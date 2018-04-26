Energy Webcast: Is $80 Oil In The Cards This Year? $100?

McMonigle has been warning about the Iran deal for over a year now and predicted that the deal was going to end this year.

Hedgeye Energy Policy analyst Joe McMonigle discusses the likely implications for oil prices throughout 2018.

Is $80 oil in the cards this year? How about $100 like some Saudis are hoping for?

Key topics include:

Is Saudi Arabia targeting $100 oil?

The Iran Deal: ‘Dead Man Walking’?

An update on OPEC Production Cut Compliance

Key catalysts for trading oil right now

Trump’s OPEC Tweet

What can the U.S. do (if anything) to reduce oil prices?

Watch this full in-depth discussion below.

