Legg Mason (LM) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alan F. Magleby - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thank you. On behalf of Legg Mason, I would like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss operating results for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Today's call will include remarks from Mr. Joe Sullivan, Legg Mason's Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Pete Nachtwey, Legg Mason's CFO, who will discuss our financial results. In addition, following a review of the company's quarter, we will then open the call to Q&A.

Now, I would like to turn this call over to Mr. Joe Sullivan. Joe?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Good evening and thank you for joining us. As always, I am joined by our CFO, Pete Nachtwey. Tonight, I am pleased to report our fourth quarter and full fiscal year results, and more importantly, highlight how our strategy of expanding client choice has shaped those results and created value for shareholders.

As you all know, today's investors have much higher expectations of the entire investment experience. They no longer simply accept what the industry offers them, but instead, often dictate the rules of engagement, including what they want, how they want it and what they'll pay for it.

Everything we do at Legg Mason begins and ends with understanding the experience our clients expect and enhancing it. So, it is through expanding client choice of strategies, vehicles and access that we can create more effective solutions to help investors achieve better outcomes, and in the process, enjoy a preferred investment experience.

In building a business around expanding choice for clients, we believe that we've also created a more diversified, resilient and more sustainable business for our shareholders. And for our fourth quarter and our fiscal year, you are beginning to see the manifestation of that work in our key operating metrics.

As we turn to slide 2, we are very pleased with our strong operating performance last quarter. Our results were driven by increased advisory fee revenues, better-than-expected performance fees, higher average AUM, higher operating revenue yield, long-term inflows and thoughtful expense management.

Net income for the quarter was $76 million or $0.86 per diluted share. Long-term net inflows were $1.2 billion, marking the fourth quarter in the last five in which we generated positive net flows. We also delivered strong results once again through the retail channel, with $3.6 billion of positive net sales for the quarter. And finally, our operating revenue yield ticked up to 39 basis points, due in part to a mixed shift towards higher fee next-generation active strategies.

Let's step back now and look at our full fiscal year results versus 2017. Adjusted operating revenues increased nearly 9%, driven by increased advisory and performance fees. Yet, adjusted operating income was up roughly four times the revenue gain, increasing 36% year-over-year, which underscores the leverage in our model. Positive net flows for the year were $1.7 billion overall.

Our retail distribution platform, in close collaboration with our affiliates, delivered $82 billion in gross sales and $16 billion in positive net sales. And fiscal 2018 was the second best performance in the history of our retail platform in terms of net sales, and momentum in this channel remains firm, with industry consolidation trends benefiting us, all in all, a strong quarter for Legg Mason to complete a very solid year.

On slide 3, let's walk through the performance of our affiliates. Western Asset had $2.1 billion in long-term net flows for the quarter and $9.3 billion for the year. This is the eighth quarter in a row of long-term inflows for Western, led by a mix of core, core full, macro ops and other unconstrained fixed income strategies. This shift in AUM mix at Western led to a revenue growth for the year of 8% and an operating revenue yield increase of 130 basis points. Looking ahead, unfunded wins at Western increased 24% from the prior quarter.

I'll touch on Western's investment performance a bit on the next slide, but our take away here is that there is clearly momentum building around Western which is catching up to their very strong investment performance.

ClearBridge Investments had outflows of $900 million for the quarter, but was essentially flat for the year with $100 million in outflows. Unfunded wins at the end of March for ClearBridge were $2.3 billion and the opportunity pipeline increased to nearly $10 billion. Outflows were driven by a rebalancing from a large sub-advisory client, as well as mutual fund outflows.

New subscriptions at ClearBridge, however, during the quarter, included ESG, international, all cap growth and large cap growth. What is interesting to note is that despite some performance challenges in their legacy book of strategies, interest in the ClearBridge story, their investment process and variety of offerings is as high as anyone can remember, and we attribute that to investors truly understanding the ClearBridge investment style.

Brandywine Global was net positive $400 million in the quarter, driven by fixed income inflows, partially offset by equity outflows. In addition to $400 million in unfunded wins at the end of March, Brandywine won a $1.5 billion AUA large cap equity consultant mandate in April, which they expect will continue to grow.

New subscriptions for Brandywine came from Asia, institutional accounts and UCITS flows, and total open opportunities increased 42% from the prior quarter. Generally, the team at Brandywine is seeing more interest in global fixed income than it has in the last couple of years, as the firm's strong investment performance has become hard to ignore.

Next, Clarion Partners, with inflows of $1.3 billion for the quarter, had the best quarter of inflows since the acquisition almost two years ago. Clarion Partners' advisory fee yield rose in the quarter due to inflows from higher-yielding fund products, highlighting the diversification of vehicle options for clients. Clarion continues to be a significant contributor to our alternative flow momentum, with seven of eight quarters of positive flows since the Clarion team joined us.

Next, Royce, with outflows of $500 million for the quarter, in line with the previous quarter. Royce's investment performance is improving, particularly in the critical three-year time period. And they, like many of our affiliates, view the apparent return to market normalization and the volatility that has resulted, is creating more opportunity for active management.

EnTrustPermal, with $900 million in outflows, had a large increase in committed but uncalled capital, led by the successful closing of their special opportunities for strategy, with approximately $1 billion in commitments. While the company is still battling outflow in legacy hedge fund vehicles, EnTrustPermal continues to see strong interest in newer alternative capabilities, with particularly high levels of road show and conference activity around their Blue Ocean offering.

Next, Martin Currie, with slight outflows largely from the Australian income fund in Japan, which remained close for the first two months of the quarter due to capacity constraints. The fund reopened in March and experienced inflows for the remainder of the quarter.

