Earnings Season's Biggest Winners And Losers... So Far

The average stock that has reported earnings this season (since 4/10) has fallen in price on its earnings reaction day (the first trading day following a stock's earnings report).

Below is a list of the stocks that have posted the biggest one-day gains in reaction to their earnings reports. For stocks that report after the close, we use the next day's price change. For stocks that report before the open, we use that day's price change.

As shown, Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) has seen the best response of any stock on earnings this season with a one-day gain of 21.71%. Just two other stocks have seen gains of more than 15% on their earnings reaction days: Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Santander (NYSE:SC).

Six other stocks have posted gains of more than 10%: SANM, STNG, HLX, USNA, LRN, and TRU. Other notables on the list of biggest earnings season winners include Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Six Flags (NYSE:SIX), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), American Express (NYSE:AXP), and CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

While 9 stocks have gained more than 10% on their earnings reaction days so far this quarter, 13 have fallen more than 10%. The three worst performers in reaction to earnings have been Skechers (NYSE:SKX), trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG), and Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR). All three of these stocks fell more than 20% in response to earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) just missed falling 20% with a one-day decline of 19.95%.

Other notables on the list of biggest earnings season losers include Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and United Rentals (NYSE:URI).