts it is, we just say certain specific parts.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And you also mentioned tailwind from a lower fixed cost in the quarter. What drove that specifically?

Markku Teräsvasara

It’s just part of the cost saving inefficiency improvement programs we have had – things just improving and expect to see it improving in a more going forward with the program we have now announced.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you so much.

Thank you. And next question please go ahead.

Alex Virgo

Thanks very much. It’s Alex Virgo from Bank of America. I wonder, if you could do two things for me. One could you just talk a little bit about the growth that you see in for our business, so transactional business, because if I've got my numbers, right. Then you are expecting something north of $400 million revenue in the back half or the rest of the year. That needs to come into the orders which would be close on 50% growth year-on-year. I'm just curious as to where that's coming from and perhaps tie that into your comments on copper in Chile and greenfield. It sounds to me like, you've changed your views a little bit on the pipeline for greenfield because I think you were a little bit more strident in your annual positive outlook on that relative to the rest of the supply chain over the last couple of quarters? Thanks.

Markku Teräsvasara

Well. Yes, before we get there, this $400 million I would like ask about it little bit. Because obviously, we had some sales over this year and we also stated that with the backlog we would see $760 million in sales. So I was just wondering where we did…

Alex Virgo

That it would, okay – no, I did 72 of the $760 million. I beg your pardon. Okay. All right well that on to that question and thank you.

Markku Teräsvasara

Well. But we can still talk about the market activity. I think given even previously, we were not or really bullish about the greenfield thing. The projects are there but have not so many in numbers. So still the majority of the activity is related the brownfield and waiting for the investment decisions. But the growth is in most of the metals and in most of the regions particularly addressing some of reason on Minerals Processing business. So as we have said, we continuously the number of orders and smaller orders going up and also the volume. What makes our copper different from each other is of course, make one-time order which comes in one quarter, next quarter they don’t come and watched through it. What we see today that we expect to get some of the big order also going the queue, which then make bigger difference in any given quarter. So how optimize is based on the quotation activity and the pipeline that we see coming.

Alex Virgo

Okay. Thank you. And then maybe just to follow up on the advance payments question earlier on. I understand that you see the free cash flow is strong, when they expected to reverse. But perhaps, we could see more of a alignment between what appears to be the advance payments coming in and the advance payments going out from you sue to the supply chain. Would it be fair to say that? But there was a phasing issue in Q1, which you would expect to reverse through the rest of the year, as you start delivering some of that business. And any comments on the changing terms are we seeing any fewer advancement payments as a lever proportion of the overall contract size.

Markku Teräsvasara

So if I start some day and let's say some of that payment terms have remained more or less unchanged. So we don't see a big impact there. And yes, it was a very strong quarter. Obviously, we do not expect to see four times quarter one numbers on the cash flow, that’s not what we expect to see. So we had some timing issues – of maybe we should not talk about the issue. We have some positive timing here. That we got a lot of progress and advance payment in the month more than usual. But they're going forward, I would expect that we get more orders and I would not expect to see that kind of it. We always will some quarterly changes in the cash flow that is for sure we might have some advance payments not often we have might have some cash going on but overall I didn't see a positive development going forward. But I said not like quarter one, it was a very strong quarter.

Alex Virgo

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question. Please go ahead.

Omid Vaziri

Yes, good afternoon gentlemen, it’s Omid Vaziri from Jefferies here. If larger greenfield projects or not near and so it’s not eminent. Then why not reduce your technology disparity to divest from where you might identify as noncore assets and focus on winning orders for what would be left behind its core business to improve you fix cost absorption. We wouldn't get into more homogeneous product portfolio improve your economy the scale which since the issue you're having right now?

Markku Teräsvasara

If you see announcement what we made about this implication that actually includes the fan we close from unprofitable businesses or operational more than the business yes, of course, we said all that in our operative process that we will focus on making all the businesses that we have profitable, and that work continues and of course this year, that there is some area some operates as well it cannot be done and then of course the option is to do something else with them and included in the project that we start today or announced today. We have some operations included.

Omid Vaziri

Okay. Thank very much. And are you able to just give us a rough idea of timing for such plans?

Markku Teräsvasara

Of course the ones that the operations that we will stop that will happen during this year, the second quarter for this year.

Omid Vaziri

Yes. Okay, thanks very much.

Next question, please go ahead.

Erkki Vesola

Hi, its Erkki from Inderes. A couple questions from me as well regarding the 25 million program or what been the lines will the sitting be visible. Have you got any idea or guidance for that. How much is for that to produce or how much is…

Markku Teräsvasara

We are not adopt it, it both fixed cost from the function, but as it also considers efficiencies it will also will have some impact. How many hours we are using to supply project that supplies spare parts and also on the absorption.

Erkki Vesola

Okay. And the program okay. We are going to talk about squeezing SG&A last year before this new program, that was announced in addition to the SG&A that the program will have are there any or is there are still some undone business in SG&A quizzing? or has it already been done?