Martin Currie also saw a nice pick-up in unfunded wins across multiple strategies, including GEMs (11:21), European long/short, international long-term unconstrained and Australian equity income. It's nice to see interest building around a range of opportunities at Martin Currie right now.

RARE Infrastructure had modest retail inflows for the quarter and a nice AUA win in Taiwan. And we were pleased to see RARE win an insurance company mandate in the U.S., funded this month for a sleeve in a real asset fund.

And finally, QS Investors had modest outflows for the quarter, the result of an active traditional equity strategy rebalancing. We continue to believe that over the coming years, an increasing percentage of our growth will come from outcome-oriented solutions, and with QS as our solutions manager, we're starting to see modest flows in multiple vehicles and channels globally where we have model placements.

Moving to slide 4, I'd like to shed light on a question that we're frequently asked, specifically, how do we expect rising rates to impact our fixed income business. So because of their size and scale, we'll use Western Asset to address the question in this analysis.

As you can see, from the low in June of 2016 to the end of March 2018, the yield on the 10-year treasury has increased significantly, up 125 basis points. And during that timeframe, Western Asset's long-term AUM increased from $332 billion to $363 billion, a $31 billion increase, driven by a combination of market, performance and $18 billion in cumulative net flows.

So, what's the conclusion? We see at least three broad opportunities for our fixed income business in a higher rate environment. First, higher rates are attractive for the retail investor and should increase flows. Second, higher rates create the need to rebalance into fixed income for many institutional investors. And third, regardless of the rate environment, the opportunity always exists with strong investment performance to take share, and Western has certainly delivered that.

With 88% of long-term strategy AUM beating benchmarks over the one-year and approximately 80% beating over the three and five-year time periods, we see a great opportunity to take share and continue growing organically in fixed income. Added to Western's strong performance is Brandywine's excellent long-term investment performance, which means that we enjoy two managers with very strong performance in very different types of fixed income offerings.

Slide 5 highlights the results in the global retail channel for the quarter and year, showing strength across geographies and regions. Gross sales were $23.6 billion, up 22% from the previous quarter. We achieved record gross quarterly sales in Europe, the Americas and U.S. wealth management and private bank channels, while we recorded the second highest ever sales quarter for U.S. distribution overall.

Net sales were $3.6 million, with five of eight U.S. channels and all international regions net positive. For the year, gross sales of $81.9 billion represent the third highest fiscal year in gross sales on record for the platform, with almost all regions and channels up year-over-year.

Net sales of $16 billion on the retail platform represent nicely balanced inflows geographically, with nearly $9 billion in the U.S. and $7 billion sourced internationally. Seven of our nine affiliates were in positive net flows on the platform for the year.

In the top right corner of this slide, you can see the strength of flows in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Americas and the U.S., which offset the softness in Japan, which was a direct result of the Martin Currie income fund that was closed for most of the year. In the lower right corner, you'll notice that our diversification of vehicle options is fueling the overall growth of the platform. Each category grew in total AUM over the past four years, except mutual funds, which were essentially flat.

In the U.S., retail SMAs are up 50% over the past four years, while international SMAs are up 75%. Our sub-advised business is up 19%, with cross-border and local funds also up 32% over that time period, again, demonstrating our significant business diversification. This was another strong year for us in the retail channel.

And finally, as is customary for us in this quarter each year, we have included a slide that captures many of the acknowledgments and awards earned by our affiliates and Legg Mason during this fiscal year. I'm very proud of what these awards represent and I'd like to congratulate my colleagues for these important recognitions.

And with that, let me turn it over to Pete.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thanks, Joe. I'll start off on slide 7. As noted, for the quarter, we generated earnings of $76 million or $0.86 per share. These results include items that we called out in our earnings release this afternoon, which I will provide some details on as I touch on the relevant P&L lines. But from a summary standpoint, this quarter's items combined have no net impact on what was an excellent quarter despite the choppy financial markets.

Operating revenues decreased by $8 million or 1%, driven by a $16 million decrease in non-pass through, or NPT, performance fees from our seasonally high third fiscal quarter. Conversely, we had an increase of $3.5 million in pass through performance fees. Despite two fewer days in the quarter, investment advisory fees increased by $5 million, thanks to higher average long-term AUM and an increase in our operating revenue yield.

We estimate that next quarter's NPT performance fees will be approximately $10 million to $15 million. Also, pass through performance fees at Clarion we estimate will add another $10 million, for total estimated performance fee of $20 million to $25 million.

Our adjusted operating margin was 23.8% for the fourth fiscal quarter versus 20.6% in the comparable quarter last year, highlighting the operating leverage in our model. And finally, our GAAP effective tax rate came in at 32%, slightly higher than forecast due to year-end adjustments, and our cash tax rate remained at 8%.

On slide 8, you can see that AUM decreased due to liquidity outflows, market depreciation and realizations in our alts businesses. But we were very pleased that long-term inflows totaled $1.2 billion, despite volatile markets, which helped to mute (19:18) the decline in long-term AUM to just $3 billion.

Turning to slide 9, Western and Brandywine's combined fixed income inflows were $2.8 billion. This strong performance was despite the $4 billion in low fee redemptions that we called out during the quarter. Equity outflows of $2.1 billion improved due to meaningful slowdowns and outflows at QS and Martin Currie. Alternative inflows totaled $500 million driven by Clarion and RARE.

As you can see, this quarter's long-term inflows marked the fourth quarter out of the last five of positive flows, reflecting, we believe, strong investment performance, combined with our strategy of expanding client choice across investment strategies and vehicles. Liquidity had outflows of $10.7 billion, reflecting industry trends at the end of March from the Fed rate increase, as well as specific client cash needs.

