Rounds Report: Solid Continued Its Comeback And An Improved FDA Policy To Help Nektar

Welcome to this edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 25, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down by $0.04 (-0.04%) at $103.20. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.09 (-0.10%) lower at $86.33. It seems that investors were trading with a skittish sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

Moving to specific equities, Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) won the highlight spot. The stock garnered $0.93 to conclude the session at $13.91 for +7.1% profits. As a company seeking to service the lucrative Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”) market, Solid is powering by the innovation of corrective gene therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and assistive devices (per figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Solid Biosciences)

Notably, the firm experienced the temporary setback on March 14, when the FDA placed a clinical hold on SGT-001’s phase 1/2 trial (due to the unexpected lab finding). The abnormality was promptly corrected. Facing the prospects that the agency is most likely to remove the hold, Solid has gained over 50% since the month prior. And, we anticipate that the shares to head further north at least over 100% when the hold is lifted in what is likely a matter of months.

Bioscience Catalysts

For nearly all generations, there are always emerging trends that, in and of themselves, may not produce the best health outcomes. A John Wayne cigar was just about the coolest product back in the days of the Wild West. Be that as it may, the combustible tobacco products as we know are highly carcinogenic: they’re the leading cause of lung cancers. As our technology is advancing, there comes the electronic e-cigarette as depicted in figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Comparative analysis of cigarettes (Source: Newman-Times)

E-cigarettes come in different sizes and shapes with some even resembling a USB-drive to appeal to teenage consumers. Despite the absence of tar compounds (the culprit of cancer development) in e-cigarettes, they’re loaded with the addictive substance (nicotine). The FDA cited concerns that nicotine can lead to a rewiring of the brain of teenagers to put them at risk for lifelong substance addiction and abuse. Moreover, e-cigarettes are quite difficult for teachers to track. Furthermore, many products do not have a warning about nicotine: Kids often consumed them not knowing the potential danger.

On April 24, 2018, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) issueda new enforcement action and a youth tobacco prevention plan to suppress the use JUUL and other e-cigarettes. This is not the first time that the agency stepped up to protect consumer health in the fight against e-cigarettes. According to the released from Dr. Gottlieb,

This isn’t the first time we’ve taken action against retailers for selling these e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to minors, and it won’t be the last. In fact, the FDA has conducted 908,280 inspections of retail establishments that sell tobacco products, issued 70,350 warning letters to retailers for violating the law and initiated about 17,000 civil money penalty cases. We have also issued more than 110 No-Tobacco-Sale Order Complaints, which can result in retailers being prohibited from even selling tobacco products for specified periods of time.

The increased emphasis to tackle the addiction issue with e-cigarettes is part of the overall efforts to tackle the prescription opioids abuse epidemics. Statistics show that every day more than 115 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") estimated that the cost for prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement. The crisis arose in the late 1900s, as pharmaceutical companies assured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to painkillers, thereby leading to higher prescription rates, widespread diversion, and misuse. Despite the increasing efforts on tacking the aforesaid epidemic, there has been little progress.

A new approach is to solve the addictive potential at the molecular level. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s NKTR-181 - the first-in-class selective mu-opioid agonist, potentially used to treat moderate to severe lower back pain. Contrary to conventional pain meds that can lead the abuse like the e-cigarettes, NKTR-181 is ingeniously designed to circumvent the aforesaid problem. The drug slowly enters the brain to prevent the associated euphoria that can lead to the associated "high." Having passed its phase 3 trial with stellar outcomes, Nektar planned to submit the new drug application package for NKTR-181 very soon. Notably, it should procure an approval sometimes early next year (and to deliver blockbuster sales due to the gargantuan pain market)

Final Remarks

In all, notable biosciences made promising progress in the midst of a down day. The Solid Biosciences' bulls charged ahead, as the stock racked up significant gains. And, it’s nearly 100% certain that the shares will be catapulted to a new high once the clinical hold will be removed (perhaps, sometimes later this year). Last but not least, the improved FDA policy to serve as a regulatory catalyst for NKTR-181 (and to add further value to the stellar grower, Nektar).