Jari Ålgars

I would say we have had – we have been working on this as part of the strategy obviously this 10% by 2020 and we still saw some opportunities to improve be around us as Markku also mentioned, kindering our growth and like it we felt this is the time to do it now or then the market will become. If the markets will grow further it really would not be an opportunity for us to do it anymore there, and stuff I mean, let’s put the exact way that if we had – now we have to do it or then it would be too late for the cycle to do it anymore.

Erkki Vesola

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Next question please, your line is open.

Andrew Wilson

Hi, good afternoon everyone, it’s Andrew Wilson from JP Morgan. I just have a couple of follow ups actually on the $25 million of savings account. Obviously in recent quarters we’re seeing and some help from kind of fixed cost reduction and that is obviously help the margin, kind of going forward does this new program does this, is it basically the only cost savings we should be thinking about going forward, so i.e. kind of types on to the end of previous programs or will it be in addition to kind of the benefits you’re going to continue to see from previous actions, just trying to get a sense of kind of should our operating assumptions be unchanged then we can conduct this $25 million on over next two years or the kind of more needing parts from that.

Markku Teräsvasara

It’s we have for someone go any projects that we have in the past having still impact on our cost structure. This should be a new activity that this part, but as we had said earlier, already we are continuously monitoring our operations on adjusting where we see – where we see a need. But this program it became evident when the market started picking up that, but now we to be able to grow parts and improve our profitability we wanted to do it now, and then of course, we want to address them as they merge.

Andrew Wilson

And just thinking about the timing on that, and it’s an interesting time to be kind of taking cost down clearly when we’re seeing the improvement in terms of the order and just because just fundamentally just being too many layers too much cost or is it kind of it’s just being prompted by something you’ve seen over the last six months or so. So just have to get an understanding on you know obviously program the time when we’re talking about market conditions and will be more positive?

Markku Teräsvasara

Yes, I understand that it might feel surprising that what we do it now, but as I said we are continuously monitoring what we need to do and what we should do, and it became an evident that at the moment, we can do it. We of course, when we have an area of the business or segment of the business that’s highly utilized its goals on the cost there, but we don’t plan to do reductions it’s just more like realigning ourselves to even be more productive than we are today. And then do the savings on areas where days know full utilization at the moment, so really transformation from moving both resources or to an areas, where we can see more growth opportunities.

Andrew Wilson

Thank you, that’s very helpful.

Markku Teräsvasara

I think when the savings part, is really not be kind of our program where we cut savings in every part of the organization equally. This is a very focused exercise. And of course taking into consideration that we have different activity level and different part of the organization.

Andrew Wilson

Thank you, Markku.

Next question, please go ahead.

Magnus Kruber

Hi, I’m Magnus, yet following up on that last point. So this we can expect to be coming through in MSOs and engineer order completely or?

Jari Ålgars

It will come true in both obviously as we talk about global functions, they are obviously impacting both. but yes, if we talk about where do we have the datings, we can improve – I’d say we can agree that there is more to do in the mid-1000 that you watch that, and minerals processing is at the moment with a very high workload. So we talk about minimizing spot. There might be some small things we still can see that we could improve there as well.

Markku Teräsvasara

Of course, when there are quite constant organizational layers it’s in fact, your management structure as well. so there will be some people that are concerned even in service and the mineral processing, but there, the main ambition is not to cut just to reorganize to become more productive.

Magnus Kruber

Got it. makes sense and then the final one and there is no overlap between this program and seating adjustment that you made earlier is there completely different?

Markku Teräsvasara

Yeah. It’s – I would say they are building on each other. So we are aiming to build a more flexible organization. we feel we have come a long way from where we were and we have been also more focused organization with the service business being separated, but we also see we can do even more and this is what we are doing now and we feel I said this is that either we do it now or then we don’t do it, because then probably the market will continue to grow and then we would not have the room any more to do this in this way as we’ve been doing more.

Magnus Kruber

Okay. Let’s say the market should weaken again, or we should be or shouldn’t at the $25 million and the $12 million together as the total or is that how to think about it?

Markku Teräsvasara

Sorry, where is the $12 million coming from, you mean the restructuring costs are just – so we talk about same numbers here.

Magnus Kruber

Yeah. Potential savings there.

Markku Teräsvasara

There we have not guided for that as far as I’m aware of. So we – this is the number, which we intend to see from this date on works as the improvement.

Magnus Kruber

Okay, got it. Thanks.

Markku Teräsvasara

And if you take one, I would say more is this is building flexibility. If we need our some we used them from outside, I would not say that we released your savings. We think we see the saving when the market will come down at some point when we have come in the down cycle and those people are not our own resources and then easier for us to calm down the volume, so that’s really a kind of long-term plan. So you can say if you think we are doing things that hopefully will be many, many years from now that impact. but we felt this is a good time to do it.

Magnus Kruber

Perfect. Great. Thanks, that helps.

Markku Teräsvasara

Yeah. Thanks.

There are no other questions at this time.

Rita Uotila

Thank you operator and thank you all the participants. Then we are ready to close the session and it will be as on-demand recording on the website later on this afternoon. So thank you for participating.

Markku Teräsvasara

Thank you.

Thank you. This will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. you may now disconnect.

