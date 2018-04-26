Comcast: Strong Quarter And Shooting For The Sky

Here’s another tale of a big fish going after a fish currently eating a fish… While Disney (DIS) is after a good portion of Fox's (FOX) business, FOX is going after the remaining shares (61%) of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY). As if it wasn’t complicated enough, Comcast (CMCSA) has formalized its bid on those shares too, forcing Sky’s board to reconsider all offers on the table. We are talking about a £12.50/share all-cash offer, which is 16% more than what FOX offers.

Comcast shares are down by 15% since the beginning of the year. After reporting a strong quarter and the hope of growing through more acquisitions, I think it's time to revisit this "old cable company". After all, the cable may be dead, but Comcast looks very much alive!

Understanding the Business

We can divide Comcast into an entertainment (NBCUniversal) & cable company (Xfinity, Comcast business). Due to its important segment in the cable business, CMCSA is part of the communication services sector. It is one of the 9 stocks that made my dividend growth list in this sector. You can access the complete communication services dividend list here. The company operates various well-known brands in the entertainment world such as NBC, Telemundo, DreamWorks and we must not forget Sunday and Thursday Night Football! Comcast serves over 29 million clients across various services. Comcast’ strsength revolves around the synergy offered across its services.

A Look at Its Latest Quarter

On April 25th, CMCSA reported its Q1 2018:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62, up by 17%, beat estimates by $0.03.

Revenue of $22.79B, up by 10.7%, beat estimates by $40M.

Dividend of $0.19/share, no increase.

What the CEO Said

“Comcast NBCUniversal is off to a great start in 2018 with over 10% revenue growth in the first quarter. At Cable Communications, our steady increase in customer relationships continued, balanced with solid growth in EBITDA, reflecting momentum in our high-speed Internet and business services segments. NBCUniversal delivered double-digit EBITDA growth, fueled by impressive results at our Theme Parks, as well as our TV businesses’ successful broadcasts of the NFL’s Super Bowl LII and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.”

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

To be honest, I was surprised to see cable revenue going up by 3.6% during the latest quarter. We keep hearing that cable is dead, but the broadcast of PyeongChang Olympics and Super Bowl LII generated $1.6 billion in TV business. I tried, but I couldn’t stream that on Netflix! However, let’s keep in mind that the Olympics only comes every 4 years and CMCSA will have to pull out a rabbit from its hat next year to post stronger revenues in this division.

The wind of consolidation in the TV entertainment industry is far from over. We are looking at the creation of behemoths with Disney buying Fox, Comcast buying Sky and AT&T (T) buying Time Warner. CMCSA has been growing through acquisitions for several years with the addition of DreamWorks in 2016. CMCSA could realize further synergy with Sky and expand its business in Europe. It seems that all companies decided to merge together to face a greater threat; Netflix (NFLX).

However, CMCSA can grow through other avenues as well. Comcast can also count on its healthy wired internet business. The company has improved its broadband speed through the development of DOCSIS 3.1. I see the development of wireless 5G technology as a positive since multiple technologies will be developed to hop onto fast speed internet roads. Some will pick 5G, and some others will use wired connections. CMCSA is also a very important provider to small and mid-size businesses. This segment should continue to grow along with the U.S. economy.

Finally, CMCSA’s ability to bundle various services together is key in its survival. Through Xfinity, Comcast also offers “smart home” automation services and security services.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Comcast celebrated its 10th consecutive year with a dividend increase earlier in 2018. This will make it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 266 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

While CMCSA’s dividend yield isn’t impressive compared to AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), its growth is. Over the past 5 years, CMCSA increased its dividend by 95% for a CAGR of 14.29%. As it is the case with Disney, Comcast keeps low payout ratios.

Source: Ycharts

Shareholders can easily expect more double-digit dividend growth in the upcoming years. The company generates enough cash flow to support both its growth by acquisition strategy and its generous payout policy.

Potential Downsides

While CMCSA strategy is clear and the company is showing growth, let’s all keep in mind that the future of the cable industry isn’t pinky pink. After it acquired remaining shares of NBCUniversal in 2013, Comcast now shows about 42% of its revenue coming from the cable industry. I understand the strategy of becoming one of the biggest player in term of content (and I strongly support Disney for doing that), but there will be losers as well.

While I think 5G will help Comcast’s wireline broadband business at the beginning, we may see another phenomenon going forward. At one point, this new technology could become stronger and threat classic internet cable.

Valuation

Since the beginning of the year, CMCSA is having a hard time on the market. Shares are currently down by 15% and this could create the buying opportunity you were looking for:

Source: Ycharts

It’s hard to believe such strong company trades at such low PE. Digging deeper, I used a 10% dividend growth rate for the next 10 years considering the current payout ratios. Then, I reduced it to 6% to be more conservative. It seems there is a 10% upside now.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.76 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $68.17 $44.90 $33.29 10% Premium $62.49 $41.16 $30.51 Intrinsic Value $56.81 $37.42 $27.74 10% Discount $51.13 $33.67 $24.97 20% Discount $45.45 $29.93 $22.19

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thought

Overall, I think there is an opportunity in buying Comcast. Due to the uncertainty around the cable business, I was reluctant to use a discount rate at 9%. For this reason, I would be tempted to wait a little longer before jumping in this train. I think a better entry point would be around $30.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’m asking you one more thing; click on “follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: I do not hold CMCSA in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.