Slide 10 is a new slide to provide you with more transparency on the drivers of our quarterly flows by strategy. For example, in fixed income, you can see core strategies, along with typically higher fee non-traditional bond and global next-gen strategies, drove our inflows, while lower fee strategies like enhanced liquidity and limited duration were among the drivers of outflows. The bottom of the chart provides a view of our unfunded wins and committed capital. Here, you can see the diversification across asset classes and strategies of our combined $13.8 billion pipeline.

On slide 11, you see that our operating revenue yield increased to 39 basis points versus the prior quarter and in line with our yield from a year ago. This resiliency is partially the result of higher fee rates from three alternative asset managers we acquired in fiscal 2016 and 2017, plus significant retail inflows in the quarter.

On slide 12, you can see the rebound in our performance fees over the last several years. Given their increasing contribution to our financial results and the differentiated nature of our performance fees versus pure-play alternative managers, we will continue to provide additional transparency into these fees, including their diversification across asset classes.

Our fiscal Q4 NPT performance fees of $33 million were our second best fourth quarter since 2008. In the quarter, $22 billion or 3% of long-term AUM was eligible for performance fees. And of that, $16 billion earned a performance fee.

In the upper right, you can see the total eligible NPT AUM on a quarterly basis, as well as what was eligible or not in each of the last five quarters. The amount not eligible primarily relates to annual locks occurring outside of the applicable quarter. The bottom chart shows our strong diversification by asset class, going back to fiscal year 2014, and especially so, for fiscal 2018. Our total NPT fees for fiscal 2018 of $119 million were the highest in over 10 years.

Operating expenses on slide 13 decreased by $202 million, of which, $195 million was related to the impairment charge in fiscal Q3. I'll discuss comp and benefits on the next slide. On this slide, you can see that communications and tech expenses were up from last quarter. Distribution and servicing expenses were lower, primarily due to two fewer days. We also had $16 million credits from contingent consideration adjustments. Finally, other expenses increased to $8 million, primarily due to higher advertising and affiliate charitable contributions. Next quarter, we would expect to see other expenses decrease to approximately $55 million, which is a good quarterly run rate to use for fiscal 2019.

Turning to slide 14, total comp and benefits increased by $3 million, driven primarily by seasonal influences and higher sales commissions, partially offset by lower NPT performance fees. Next quarter, we expect the comp ratio to remain in the range of 54% to 56%, reflecting ongoing seasonal impacts.

Slide 15 shows our operating margin as adjusted decreased from last quarter due to NPT performance fees, as well as seasonal compensation factors, higher commissions and an increase in other expenses. Acquisition and transition-related costs and corporate severance combined to reduce the margin by 0.5%. For next quarter, we expect the margin to decrease slightly due to ongoing seasonal expenses and some fall off in NPT performance fees, as the June quarter is usually our lowest for the year.

Another way we look at our margin, and actually, a very important way we assess our financial performance with our board, is this parent-only view on slide 16. We provide this externally on an annual basis, as it shows a more direct view of the revenues available for us to manage for the benefit of shareholders in our multi-affiliate model.

In this view, we eliminate the revenues that simply passed through to our affiliates to either fund their operations or go into their management team's annual bonus pools. Either way, these revenues are always an expense on a consolidated basis. Conversely, the portion of revenues retained at the parent level is what we managed for the benefit of shareholders, by first deploying it thoughtfully in how we run our business, and then, either investing for growth or returning capital to shareholders.

Also, remember that most costs at the parent level do not vary directly with revenues, which provides us with significant parent operating leverage. And you can clearly see that operating leverage at work here, where our parent revenues grew 15% over the last two years, while our parent operating income grew at almost 27% or nearly double the pace of our growth in revenues.

Slide 17 is a roll forward from fiscal Q3's net income of $1.58 to this quarter's net income of $0.86 per share. Last quarter's results included a tax law benefit, partially offset by an intangibles impairment charge. Operating earnings were down $0.10, reflecting lower NPT performance fees, seasonal comp factors, higher commissions and increased other expenses. Lower non-operating earnings were driven by negative mark-to-market on seed investments, reflecting the volatility in the markets. This compared with positive marks in the December quarter.

Taxes were higher, as our effective rate for the quarter increased to 32%, due to fiscal year-end adjustments, while our share count was reduced by the Shanda buyback in December. Fiscal Q4 items included the contingent consideration credits, partially offset by severance and acquisition and transition-related costs.

Slide 18 highlights our disciplined and balanced approach to capital deployment over the years. In the upper left, you can see we have steadily reduced our share count by 48% since March 2010, and to the right, you can see our dividend progression over the same period. Following the board announcement of a 21% increase in our quarterly dividend, we have now increased our annual dividend for nine straight years, from $0.12 per share in 2010 to $0.34 per share for the next fiscal year. Our announced dividend level represents a 31% compounded annual growth rate since March 2010.

In the bottom chart, you can see our total annual return of capital since 2011 as well as for fiscal 2018. As noted on our fiscal Q3 earnings call, we essentially accelerated three quarters of share repurchases to take Shanda out of the discount, which was funded by a revolver draw.

As we've highlighted previously, one of our priorities for using the after-tax cash we generate is de-levering our balance sheet. In that vein, we intend to use a significant portion of the cash we generate over the next two quarters to fully pay down our revolver by the end of September, and we made a good start on that in March by paying down $100 million.

