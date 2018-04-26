Energy Webcast: Is $80 Oil In The Cards This Year? $100?

Is $80 oil in the cards this year? How about $100 like some Saudis are hoping for?
In this recent deep-dive webcast, Hedgeye Energy Policy analyst Joe McMonigle discusses the most important energy developments and the likely implications for oil prices throughout 2018.
Key topics include:
- Is Saudi Arabia targeting $100 oil?
- The Iran Deal: ‘Dead Man Walking’?
- An update on OPEC Production Cut Compliance
- Key catalysts for trading oil right now
- Trump’s OPEC Tweet
- What can the U.S. do (if anything) to reduce oil prices?
Watch this full in-depth discussion below.
