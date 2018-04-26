Facebook's 200-Day MA Is Last Hope For Bears

To the surprise of few—including a bear like me—Facebook (FB) posted a hefty beat in its much anticipated Q1 financial results this evening. Perhaps to the surprise of perma-bulls in Facebook, however, FB’s positive reaction to its gonzo quarter still managed to get stymied by something as simple as its 200-day moving average.

Monitoring FB’s price action during its earnings conference call was very instructive. The stock immediately added a friendly 5% in after-hours trading before the conference call, based on the nice headline beat. And after management made it through their prepared remarks on the call without acknowledging any negatives stemming from the recent privacy scandal, FB charged up another 5%—testing how much the stock would go on sale at the important level represented by FB’s 50-day moving average.

So it was going to come down to the question-and-answer session to determine if analysts would ask the hard questions that could elicit even a minor mea culpa about the potential for impacts on future growth from Facebook’s business being viewed more as a publisher than a mere technology platform.

But the sell side kept it polite. Unnecessarily and disappointingly polite in my opinion. Nothing even close to a challenging question for the hosts was offered. And certainly nothing about the accusations that tens of thousands of other apps did the same thing as Cambridge Analytica.

As the question session neared its end, investors could sense management was off the hook for the night, and FB finally started to tick over $172. It flirted higher, but juuuust couldn’t manage a $173 handle. FB sleeps tonight at $171.32—nestled in the tiniest of nooks above its slightly weakening 50-day moving average, and below its flattening 200-day MA.

This short is absolutely in trouble. But bulls should still be just a tad concerned that FB didn’t punch right through this price level on the quarter’s headline numbers alone. The tick-by-tick price action tonight clearly showed that there was trepidation about what would happen in the conference call. And even though FB is now much cheaper on trailing earnings than it was in January, sellers and buyers were still evenly matched at the stock’s most basic level of technical resistance even though the conference call went as easily for Facebook as it could have.

Yes, fundamentals rule in the end--and Facebook has great numbers. But tonight’s after-hours action illustrates that it was as much about sentiment as valuation. Tomorrow’s session will be as well. And there were enough investors interested in selling the great Q1 news at FB's present price tonight as to buy it.

Bulls argue that anyone foolish enough to bet against FB based on the concerns highlighted by the Cambridge Analytica stuff doesn’t understand Facebook. That the company’s business can’t be regulated enough to harm the immense power and momentum it has in the ad market.

And bulls would be right. And they have been right. I absolutely don’t understand how users and regulators alike aren’t disturbed enough by Facebook’s recent sins to demand more protections—and a couple billion British pounds of flesh in penalties for being so cavalier. Then again, I thought similarly about the banks after the financial crisis. The precedents for might being right when it comes to corporate malfeasance are indeed numerous.

My ol’ fashioned view of this sort of thing is my problem. That problem has already cost me 8.5%, and it could double that cost tomorrow morning in the first minute of trading. If FB does punch over its 200-day MA at around $174, it could surge higher quickly. All what will be left for bears like me would be to try and manage a graceful exit, as what was once resistance (hopefully) gets tested again in the session as technical support.

I should probably start researching recipes for crow. But until FB leaves its 200-day moving average in the dust, this short still has a chance.

The silver lining in a surging FB tomorrow, of course, is that such a bell weather could ignite a general market rebound that would only help my net-long-by-far portfolio. Twenty-four of the other 30 insider-approved long positions I have were up in today's iffy market, including solid gains in Intrepid Potash (IPI) +19% and Integra LifeSciences (IART) +8%. Heck, even boring old Tupperware (TUP) was up more today on its earnings than Facebook was after hours (and I decided to cash in my quick profit in TUP as a result).

I could stomach crow as a small side dish to an otherwise bullish smorgasbord tomorrow if I must.

Facebook bulls: feel free to commence with the next round of derisive comments below. But you might want to wait until FB's 200-day MA is actually dispatched before really pouring on the vitriol. ;-J

Disclosure: I am/we are short FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long IPI and IART.