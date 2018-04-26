3 Things In Biotech, April 25: Biogen Advances, Prothena Crashes, Lilly Survives

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Biogen takes spinal muscular atrophy drug for a good spin

Company: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Therapy: Nusinersen

Disease: Spinal muscular atrophy

News: BIIB announced longer-term findings from its SHINE open-label extension study, which were presented on April 24. Nusinersen demonstrated an ability to triple the median time to death or permanent ventilation (from a median of 22.6 weeks to 73 weeks). Motor functional improvements were also noted in the nusinersen arm.

Looking forward: All in all, these data continue to build on an already strong case for the use of RNAi in patients with spinal muscular atrophy. Clinicians are paying close attention to these follow-on, longer-term data, even in (perhaps particularly in) the case of drugs that are already approved. It helps to improve the foundation on which BIIB needs to build if it is to hope to build the market for this drug.

Good news overall for BIIB, although it's relatively ho-hum follow-up.

Prothena has a catastrophic failure in amyloidosis

Company: Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Therapy: NEOD001

Disease: AL amyloidosis

News: PRTA announced that a futility analysis of its phase 3 VITAL study and findings from its phase 2b PRONTO study indicate that the company's experimental amyloidosis treatment, NEOD001, was likely to do no better than placebo across practically every endpoint being investigated. As such, PRTA has opted to suspend development of NEOD001 altogether.

Looking forward: It's not that often that you see gaps down like this, as oftentimes there is something that companies can pull out of the news to reduce the blunt force trauma. However, the announced results here were quite clear: a near-total failure for these studies. Considering the company's next best hope is still in only phase 2, and even that is in a notorious drug graveyard (Parkinson's disease), it's safe to say for now that the sentiment for PRTA is fairly poor.

Lilly marches through its advisory council meeting

Company: Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)

Therapy: Baricitinib

Disease: Rheumatoid arthritis

News: The FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee was convened to discuss the new drug application for LLY's JAK inhibitor, baricitinib, for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis and failure on methotrexate. LLY received majority favorable marks on most of the discussion topics. However, on the point of safety of the 4 mg dose of baricitinib, the committee deemed the data inadequate to support approval. This led to an overall downvote on the risk benefit of the 4 mg dose of baricitinib. However, the 2 mg dose received tentatively favorable opinions.

Looking forward: Although overall the committee voted in favor of the 2 mg dose, a response this tepid should not be considered an automatic signal that they will approve the agent at this or any dose. And despite the efficacy observed in the 4 mg dose, I would say this one is good as dead for right now. For now, this application continues to remain in some uncertainty, and we will need to wait and see what happens when the FDA renders its final decision in June 2018.

Not an automatic plus for LLY, but it certainly beats getting knocked out altogether by the committee.

