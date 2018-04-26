Cheap Dividend Stocks In ETF Form

If investors want to invest in individual stocks, they should choose large companies with strong balance sheets and dividend growth potential.

Equity REITs are cheap.

You shouldn’t buy REITS:

The recent decline in the equity REIT indexes is providing investors with ample opportunity to acquire great REITs at great prices. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is one way for investors to acquire a diversified position in equity REITs.

Impact of rates

Many investors are concerned that rising interest rates will destroy REITs. While interest rates do have an impact on equity REITs, the impact shouldn’t be overblown. In general, the REITs will collect higher rents, on average, when there is higher inflation. Increasing rents was one of the largest categories for inflation over the last several years. While REIT share prices are certainly impacted by movements in Treasury yields, the impact of credit spreads is often larger.

For instance, in early 2016 the S&P 500 was tanking. Treasury yields were going lower as Treasury prices went higher. Realty Income Properties (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and STORE Capital (STOR) were joining the Treasuries in higher prices and lower yields.

Most of the equity REITs were not trading with Treasuries. Instead, they were trading on a much stronger correlation to low-quality bonds. The weakness of REITs in that environment should serve as a clear example that Treasury yields are only one part of the equation. In general, investors should expect triple net lease REITs to demonstrate a much stronger correlation with Treasuries than most other REITs will.

Interest costs

If a REIT has a weak balance sheet, they will have much higher interest expenses. Equity REIT margins are generally excellent. However, high leverage can drive up interest expenses. If a REIT is very highly leveraged, the increase in their cost of financing could be a problem. However, there are many excellent REITs with solid balance sheets. For instance, AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) have A- credit ratings. They are less exposed to an increase in interest costs because they have less debt financing. Further, a huge portion of their debt financing is fixed-rate with maturities greater than 9 years. Some of the debt is around 30 years out. The increase in interest rates should be less of a factor for these strong REITs. Instead, the most important metric for the REITs should be their ability to grow rental revenues over time. If the economy is strong and wages are growing with high employment, then apartment rents should perform quite well.

If the economy is weak and many employees are losing their jobs, then people will need to downsize. That would be a clear negative for the rental income. Consequently, the impact of movements in Treasury yields should be overshadowed by the growth or decline in the economy.

A natural inflation hedge

These REITs can serve as a natural hedge to inflation. If inflation were to rocket higher over the next few years, we would expect short-term rates to also rocket higher. The long-term rates would most likely go up as well.

If inflation were rocketing higher, then rent would most likely be higher as well. Consequently, the growth rate in revenue, net operating income, and FFO per share would increase dramatically. The growth in dividends would most likely follow suit. Consequently, the investor would still receive the same current yield, but they would have a much higher future growth rate to compensate for the inflation.

Credit spreads

It stands to reason that the REITs are exposed to both fluctuations in interest rates and the state of the economy. When investors are most concerned about the state of the economy, we see credit spreads widen.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Recently, we have seen credit spreads widening again. Investors could reasonably assume that factors such as tariffs would widen the credit spreads. The tariffs would have virtually no impact on some businesses, but they could have a profound impact on others. Given that some companies would be more exposed to bankruptcy risk, it is reasonable that credit spreads in the aggregate would expand. If we expect the REITs to reflect the widening of spreads, then it makes sense that VNQ dived lower in early 2016.

In early 2018, VNQ has occasionally moved higher with Treasuries or moved lower with equities in the exact opposite direction of Treasuries.

Most of the REITs are not significantly exposed to the impact of tariffs. There is some minor impact, but nothing drastic for most of them. Consequently, the recent declines have provided some excellent entry points for several great REITs.

Which REITs should investors avoid?

Many of the residential mortgage REITs could suffer dramatically from the loss of book value and the flat yield curve.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

However, the commercial mortgage REITs could benefit from the higher short-term rates driving up the yield on their adjustable rate loan portfolio.

Within the equity REITs, there is a simple trend. The equity REITs with very high levels of debt leverage are much more exposed to the impact of rising rates. The higher yields will have a much higher impact on their interest expense because they have more debt relative to their assets. The higher yields can also have a negative impact on real estate values. So far, I do not believe the impact has been material.

When the asset values are negatively impacted by higher yields driving down real estate values, it has a leveraged impact on the highly leveraged REITs.

The ideal strategy for a REIT to mitigate that risk is to take out 30-year debt. They should have a relatively low total amount of debt. However, the debt they do have should be fixed-rate debt with long maturities. Consequently, it should be no surprise that several of my favorite equity REITs are those with an A- credit rating and long durations on their fixed-rate debt. Those REITs are managing their financial structure in an ideal way.

Another great REIT with an A- credit rating is Simon Property Group (SPG). Like AVB and EQR, SPG has excellent economies of scale and solid dividend growth. The dividend coverage is excellent and the recently announced liquidation of Bon-Ton (BONT) (OTCPK:BONTQ) is favorable for SPG. Most investors are concerned about the capital expenditures necessary to replace BONT. SPG has over $1 billion in free cash flows to handle that problem. The redevelopments should further improve their NOI in 2019 and beyond.

Conclusion

VNQ is currently very cheap. Investors who want to be very highly diversified could use VNQ as part of their allocation to REITs. I am including low-fee REIT mutual funds in retirement accounts which are not permitted to own individual stocks. In the accounts that can own individual stocks, I am mostly allocating to the high-quality REITs with clear growth prospects and compelling valuations. I seek to avoid or reduce exposure to the highly leveraged and poorly managed REITs. There is no need to be grasping for yields.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

