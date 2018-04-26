Weekly Oil Storage Report - Energy Stocks Outperform

Energy stocks have managed to outperform even in the face of a neutral storage report, which could be the first of many signs that sentiment is changing for this sector.

Total liquid stockpile, however, came in more bullish than expected, offsetting some of the bearish elements of the report.

EIA reported a neutral oil storage report with crude storage change coming in much higher than our forecast.

Welcome to the Weekly Oil Storage Report Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlights

EIA reported a neutral oil storage report this week. Crude storage change of +2.17 million bbls came in higher than our estimate of -2.73 million bbls. SPR added 735k bbls to the figure and refinery throughput came in at 16.621 million b/d and materially below our estimate of ~17 million b/d. These two variables explained the difference in our estimate and the reported figure.

In addition, crude imports, one of the bearish variables in this report, continue to surprise to the upside coming in this week +539k b/d higher w-o-w. Crude exports were also stellar at 2.331 million b/d or +582k b/d w-o-w, the net import figure was in line with our estimate from last week, but the positive adjustment factor of 102k b/d likely illustrates the point that crude exports didn't average that high last week.

On the supply side, US oil production increased by +46k b/d w-o-w. Lower 48 increased +33k b/d and Alaska increased +13k b/d. Trued-up US oil production for April is averaging 10.45 million b/d (weekly + average adjustment).

The trajectory of US oil production remains on track for an exit around 11.25 million b/d by the end of 2018.

The other variable that was bearish was gasoline storage which came in +1.112 million bbls higher than the 5-year average. EIA reported a build of 840k bbls versus the 5-year average draw of -272k bbls.

The bullish figures were distillate storage and total liquid stockpile storage change. Distillate came in 3.02 million bbls lower than the 5-year average. Total liquid stockpile came in 4.539 million bbls lower than the 5-year average.

Refinery throughput dipped this week versus our expectations for a small increase. Throughput came in at 16.621 million b/d and lower w-o-w by 328k b/d.

But despite a rather neutral EIA oil storage report with bearish factors offset by bullish factors, energy stocks continue to outperform the broader market indices.

We believe we are now entering a period of relative outperformance in both energy stocks (XLE) relative to the broader market and energy stocks (XOP) to oil prices.

In our view, as long as oil prices stabilize here, energy stocks should continue to outperform on a relative basis. This is supported by our fundamental view that some of the energy stocks are now trading at the lowest multiple in this downcycle. Several of the names we have mentioned are written here and here.

Lastly, our latest update on US crude storage forecast shows that April will show an overall build, given the much higher-than-expected crude import figures. While this has shifted the balance slightly to the negative, the accelerated storage declines are still on track starting in early May. As global refinery maintenance is well underway in April, the global oil deficit will become more apparent as by June, there will be an additional 5+ million b/d of refinery throughput coming online. This, in our view, should push crude imports into the US lower, resulting in higher storage drawdowns.

Next Week's Forecast

Next week's preliminary forecast shows a very small storage draw. Our figure prior to this week was showing a much higher storage draw, but because of a combination of lower refinery throughput and higher crude imports, we have a -460k bbl draw now. For next week, we also have SPR release set at 1.05 million bbls.

Crude

EIA reported a more bearish crude storage change than our estimate of -2.73 million bbls. The +2.17 million bbls had +735k bbls from SPR making the change this week 1.435 million bbls or in line with the 5-year average.

Our forecast for next week is for a small draw of 460k bbls. Refinery throughput should start to rebound and crude imports will start to decrease heading into May, allowing for more crude storage drawdowns in the weeks ahead.

This week's crude storage change puts the YTD build at 5.274 million bbls versus the 5-year average of 35.524 million bbls.

In our latest forecast, by the second week of May, crude storage YTD should change from a build to a draw.

US Oil Production + Adjustment

US oil production came in higher w-o-w by 46k b/d to 10.586 million b/d. Trued-up US oil production this week came in at 10.688 million b/d.

Adjustment factor, unaccounted for crude oil, has been decreasing on a rolling 8-week average basis.

Here are the estimates for trued-up US oil production:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see in the table above, trued-up US oil production is currently around ~10.45 million b/d, down from the trued-up figure in March of 10.549 million b/d. Much of the volatility in adjustment could also be explained by overstated US crude export figures, and within the next week, we will get to see where February numbers end up.

Our forecast is for February US oil production to be 10.195 million b/d.

Our estimate remains unchanged for US oil production to exit 2018 at ~11.25 million b/d. But as we noted in our last week's weekly oil storage report, Rystad Energy has now revised US oil production to 11.1 million b/d exit versus 11.5 million b/d.

Crude Imports

US crude imports have been much higher than we previously projected for the month of April. Higher imports from countries like Venezuela, Saudi, Angola, and Nigeria have pushed the average higher for this month. One explanation for the higher-than-expected imports is that global refinery maintenance is the highest in April this year. As a result, the demand for barrels outside of the US decreased, pushing excess storage into US.

If this thesis is correct, we should see crude imports into the US start falling in May and accelerate downwards in June. Global refinery maintenance ends by June, and we expect to see 5+ million b/d of additional capacity coming online by then.

Crude Exports

US crude exports came in significantly higher this week at 2.331 million b/d. But third-party tanker tracking data shows exports closer to 1.8 to 2 million b/d versus the reported 2.331 million b/d.

But despite the weekly noise in the export data, Brent-WTI spreads have recently widened and supporting our view that the leg up in oil requires Brent to outperform WTI. As the spreads widened past $6/bbl, we see US crude exports averaging higher going forward. This is why we have now adjusted our average to ~1.75 million b/d.

For readers, the easiest way to gauge the overall healthiness in the market is for Brent to keep outperforming WTI or at least maintaining the wide spread.

Gasoline

Distillate

Refinery Throughput

Total Liquid Stockpile