Weekly Edge: Trump Takes Hard Stance On Iran

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

Geopolitical tensions are rising yet again following President Trump's recent announcement concerning Iran and a nuclear agreement that has been in place since 2015. Trump's announcement comes after meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron on foreign policy, the Middle East, and global trade. The meeting was Trump's first state visit by a foreign leader, according to the Wall Street Journal. President Macron proposed a new pact to Trump with regard to Iran, mentioning a larger-scale stoppage of Iran's nuclear program as well as limiting the country's engagement in Syria. Without such an agreement in place, President Macron warned that Iran and terror groups could gain power if the U.S. withdrew troops from Syria.

Presidents Trump and Macron have become increasingly close as of late, and their relationship sounds almost theatrical. The Journal reported that "the two men locked hands as they strolled the White House grounds," and Mr. Macron described his personal relationship with Trump as "excellent." Regardless of the optics, Trump hasn't made friends with many foreign leaders since his inauguration, and his relationship with Macron is a good sign. France is involved in the Middle East and in other critical areas of interest for the United States, so being on good terms with France's leader is important and could prove beneficial in foreign diplomatic affairs moving forward.

While Trump and Macron disagree about the Iran nuclear pact, the two generally recognize that a stricter, broader accord with Iran would be a good thing. Macron argues that Iran is complying with the terms, but Trump says it gives Iran too many economic benefits and fails to appropriately limit its nuclear program. Overall, both have goals of containing Iranian political and military influence, as such an act is imperative to maintaining stability in the Middle East and easing global tensions.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain key risks in oil markets, and the prospect of larger unrest could drive oil prices up in addition to other market events. It is important for the U.S. to curb tensions and help ensure stability in the region for the economy to remain in its current state. Oil price hikes act as inflation in the economy and decrease levels of consumer spending. Financial markets in Europe and the U.S. react poorly to Middle East tension.

If Trump can get Iran to agree to a stricter pact that includes limits on military and political activity in the Middle East, then not only would the U.S. economy be left at ease, but so too would the economies of countries and regions all over the world.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score decreased from 3.09 to -15.45. The results for the sectors were mixed for the week. Technology lost the most for the week, down -16 points. Energy increased the most, up by 7 points. The leaders for the sectors are Energy and Utilities. Defensive and cyclical sectors both lost. Sensitive sectors as a whole decreased by 12. Four out of 11 sectors are now in the green, a decrease of two for the week. Consumer Staples is at the bottom of the rankings. The overall decrease in sector scores seems to indicate an adverse appetite for risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 4.45 to -2 last week. All of the factor scores except for Value decreased for the week. Quality decreased the most, down by 13 points. Value increased by 2. Yield and Quality now remain at the bottom, while Small Size and Value are the leading factors. Only two out of the 11 factors are in the green.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores were down for the week. The average score by country decreased from 3.45 to -0.64. This week, the top three positions continued to be developed global areas: the U.K., the eurozone, and EAFE. Emerging Markets lost the most, down by 9 points. None of the global areas gained. The bottom of the ranks continued to consist of China, Emerging Markets, and Canada. This week, five out of the 11 global areas were in the green, two less than the previous week.