Given the continued pay down of our revolver and assuming normal markets, we anticipate that our leverage ratio will fall below 2x by the end of this calendar year on a basis used by our revolver banks who provide partial credit for our junior debt, which has equity like characteristics. We also intend to repay $250 million of notes maturing in June of 2019 with cash off of our balance sheet. This will result in a further meaningful reduction in our leverage ratio.

So, thanks for your time today. Let me now turn it back over to Joe Sullivan.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thank you, Pete. This quarter marks the conclusion of my fifth year as CEO of Legg Mason, and I'd like to conclude my formal comments this evening by talking briefly about the cumulative impact of expanding client choice and how that's translated into value creation for shareholders over these last five years.

As you know, we set out back in 2013 to leverage our independent investment expertise and provide a diverse set of investment strategies from traditional to the newest alternative in a variety of vehicles, with broad access for institutional and retail investors over multiple geographies and channels across the globe. Very few asset managers can do all of this at scale and we continue to see our ability to do so as a competitive advantage.

The results of this strategy can be seen on slide 20. Average AUM is up 17% over this five-year period. And a more favorable AUM mix has led to a stable operating revenue yield despite industry fee pressures. Higher AUM, higher performance fees and this stable operating revenue yield have all combined to increase adjusted operating revenue over 25%, and adjusted operating income is increased even more substantially, up more than 75%.

Along with our ongoing focus on expense management, these increases in revenue and income have driven and adjusted operating margin expansion of more than 700 basis points. Again, this speaks to the leverage in our model.

As our long-term results improved, we have invested over $150 million over the past five years in business initiatives, with nearly 40% allocated to technology. And even as we've continued to invest in the company, we have reduced our share count, as you can see, by nearly a third and increased our dividend over 150%. This is all part of a thoughtful, capital allocation plan that includes having consistently returned excess capital to our shareholders.

So in conclusion, I'm pleased that our focus on expanding client choice has resulted in creating a more diversified and resilient business, as measured by the metrics I just shared. This, in turn, has resulted in share appreciation and attractive income growth for shareholders.

Going forward, our goal is to continue with this value creation strategy, and I can say without hesitation that we have the opportunities, the mindset, the partnership with our affiliates and the determination to accelerate our growth.

Thank you for listening today. And with that, let's open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. Thank you. Our first question is from Chris Harris from Wells Fargo.

Christopher Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks, guys.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Hey, Chris.

Christopher Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

A few questions on Western. Clearly, they've been doing really well but it seems like they might not quite be at their full potential just yet. So just wondering, has there been anything that's been holding Western back a little bit from doing even better than they already are? And then, I know you guys don't give guidance on flows but do you think there's a lot of opportunity for Western to drive up organic growth rate perhaps above a 3% level?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Well, a couple of things, Chris. One is with a lot of challenges coming out of the crisis almost 10 years ago now, when consultants turn on you, it takes a while for them to come back. And what we see, and I mentioned in my formal comments, is that it feels like the interest, not just with consultants, which clearly have now turned in many, almost all of whom have a buy rated strategy with Western, but now, clients, it seems like the interest from clients has caught up to the investment performance. The investment performance is just simply extraordinary. It's very, very good performance and it feels like now, client interest and consultant interest has caught up.

By virtue of their size, it's clear that Western – as Western grows, they'll have a meaningful impact on our overall organic growth rate. But we see – and we have had nice pick-ups in market share, particularly in the retail space recently. We actually, in this past quarter, picked up about 30 basis points of market share in retail and taxable fixed income in the U.S., so that felt good. But we do see significantly more opportunity with fixed income, in general, with – certainty with Western, but also with Brandywine, in both the retail channels and the institutional channels. So the answer is yes, we see great opportunities to grow.

Christopher Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital Markets.

Kenneth S. Lee - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks for taking my question. Just looking at the Europe region, the strength in the net flows, are there any particular trends or products that have been driving the flows you'd like to call out? And then, relatedly, how do you see the growth opportunity in that region in light of ongoing changes, like in the regulatory environment going forward? Thanks.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thanks, Ken. Look, I think we actually see a fairly diverse set of strategies that are gaining some traction in Europe, but I would say that probably the one that's had the most success is Western Asset's macro ops. That's been a strategy that has performed extraordinarily well. It's a great product globally for us but I would say, in particular, in Europe.

We do see, notwithstanding the various regulatory initiatives in Europe, it's actually a focus for us this year. We have a strategy internally to kind of leverage our opportunities in Europe. Our presence in Europe has been one that's been sort of a measured approach. We began building this really 10 years – a little over 10 years ago with a measured approach and we've been increasing in various geographies over the last 10 years. And so, we feel good about our presence there.

But we've got opportunities to continue with Western, but also with RARE, with ClearBridge on the international side. Royce has actually been nicely positive on the international side for several quarters now. So, we've got plenty of opportunities to still continue to grow and build our presence in Europe.

Kenneth S. Lee - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank.

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my question. If we could talk about fee rates a little bit, obviously, nice to see the pick up to 39 basis points. Maybe, Joe, if you can talk about – and looking at slide 10 where you outline the flow dynamics more granularly within product categories, it looks like the update to (36:03) 28 basis points would be sustainable if this pattern continues. And I know you've had the lumpy, low fee outflows for a while at Western. So, do you think we can be fairly confident or, I guess, do you see at Western of this pattern continuing where you're seeing better growth into the higher fee products?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. Brian, that's really a good catch. What we have seen are more of the outflows be in the low fee category. And again, these, in some cases, are just more almost cash management like strategies where investors have, because of the yield curve, it has – have decided to invest in short-term bond fund or whatever. As long as they're willing to take sort of the not stable NAV that happens in the prime funds, they might as well go out a little bit on the yield curve and pick up some decent yield. But there's still short-term bond funds with almost money market like fees attached. So, that's where we've experienced the majority of the outflow.

