Synchrony Financial: Down For A Reason

Some pundits were confused by the market's muted response to Synchrony Financial's (SYF) Q1 2018 results, but I, on the other hand, believe that the stock movement (or lack thereof) should have been expected. Since the market's muted response (i.e., the stock price was basically flat after the company released its earnings), SYF shares have significantly underperformed the broader market.

Source: Nasdaq

Synchrony's stock is under pressure for a reason but I do believe that this private-label credit card company is still worthy of investment dollars, especially if you are willing (and able) to hold onto shares for at least three-to-five years.

The Q1 2018 Results, A Mixed Bag

On April 20, 2018, Synchrony reported Q1 2018 results that missed on the top-line but that was a bottom-line beat. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.83 (beat estimates by $0.07) on NII of $3.8B, which compares favorably to what was reported in the same period of the prior year.

Not only did the tax reform bill have an impact on earnings (notice the $76M YoY decrease in the provision for income taxes), but the company also saw strong growth across its platform offerings.

However, not all was well, as Synchrony again reported asset quality metrics that left investors wanting more.

It is hard not to be concerned about the further deterioration of Synchrony's portfolio but it is important to note that the metrics (and provision) appear to be leveling off. For example, the reserve build was only $164M in Q1 2018, which was significantly lower than the $322M booked in Q1 2017 and also below the guidance that management previously provided (range of $200M-$225M). Additionally, management spent a lot of time during the conference call discussing the company's asset quality and anticipated improvements. The management team highlighted the fact that the underwriting refinements that were implemented in late 2016 are already starting to have an impact on the company's book of business:

Not surprisingly, these underwriting refinements have also resulted in changes to our purchase volume mix by FICO score. If you look at purchase volume by FICO stratification, we continue to grow at a fairly strong pace in accounts with a FICO score greater than 721, which increased 8% over the same quarter last year, while purchase volume for the below 660 FICO range actually declined 15%, reflecting the actions we have been taking. These trends help inform our view of loss expectations in 2018 and beyond. - Brian Doubles, CFO, Q1 2018 Conference Call

Synchrony is definitely not in the clear just yet, but, as I described here, the company's asset quality concerns are not enough to change the bull story for this market leader. The company's Q1 2018 results were nothing to write home about but I still believe that there are legitimate reasons to stay long the stock:

1) Synchrony is operating in a growing industry and the company has deep rooted partnerships with several key players.

Source: January 2018 Presentation

Moreover, Synchrony has already established itself as a leader in its industry but, more importantly, the company continues to take market share from competitors.

Simply put, Synchrony has a promising backdrop and the stock has a lot of room to run, of course, if management is able to get a handle on the asset quality of the portfolio. Lastly, a rising rate environment is a net positive for a company like Synchrony so, in my opinion, additional interest rate hikes should be viewed as positive developments.

2) Synchrony has the potential to be a real capital return story in the years ahead. In Q1 2018, Synchrony again paid a respectable quarterly dividend and the company also repurchased $410M worth of its stock. Additionally, the company also has the wiggle room to increase the payout over the next few years.

Source: Fidelity

3) Synchrony will be a winner from the recently enacted tax reform bill. To this point, the company has consistently had an effective tax rate well-above 30%.

Source: 2017 10-K

Management expects for the rate to be around 24%-25% for 2018, which means that millions of dollars will drop to the bottom-line in the current year (and beyond).

Another Possible Catalyst? Thinking Outside Of The Box

It was recently reported that Amazon (AMZN) was interested in offering some type of hybrid checking account product, and, in my mind, what company would be better to partner with than Synchrony? Remember, these two companies already have a deep rooted partnership in place so it seems like an even deeper relationship is most logical next steps. In addition, management has made some significant progress increasing the deposit base for Synchrony, which should help the company become more of a full-service financial institution.

This is pure speculation but, in my opinion, an even closer tie-up with Amazon would without a doubt be a significant catalyst for SYF shares.

Bottom Line

Synchrony definitely has credit quality concerns that will need to be resolved before the company will be able to truly change the narrative but, in my opinion, the potential reward with investing in Synchrony far outweighs the risks. Synchrony has great long-term business prospects and the company is operating in an improving environment (lower taxes, rising rates, etc.), so investors should not get too caught up in the noise. The company's mixed Q1 2018 results were nothing to brag about but I believe that the company is well-positioned for the next few years - plus, the stock is trading under 10x 2018E earnings per Yahoo! Finance. As such, long-term investors should seriously consider adding SYF shares on pullbacks.

Author's Note: All images were obtained from Synchrony Financial's Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: Synchrony is a core holding in the R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce the position in the near future.

Additional Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.