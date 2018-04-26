Washington Prime Group: Bear Case Exposed

Washington Prime Group (WPG) was supposed to run into the ground. Dividend cut with bankruptcy around the corner. This was a dead-end stock if there ever was one. But the bears forgot that management probably planned ahead based upon all that bad news last year. That would be a reasonable expectation for any management. Therefore as long as the bad news does not exceed management expectations plus a reasonable reserve management established, this stock could do very well. Those who thought that the Bon Ton news would cause a distribution cut failed to consider that management probably planned any Bon Ton bad news and a whole lot more this year.

Source: Washington Prime Group, First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report

Net income unexpectedly rose (click on 1st quarter). Cash flow from operating activities remains on par with the previous year. The disposition of interests caused a negative cash flow fluctuation. The bear case really did not allow for this type of income. First quarter was supposed to be the start of a continuing disastrous year. Instead, management reiterated guidance for the year because so far the bad news was planned by management.

The real test will be the leasing for the second half of the year. In many ways that leasing has just begun. But as long as sales per square foot hold even with the year before, or even increase, leasing should proceed along the lines of management guidance. Costs to upgrade and renovate may vary after all the bankruptcies last year. But those costs may peak (finally) and decline in future years. The retail boom-bust cycle does not always follow the economy. In this case there were too many of one type of store for the customers last year so some had to go and they did. But that house cleaning is pretty much done. There will probably be a few more "names" but the high volume of reorganizations is probably in the previous fiscal year.

Source: Washington Prime Group, First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report

The bears can still point to a decrease in net operating income. But that decrease was forecast based upon all the reorganizations and other potential challenges that appeared last year. Management is now in cleanup mode. Last year's challenges incur this year's costs and maybe impairments. By the second half of the year, all this will be a distant memory.

That does not mean that the recovery will be a straight line to shareholder Nirvana. Expect some bumps along the way. Sears (SHLD) may be one of those "name" bumps. But any management will have a plan ahead of time and will hit the ground running if the worst happens. When management reiterates the cash flow for the year, that means they have attached probabilities to all these challenges and probably put more money aside "just in case". Management has the experience to navigate a mess like this. So that tight distribution coverage cited time and again may not be the problem that it appears to be.

Source: Washington Prime Group, First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report

Next up comes the bear case about covenants. The theme around any industry bottom appears to be that the banks will pull the credit and run like mad to begin a collapse. I have written more than a dozen articles featuring company collapses. Rarely do the banks act without considerable warning. In fact in every single company that I followed, the banks only precipitated a few filings. Industry vendors usually pushed for filings the hardest followed by management forecasts of much worse news ahead. Right now, this management is nowhere close to forecasting worse news.

In fact the retail outlook may have improved considerably. Shareholders will have to wait for confirmation on that one. Often though, a slew of bankruptcies means less competition the following year. So despite dire predictions, the survives often post earnings improvements.

Most of the time, a covenant violation is meant with a fee and then a signature allowing the violation for a period of time. Banks usually do not want companies and all their problems. Continuing covenant violations is one warning of stronger medicine ahead. As shown above, the company is not close to any violations and cash flow is so far at least meeting guidance. Panic is the last thing called for at the current time.

Some bears have warned of property value declines. But banks are more than aware of the market and keep track of loan quality. The idea that a sudden large devaluation of property is imminent would mean the banks were lax in reviewing the loan and industry conditions. Most likely a large number of bank employees would be fired before that mistake was ever repeated.

Source: Washington Prime Group, First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report

Now surely those anchor stores will cause future problems. No one knows how the future plays out. Eddie Lampert, for example could do a reverse acquisition with Sears to get Sears back in the game. Even if Sears were to go bankrupt, prompt liquidation is only one outcome. Sears could be sold or merged with a competitor or individual stores could be sold while still open and renamed. There is absolutely no reason to assume the retailers in trouble will all cease at the same time and liquidate.

Most likely the challenges will some how spread out over a few years. There was a time when the anchor store strategy worked like a charm. However, now that it does not, management is doing what it can to adjust to changing market conditions. Those conditions may include lumpy costs and earnings could be bumpy. But the stock price more than accounts for bumpy. The stock price is approaching terminal despite all the financial facts otherwise.

Source: Washington Prime Group, First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report

Despite the bears smelling smoke, the situation appears to be well in hand. Recoveries at this stage often look very dangerous. That is why contrarian investing is so hard. The bottom is usually the safest time to invest. That is especially true with "chicken little yelling the sky is falling". A time like this with a relatively sound company combined with proper diversification usually yields outstanding investing results.

A great investor like Charles Allmon used to state that "the stock market is a store where no one buys the merchandise until it is marked up 50% to 100%." The odds are that Mr. Market will prove that statement correct in the future. Recoveries are hard to time. But a basket of companies like this one will probably outperform many far more risky investments. The dividend will grow during the coming recovery whether or not there is one more cut. Future dividends often exceed the past during cyclical highs. The cyclical nature of this type of REIT may go away if the changes through renovations prove to be relatively permanent. Otherwise the investor can sell when there is only a lot of good news on the horizon.

The fact is the economy is in good shape so far. A reasonable recovery with maybe a few expensive hiccups would be expected. Shareholders can always hope for better. This stock is priced for a total and complete disaster. Even if the distribution was cut, the recovery story is enticing. Right now, management appears to have the situation "well in-hand". Counting on management to be the professionals and handle challenges shareholders do not know about should be a basic part of investing. The key is to know when the story runs off the rails. This turnaround story is not only intact, it looks far more solid than it did last year. Stay tuned though because the future is still ahead and anything can happen. That is what diversification is for.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Washington Prime Group in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy more WPG