The 2-Track Economy: Employers Versus Moat Builders

The reason is that companies with many employees tend to earn far less profit per employee than the strong-moat companies.

Over the last 50 years, the type of company the market values has changed. In 1970 it valued companies that employed many people. Now it values companies with strong moats.

On April 23, James Mackintosh, who writes the “Streetwise” column for the WSJ, asked the following question: “These days, the biggest companies have high profit margins. There’s a vital question for investors: Will those margins fall now that wage pressures are on the rise?”

The answer is probably “no”. The big companies with high profit margins are not the big employers. Whereas in, say, 1970, the big companies also employed large numbers of people, today in the two thousand teens, the profitable companies employ relatively few people, and the companies that employ the most people tend to have significantly lower profit margins. The change was gradual, but it picked up steam after 2000.

Think about the economy as two tracks: One that employs people and one that makes profits. The one that employs people sells food, saran wrap, and other “stuff”. The one that makes profits sells patented drugs, information, cell phones, and other electronic gear and services. The companies that sell “stuff” do not have what Warren Buffett calls “moats”—entry into competition with them is fairly easy. Thus they have low profit margins. The economy that makes profits has moats: It is protected by patents, trademarks, and customer loyalty to particular lifestyles—and often these are significant barriers to competition.

Here is a graph that I created from data compiled for me by S&P that illustrates how the relationship between employment and profits has changed over a 45-year period:

Profit per employee of the Top 50 companies by market cap versus the top 20 employers

The blue line hockey stick is the profit per employee of the 50 largest U.S. companies by market cap (a changing list many of which did not exist in earlier decades). The red fairly flat red line is the 20 largest employers, also a changing list, but one that has been more consistent over the years.

Back in 1970, there was a lot of overlap between the largest companies by market cap and the biggest employers. Over the years, the overlap has diminished to a very few, and the profit per employee of the tech and pharmaceutical companies has soared. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the exception. Although fundamentally it is a tech company, it employs many people (over half a million). But it makes its profits largely from server farms rather than from what the employees do, much of which is putting things in boxes. Peter Eavis wrote about Amazon’s profit in relation to its cost of employees in DealBook section of The New York Times on April 24.

Companies like Alphabet (GOOGL) understand the distinction between the two economies instinctively. That is why they are investing in a myriad of new technologies. Google itself is a fairly mature business though probably it still has a good number of years to thrive. But almost every business is subject to being disrupted by newer businesses. Therefore, Google has beside it a venture capital firm (Alphabet) that may be the largest in the world. The venture capital firm invests in numerous new technologies, understanding, as venture capitalists do, that it will lose its investment in some number—probably a majority—of cases, but it will make ten times or a hundred times its investment in a few new businesses. That is why, IMO, Alphabet is such a good long-term investment. This week the market reacted negatively to disclosure of Alphabet’s large volume of investment expenditures. See, for example, Bloomberg.com here: “Alphabet’s Open Wallet Is Winning Few Friends on Wall Street”. I reacted positively to the spending news because it is the investments that will make Alphabet a valuable company for many years to come.

Profitability also has implications for the cost of capital. Alphabet has a very low cost of capital; not so Kroger (KR), for example. Amazon is, as so often, an exception. It has a low cost of capital despite low profitability. But for those not in Amazon’s enviable position, a high cost of capital means it is more expensive to raise the capital to invest in radical modernization. Therefore the high-employment model tends to remain a high-employment model, and the low-employment model tends to remain a low-employment model.

Which of the two economies would you want to invest in for the long term?

So perhaps, at least if you are young enough, take a page from the venture capital playbook: Accept that you will lose 100% of your investment sometimes, but bet that sometimes you will make 10, 20 or 100 times your money. You can lose only 100%; you can make 1000% once in a while. Probably I no longer have a long enough time horizon to adopt that strategy wholeheartedly. But as I look back over my 20 years of fairly active investing, I see that a lot of my profit has come from the ten-baggers—and that I sold some companies that would have been ten-baggers because I was afraid of losing a big percentage of my investment. Probably, as a long-term investor, I should have been willing to lose more often than I was.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.