Significant inflow comes in in the traditional core, core plus, particular in the retail side in the U.S., and then, as I mentioned, macro ops, which is really a relatively high fee product that's delivered tremendous performance. So, we have seen Western's fee rate itself go up nicely over the last year. And if those flow dynamics continue, then we think that fee rate can hold in.

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. That's great color. And then, question for Pete, just if you can – I think you'd said in prior quarters your outlook on the long-term for the operating margin will continue to prevent (37:50) in the next quarter. It'll be down from a seasonal perspective. But if you can just maybe give some comments on how you see the long-term operating margin projection for this coming fiscal year, and then, also, when you might be restarting the share buyback?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Well, thanks, Brian. Kind of two different spectrums there, but in terms of the margin, as you pointed out, seasonal factors always hit us in the first two calendar quarters, so fiscal Q4. For 2018, obviously, it was down, and then, we paid bonuses in May, and there's – that's kind of the end of the seasonal factors. At that point, we get past (38:29) our social taxes and 401(k), et cetera.

But again, this is the one time a year where we disclose the parent margin, and kind of specifically for that reason around operating leverage that you can really see how been controlling expenses at the corporate level. We think it's something we can continue to do and continue to re-task kind of business as usual expenses to be able to put into growth investments. And so, long as we've got normal markets, we'd see the margin expanding again nicely from here.

On the buyback, the bottom line, we've been returning a lot of capital. There's a good slide in the deck on that. But we also talked about the fact that we accelerated a good bit to take out Shanda with our revolver draw. So, our focus there is getting that revolver paid down and also building cash for our 2019 notes. And after we get those two things done, we'll be taking another hard look at capital allocation, including returning capital to shareholders.

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Rob Lee from KBW.

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Great. Thanks. Good evening, guys.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Hi, Rob.

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Hey. I appreciate all the incremental color on kind of the mix of flows in the pipeline. And I'm just curious, we were – just step back and look at the – we could probably guess that, but maybe look at the revenue or EBITDA contribution of flow. I mean, it clearly suggests that that's trending higher than your average fee rate, may be overall. But is there a (40:10) maybe some numbers around that or is that the right way of thinking of it?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. Rob, we've – we debated if it's helpful to kind of disclose the incremental run rate revenue on flows, and that's something we'll keep considering doing, but I think the bottom line is, again, similar answer to Brian's question of the operating margin. Operating margin has continued to expand, both on a consolidated basis and at a parent level, in part, because we're controlling expenses, and then, part because we've got clients moving into more profitable higher-yielding products. And again, as Joe pointed out, the performance pretty much across the majority of things that our affiliates do is very robust at this point in time. So, we think we've got products that are in demand, they're performing and we can control costs so that (41:00) yield improving margins from here.

Robert Lee - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Okay. Great. And then, maybe on the liquidity business, I mean, I know, obviously, some seasonality in the first quarter, plus you had the money fund reforms. But, I mean, that is a business that's shrunk for, I guess, quite a bit over the last couple of years. I know there's some sovereign wealth money that had moved out. But can you maybe just update us on kind of where you kind of feel that business is now outside the seasonality, do you (41:30) comfortable that maybe it's kind of at a, I'll call it a more stabilized level. And with short rates coming up, you may actually start to see some growth back in that business you know (41:42) it's low fee but still a lot of assets?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. I think, Rob, look, I think Western does view it as an important business and actually are doing some things to kind of restart it and look to build it more aggressively again. You did have money market reform which impacted it significantly. Western's actually been a bit more on the conservative side. They've not been as aggressive in times of fee waivers and they've also been, in terms of what they are investing in, I think, a bit more on the conservative side, so their yields have been a little bit lower. I think when you've had that, combined with some of the pressures with the sovereign wealth funds, particularly around the price of oil, you've seen some outflows as a result of that.

But all that said – and it is down a fair amount over the last few years, what I would say is Western is committed to that business. They see it as a good adjunct to their longer term business, particularly for their corporate clients. And like I said, they're developing plants right now to be a bit more aggressive in kind of rebuilding it.

Operator

Our next question is from Mac Sykes from Gabelli & Company.

Macrae Sykes - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thanks, Mac.

Macrae Sykes - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Joe, just looking at the progress slide over the last five years, it does seem like a disconnect between your fundamental improvement over that time and the share gains. I guess, at this point, what levers or messaging do you think you can put forth to see more progress in terms of the share price versus the noted improvement that you've driven?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Mac, I couldn't agree with you more. We feel that disconnect every day. And what I would say is, look, we just need to grow and we need to deliver on that growth. And we feel – Pete kind of referenced it and I referenced it in my comments – we've got significant opportunities across the patch. We just really do. We think some of the headwinds are abating. Let's call it what it is, Royce has been a bit of a headwind but their performance is improving and we see that moderating in here.

EnTrustPermal, where we've had some outflows in that legacy comingled business for a while, feels like that's starting to ease a little bit. And we're particularly excited about their wins, and their committed but uncalled capital at EnTrustPermal is at an all-time high at least since we've had them. So, we see the opportunities with Blue Ocean and with strategic opportunities for. We just need to deliver on growth and we see opportunities, meaningful opportunities to grow in the retail channel still and in the institutional channel.

Western, as I mentioned, again, it just feels like the interest and the attention to Western is catching up to its performance. Brandywine's performance is off the charts. Even ClearBridge, where we've had some performance challenges in the short run here, has got a healthy book of unfunded wins, has got one of the highest pipelines of opportunities that they've seen in the last year. So across the board, Martin Currie, we've got an opportunity, I think, in emerging markets there that could be significant.

