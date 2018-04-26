Kinder Morgan: Too Cheap To Ignore

Since late 2015 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has been in 'turnaround' mode. Kinder Morgan became over-extended in large capital projects at a time when debt markets closed due to a steep drop in oil prices. In response, Kinder Morgan slashed its dividend and trimmed the fat on its backlog.

Fast forward three years later, and Kinder Morgan's turnaround has really paid off. Management has solidified its investment grade credit rating and has reduced its leverage, with debt going from 6 times EBITDA in the start of 2016, to an estimated 5.1 times by the end of this year. Kinder Morgan was able to fund all of its capital projects exclusively from cash generated by operations. Just last quarter, Kinder Morgan raised its dividend 60%, just as planned.

Kinder Morgan really has turned things around, and its strong asset footprint, weighted heavily toward natural gas, is ideal for today's environment where natural gas demand in the US is rising steadily thanks to new LNG export facilities coming online. Best of all, the broader market is such that Kinder Morgan's successful turnaround has gone unnoticed by it. For that reason, I believe Kinder Morgan is a buy for income investors. This article takes a look at why.

Natural Gas's Day In The Sun

This quarter, dry gas transport volume was up an impressive 10% year on year, which came from growing organic volume in the Haynesville shale and the Hiland system in the Bakken, as well as the completion of several projects over the last twelve months.

This chart goes a long way to show what is going on in natural gas. As you can see above, LNG exports will more than double their 2017 volumes by next year. This is because several of the big, multi-year, multi-billion dollar LNG export facilities are coming online. In addition, US exports to Mexico continue to chug higher, and natural gas from power generation has positive momentum as well. These are all demand-pull factors, and thanks to growth in oil production in the Permian and cheap gas supply from the Marcellus, the supply is there as well.

Over this quarter Kinder Morgan added $900 million in projects to its backlog, 90% of which was for natural gas projects. There was also about building a second pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, as expansion options for the existing El Paso Natural Gas pipeline seem to be running out.

Whether this second pipeline ultimately gets built is yet unknown, but this does highlight the growing need to transport gas out of the Permian. Most producers in the Permian aren't even after natural gas in the first place, but rather crude oil and NGLs. Still, natural gas associated with that crude and NGL still needs to go somewhere, and producers are eager to put it into a pipeline rather than flare it off at their own expense. The overall picture for Kinder Morgan is therefore one with both demand pull forces and supply push.

Granted, Kinder Morgan only expects per share DCF growth of 4% in 2018, and since this is such a huge midstream company, I don't reasonably expect acceleration in following years even with the natural gas footprint the company has. You'll get plodding growth with a very strong underlying trend behind it.

Financials

Kinder Morgan continues to generate substantial cash flow in excess of capex and dividends, by which the company has been using to buy back shares. At the beginning of last year management approved a $1.5 billion share repurchase plan, of which $500 million has thus far been executed. CFO Kimberly Dang, in the latest earnings call, said that they would "hold off" on buying back stocks to see how many new projects would be added to the company's backlog.

In addition, CEO Steve Kean commented that they would ultimately like to have a leverage ratio 'lower' than the 5.1 times EBITDA, which is the goal for 2018. If that is indeed the case, I expect future excess cash flow to go more toward debt reduction and less toward share repurchases; a good thing.

Valuation and dividend

Courtesy of Marketwatch.com.

Kinder Morgan is just dirt cheap right now. Shares are right about back where they were in January 2016. Frankly, shares should not be this low. The entire pipeline space is beaten up right now, but Kinder Morgan Inc is particularly in the bargain bin, especially when one considers the dividend.

Shares yield 4.9%, which is lower than some of my usual favorites Williams Partners (WPZ) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), but consider the following: Kinder Morgan just started to recover its dividend, and if management can execute on its three-year plan, then that dividend has a ways to grow.

For example, this year the dividend was expected to be kicked up 60%. That is done. In 2019 and 2020 management expects to grow its dividend another 25% consecutively. That means the dividend would be $1.25 per year by 2020, a forward yield of 7.76%. There's no reason to doubt that Kinder Morgan will achieve this, as it started out as a rather modest goal when the backlog and DCF-to-dividend coverage ratio are both considered. Kinder Morgan's coverage ratio, even after the 60% dividend hike, is 1.625 times. That means there is plenty of room for the subsequent two dividend raises.

My favorite pipelines continue to be Williams Partners and, especially, Enterprise Products Partners. The latter has a leverage ratio in the low 4s, while Kinder Morgan is still up at 5.1 times. However, as far as risk-reward ratios go, Kinder Morgan is the better choice right now; shares are down so much, and the turnaround is actually going really well.

Don't throw it out

It's very much worth mentioning the negative sentiment toward Kinder Morgan Inc by Seeking Alpha readers, which is understandable: Kinder Morgan did have to slash its dividend, a dividend which it repeatedly touted the safety of. Many income-minded readers no doubt feel burned by that. However, the worst thing to do is let emotions and resentment guide investment decisions. Kinder Morgan has become a leaner, more focused company. Management learned its lesson and now all capital projects are funded from cash flow only. For this reason, I recommend Kinder Morgan Inc as a 'buy.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.