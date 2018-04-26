Bulls Vs. Bears: Who's Right About Twitter?

I believe Twitter is performing very well to support a buy-on-weakness play, particularly if shares continue to dip in the short term.

Twitter (TWTR) announced the results of its first quarter of 2018 this Wednesday. The all-around beat seemed to justify the positive pre-market stock price reaction at first glance (up nearly 4%). But shares turned sour quickly following cautious earnings call remarks, in a ten-percentage point swing that took place in the first half hour of today's trading session.

After all, who is right about Twitter? Early morning bulls or mid-session bears?

Credit: The Week

To try to answer this question, I revisit my previous stance on the company and stock. As I had argued in the early part of February, right before this year's broad market correction, the social media platform appeared to be "maturing, and I no longer considered it the same speculative underdog of the past". Backing up my more optimistic views were (1) an increase in DAU (daily active users) that seemed to have stabilized in the low double digits, (2) robust ad engagements, (3) a less severe drop in cost per ad and (4) significantly better margins that pointed Twitter in the direction of profitable growth.

On usage, I was pleased to see a YOY DAU increase of 10% -- certainly not the best growth rate of the past few quarters, but apparently also not as pressured by the user engagement issues that plagued the company starting in 2016. At a higher level, the rich news cycle seems to favor Twitter as a source of real-time information, and I don't expect the trends to reverse any time soon.

Source: earnings slides

The robust YOY revenue growth of 27% (adjusted for TellApart), significantly higher than the bump in daily usage, suggests to me that Twitter is getting better at monetizing its user base. Further evidence can be found in ad engagements that grew at a rate of 69%, a bit lower than last quarter's number but very robust nonetheless, and a cost per engagement drop of 28% that is significantly better than 4Q17's -42%.

Video seems to be playing a crucial role in Twitter's transition from a struggling platform in 2016 and early 2017 to a much more promising one now, as over half of the company's revenues came from this media format in the most recent quarter. Overall and given all of the above, I continue to see strength in Twitter's top line, even if comps start to look tougher in the back half of 2018.

Further underscoring Twitter's evolution to a more mature, profitable business were GAAP expenses that landed largely flat YOY, aided by decreasing SBC that saw some timing tailwinds. Even on a non-GAAP basis, opex grew at a much slower rate than revenues, pushing margins higher. For a while, I viewed Twitter's bloated cost base as a good reason not to place bets on this stock. But I remain pleased to see profitability moving in the right direction without sales growth having to suffer as a consequence.

Source: montage using company's press release

The verdict

At the end of the day, I believe Twitter is executing well enough to reinforce my mild bullishness on the stock. At first glance, therefore, I see little that came out of the company's earnings report that could have justified today's bearish tone around the stock.

TWTR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Having said that, I also see two factors that play against an investment in TWTR, none of which are associated with news released recently: (1) the company is probably less equipped (at least from a financial perspective) to fight the fake news and malicious content threats than its deep-pocket peer Facebook (FB), and (2) valuations are still rich, with forward P/E still hovering around 50x and a PEG of 2.6x possibly looking a bit too uncomfortable for most value investors.

Those who can get past the couple of issues that I have highlighted above might choose to give TWTR a shot at current levels. From a fundamentals perspective, I believe the company is performing very well to support a buy-on-weakness play, particularly if shares continue to dip in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.