So, we feel really good about – we just have to deliver, and we have to – we've had been positive for four of the last five quarters but we need to build on that. And I think as we deliver on growth, people will start paying attention. And as Pete has mentioned and I mentioned, we've got some nice operating leverage in the model. So we deliver on that growth, I think people will pay attention.

Macrae Sykes - Gabelli & Company, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Dan Fannon from Jefferies.

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Thanks. I guess can you guys expand a bit on – it seems like a shift a bit in terms of the capital return as you look into next year. I think you had talked about post the pay down of the revolver before returning to the buyback, and now, you're paying down more debt next year. I guess just you're comfortable with this level of leverage previously and seems like you want to be lower now. I guess a little more color around that, please.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

So, I think we're very consistent, Dan, with what we've been saying for a while, and so, let me just be very clear about this. The priorities for our use of excess cash over the next year will be as follows, and Pete talked about this. The first thing is we're going to complete the pay down of our revolver, and that, as Pete mentioned, financed the accelerated purchase of the Shanda stake. From there, we have committed to the ratings agencies, to our bondholders, but also to many of our shareholders who've had some concern about our leverage. We have committed to pay off our 2019 notes, and that is our intent, not to roll them over but to pay them off.

So after we pay down the revolver, which we expect to be done over the next two quarters, we will then build cash to pay down the 2019 notes. While we are using that cash to de-lever, we're comfortably going to be able to meet our newly established dividend for the year. And then, once we have built the cash to repay those notes, we'll consider again, once again, as we have before, allocating excess cash to investments in either of the business or in share repurchase, whichever is frankly the most compelling at that time. But to be clear, and this is really the punch line, as has been the case, we have no plans to sit on large amounts of excess cash.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

And Dan, one of the bright lines that we've heard from a number of different constituencies, but in particular, a number of our equity investors has been kind of getting below 2x from a leverage standpoint, and we kind of see getting there towards the end of this calendar year or be then (47:22), early part of next year. And then, by paying down the $250 million of notes, we'll get us solidly below that level.

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Great. And then, can you give us an update on Precidian and how that discussions with the SEC are going?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Sure. We obviously continue to believe, as many of our asset management contemporaries do, in the need for a semi-transparent active ETF solution. We continue to believe, as many of our asset management contemporaries do, that ActiveShares is that solution.

But look, I don't really have a particularly robust update for you. We're continuing to have constructive dialogue with the SEC staff on our application for exemptive relief. We're encouraged and feel like good progress continues, and frankly, we remain optimistic that eventually, ActiveShares will be approved. But beyond that, I can tell you. Just I've been – I've done a very poor job at handicapping when that would happen, so I'm going to stop trying.

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Patrick Davitt from Autonomous Research.

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

Hey. Good evening, guys. Thank you. On the discussion around Japanese flows in the Martin Currie strategy reopening, I guess, now that that fund is open again, how should we think about the potential capacity to closing that once again, given how much inflow it drove in 2017? I think you showed $8.3 billion in the chart. And then, in that vein, I think you've said in the past, there's been kind of a slowing in demand from that period. So, how should we think about the capacity through the demand lens (49:04) as well?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Don't have an excess capacity number for you, and I don't think even if I knew it exactly, it would be appropriate necessarily for me to give you that. But what I would say is we do have some decent capacity there, but more, at least, as important, is the fact that Martin Currie actually has, in other channels, other strategies that have just recently been put on platforms in Tokyo, so – or throughout Japan, I should say, as well as some other – some interest in some other strategies, more real asset-type strategies out of Martin Currie Australia. So, we're actually pretty encouraged.

I mean, look, I think Japan, I think that fund in Japan was one of the top three funds in the previous year in terms of flows. So, it's going to be pretty tough to maintain that kind of momentum. But we've got more diversified momentum right now with that fund reopening and then at least a couple of other funds on platform. So, we feel pretty good about our chances for Japan this year.

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

And is the demand picture there changed better or worse? I think you had talked about it being slower at some point, a couple of quarters ago.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. If I did, I don't remember saying that so much. I just think it was a result of that fund being closed and not having other strategies, but now, we have other strategies there. So, I think we've got two or three bites of the apple. But remember, and the good news, it's a great business, we have great market share there. But the good news is for us because of our presence in other regions globally throughout Asia, in Europe, as was mentioned earlier, even in the Americas, we have record years in other areas. So, that's the diversification and the balance in our retail channel book. But no, we still feel good about the opportunity in Japan this year.

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

Okay. And then, real quick, I'm going to ask the question you hate to answer but everyone always wants to know. How April flows are looking and where the unfunded wins are as of today?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

So look, it is still early in the month to call the month. I know that seems like you only have a week or so left. But remember, we still get information past the last actual business day of the month. So, it's still early to call them out, so I'm not going to put out a number there. But what I would say is this. Our momentum in the retail channel continues to remain strong and we feel good about that.

Our institutional unfunded wins in our pipeline, as I have mentioned, are pretty robust. The final numbers for the month are going hinge on whether we experience any unexpected flows in or out, and then, which of our unfunded wins ultimately come in. We've got some that are scheduled. But we have some that are scheduled to come in the last day of the month and they could tip over to next month.

But we're still, as Pete mentioned, we had $10.8 billion in unfunded wins at the end of March and $3 billion in committed but uncalled capital. I would say, the uncalled capital has been bumped up to about $3.2 billion, so that feels good. I think we've had some wins that are expected to fund in this month off the $10.8 billion. So, it's still a pretty robust pipeline between our unfunded wins and our uncalled capital.

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

Thank you.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yes.

Operator

Our next question is from Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI.

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Hello. Thanks. Curious for a comment on Clarion and real estate, your flows last quarter or last year were good. The unfunded wins, is that a flat number? Is that a function of timing or product of the environment and rates? Just curious to get a little more color.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

They actually – that does – it's more timing than anything. I think one of the things that we're excited about there is they're seeing continued momentum and interest into their open-end vehicles and they've got a queue, I think, of about $400 million in Lion Industrial Trust, I want to say. I believe that's it. But it's a fairly robust queue in that particular vehicle. But now, look, they have record high AUM. They've been in positive flows for seven out of eight quarters. Last quarter was their highest quarter of flow. They are just consistently performing and delivering for their clients, but also for us. So, we feel good about it.

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Good. Maybe a little bit different, equity performance has had a rough patch over the last year but better longer term. And I might be putting words in your mouth but I'm assuming anyone that's had tougher performance in the last year was just not long and strong fang and super growth tech. That's kind of turned in April. I know it's one month, it's early. But do I have any of that right? Are there signs of life brewing underneath the covers?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

No, I think you do have it right. I think that particularly the big numbers, the good news, first of all, Royce's performance seems to be turning, and we feel good about that, and we think that this may be an opportunity in here for value, active management and for value to actually catch on, which would certainly help Royce, and frankly, all of our managers.

Because of the numbers, ClearBridge is obviously big and they are not big momentum players. And so, to your point exactly, they have not participated to the same degree as the index is certainly, but as other firms that are maybe a little bit closer to the index out there in terms of performance, not 100% but not an insignificant part because they're not big momentum players. And so, they're not as much in the fangs and things like that.

There's been some other aspects to it, so I don't want to dismiss that, but I think that's a good part of it. The good news is, I think, that, as I mentioned in my comments, opening comments, investors understand that. They understand how ClearBridge invest and to the extent that, I think, the fact that their unfunded wins are as high as they are, that their pipeline of opportunities is as high as it is, reflects the fact that a lot of investors actually get that and they actually understand how ClearBridge is invest. And if things are changing and if we are, in fact, moving away from kind of that momentum trade, they have an opportunity to pick up some share in here. We have seen institutional inflows at ClearBridge, and again, I think that underscores the understanding that these kind of investors have in their process.

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Yeah, I appreciate that. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Carrier from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

All right. Thanks, guys.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Hi, Mike.

Michael Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. So maybe first, just on the alternative bucket, I think when we look at the industry trends, things have been relatively attractive. And it looks like you guys' trajectory is heading in the right direction, too. But when I look at either the performance, some of the stat you guys show our mix, but there's not, I would say, robust data, given that there's some limited funds that are included in the numbers. But when you look at maybe like the sales trajectory that you're seeing among the alternative affiliates that you have versus maybe the redemption trends and some of the issues there, like if we're looking out over the next 6, 12, 18 months, like what can get this to more of a consistent positive trend, like what would be the main drivers that you're thinking can kind of turn that sustainably?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

So Mike, fair question. Look, I think what we need on the alt side, which will help us on the alt side, is if the outflows from the kind of legacy hedge fund comingled single strat stuff that we've had, if those flows abate and they seem to be slowing a bit, so that will help, obviously, on the outflow side.

I mean, Clarion just – Clarion is very consistent. They're continuing to – their projections for the next year feel good in terms of what they think they will be bringing. And so, institutionally, we feel good about that. What we need to do with Clarion is get them into the retail market. It's kind of all hands-on deck around this place, working to bring them into the retail channel. It's always hard with the alternative stuff to do that.

I think, going back to EnTrustPermal for a minute, kind of the same thing. We are working with them to bring them into the retail channel. We've had some good luck with liquid alts, particularly in Europe, where we've had some good success in the retail channel there. At EnTrust, they've got as much interest in Blue Ocean and SO4 as they've seen before. Now, that's uncalled. It's committed but uncalled capital, so they haven't put it to work yet. But there are, with all the new products at EnTrustPermal, there are inflows, and Gregg Hymowitz there does a great job. He's just added an aviation team there to kind of mirror what he does in Blue Ocean and maritime finance he's looking to do with the aviation side. So, we see a lot of opportunities there.

RARE, again, third consecutive quarter of inflows. It's small, it's slow but directionally in the right space, in the right way. So, I think it's just a continued focus. And I would tell you, we're not satisfied. We do think we need particularly to build out the retail alternative's distribution side more and that just takes time.

Michael Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And just a quick one, and I may have missed this in the release or the slides, but on the continuing credit, just what drove that in the quarter?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

(59:09) actually a combination of both Martin Currie and RARE. And at this stage, because I know there's been some noise from the multiple (59:17) deals we've done, but we have roughly about $5 million left on the balance sheet, so we don't really see a lot of volatility coming from that going forward.

Michael Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley.

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my question.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Hi, Mike.

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Just wanted to circle back on Western. I was hoping you could talk a little bit about some of the new product initiatives there at Western, including possible shifts into private equity, real estate, infrastructure or private credit, other areas that seem like natural adjacencies. And just also, if you could touch upon the CIT (59:52) portfolio of Western and how that has evolved and how you see that projecting from here? Thank you.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Look, I think Western, like all of our affiliates, is constantly in product development and looking for new and different strategies adjacencies. But I actually think what's going to be interesting and where I think we have some real opportunities is we see Western working with RARE. We see Western working with QS. We see Western with Clarion Partners.

In terms of creating, particularly around LDI with Clarion, LDI with QS, in the case of RARE, working with RARE, combining what RARE can do from a liquid infrastructure equity standpoint and what Western may be able to do from an infrastructure debt standpoint. So, it's kind of interesting combinations where Western is working with various of our other affiliates.

I think that we're going to – we expect to launch some ETFs with them, I think, in June. They've got a number of CITs. So, it's product and strategy development, but it's also vehicle development and accessing different channels using different vehicles. So, they're not sitting on their laurels there. They're constantly looking, like all of our affiliates, to look for new strategies, but also, new vehicles and new channels.

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. If I could just ask a follow-up question, the global distribution or retail platform has – you've seen some tremendous strength in that over the past couple of years. But I guess if we look past that and kind of look at maybe your kind of institutional business, kind of stripping away the global distribution side of that business. We've seen a little bit of outflows there. So just curious, any color around that and how you see that projecting from here. How you see that stabilizing or possibly inflecting to inflows?

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Michael, I mean, you gave us a compliment about our retail distribution, and you said, but let's look past that. I don't really want to look past that, to be honest. Look, we feel very good about that business there and we actually – we're not kind of thinking it's one and done. We think that we can continue to grow in the retail channel and grow a lot more in the retail channel.

But you asked about the institutional side and we do see a huge amount of opportunity to grow institutionally across all of our affiliates, and I'm just not saying that. I mean, we just – we look and we work with each one of them to see what are the kind of strategies and where do we think they can grow. We do, also, and I don't know if this is where you are leading, but we do have a history with our affiliates of working closely with them and successfully with them with the global distribution platform on a geographic basis, where on the ground coverage can be challenging.

I mean, Brandywine is a great example. Brandywine has made great – had great success at working with various of our offices on the retail side that they can partner for introductions and to understand the culture and the language and things like that. That collaboration between Legg Mason, our global distribution platform and our geographies and our affiliates, that collaboration is increasing. But the thing that I'm probably most excited about is that we're now beginning to see a strong increase in the affiliate-to-affiliate collaboration, which is only upside. It can only yield greater growth. And I think this is sort of what we've been talking about around here as a stronger together mindset that we're embracing. They're talking to one another. They're making connections with one another about opportunities that may exist out there. And so, we see tremendous opportunity to grow institutionally.

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we have time for only one more question, and that's from Bill Katz from Citigroup.

William Katz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks very much for letting me on. So, I just want to talk about page 16 and page 26 for a moment. Thanks for the added color. That's very helpful. If you were to break the same chart down on page 16 and stripping out the performance fees, what might be the margin look like for the parent? And then, a related question, as I think about what you're seeing in terms of some of these next-gen opportunities, how do you think about the rev share mix in terms of the amount of revenue that drops (01:04:03) holding company going forward?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah. Bill, maybe I'll take the first half of that. And we don't present it because we're kind of not allowed to by stripping out performance fees. But if you look at that performance fee chart, which is on page 12, you can pretty much do the math from there. But bottom line, in terms of the margin, actually, we expect the margin on performance fees is going to be higher. We don't really have a lot of costs related to earning performance fees at the end of the day.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

I think on the next-gen, your question, Bill, on the next-gen rev share mix, I guess the way I think about it is this. We, obviously, on the retail side of the business, typically, our fees are higher but we also have higher cost associated with it in some respects. We pay commissions to sales people and things like that here at the parent. The margin that we actually have on the institutional side is we have very – to Pete's point similar to performance fees, we have almost no cost directly associated with it.

So in terms of what we earn on the businesses, they're different businesses, higher fee rates on the retail side but we also do have some cost, lower fee rates typically on the institutional side but we have almost no cost. Right now, next-gen products or alternative products, we've talked a little bit today about macro ops, and macro ops is really the same fee rate because of its – the nature of the product pretty much the same fee rate, whether we're selling it institutionally or retail, and we're getting good interest in both, where at EnTrustPermal or at Clarion, until we get them into the retail channel, most of that next-gen product will be at a higher "realization" for us because it's mostly institutional and we don't have much in the way of cost with it. So, I don't know if that's getting to where you wanted but that's how we sort of think about it.

William Katz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah. That's helpful. Can I slip in one last part of the question, a little unrelated, if we're (01:16:14) going back to the balance sheet? Can you help us out in terms of where your cash sits today? How much of that is ready cash to run the business versus sort of excess cash, and where does that need to be as you think on the other side of the revolver as well as the June 19 paydown to sort of potentially use that by the deals or the buyback?

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

Yeah, Bill. Been a while since we've talked about cash, but typically, we like to run with a minimum balance that's somewhere in the $200 million to $250 million range, and that's made up of a combination of regulatory capital, and then, just pretty conservative approach to wanting to keep some ready cash on the balance sheet for any dips in the market or whatever.

So if you think about minimum cash balance come in $200 million, $250 million, the amounts above that, we always build towards paying bonuses in the May timeframe. So, you'd expect March to be a bit elevated from where we normally are. But we've got healthy amount of cash. The revolver, we've already paid down $100 million on that. So, we've got a significant amount of that that's undrawn if we had any liquidity needs.

William Katz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for taking all the questions tonight.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Thanks, Bill.

Peter H. Nachtwey - Legg Mason, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

That concludes our question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Sullivan for closing comments.

Joseph A. Sullivan - Legg Mason, Inc.

Great. Thank you, John. I'd like to thank all of you for joining us this evening. I'm really very pleased with our most recent quarter and the progress that we've made over the past fiscal year. I do want to express my gratitude to my Legg Mason and my affiliate colleagues for really their unceasing commitment to delivering for our clients and for our stakeholders.

So, I also appreciate your interest in Legg Mason and I do look forward to updating you on our progress again next quarter. And with that, have a good evening.

