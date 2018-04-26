Facebook: I'm Sorry What Was That?

Facebook was supposed to come to a screeching halt in growth and all that business model stuff - and - and.

Nearly 50% revenue growth? Earnings beat in excess of 25%? No can't be - we're talking about Facebook here, right?

Hang on one sec...

"Yes... yes... just yesterday? Are you sure? No, Facebook (FB). You are? The Facebook? That can't be... alright, well, I'll take your word for it."

Turns out you don't have to take anyone's word for it because Facebook officially delivered a quarter in excess of anyone's expectations. Yes, even on the back of the biggest nothing burger story about data mishandling from three years ago.

I told my subscribers in my podcast this week I don't see any material impact from the privacy scandal, however, I cautioned the earnings release may not be as superior as some quarters (I still had a $1.58 EPS estimate). If I was wrong on anything it was how optimistic to be - but rightfully so as we've seen the market react in counter-intuitive ways in the last week or so for other big names.

I said to look at certain key metrics to determine the effect - if any - from the past month or so. Those two metrics were US and Canada user numbers as well as ad revenue - as these would be the tell-tale signs of the impact of #DeleteFacebook as well as the overall sentiment advertisers had toward continuing to advertise on Facebook and its platforms. My prediction was advertisers who paused spending would not for long because they are profit-seeking companies and the ROI is too great to let go in favor of corporate virtue signaling.

So, how exactly did these key metrics wind up doing? Fantastic by any measure.

US and Canada users actually regained lost ground after a one million user decline in daily active users last quarter - going from 185M in Q3 to 184M in Q4 back to 185M in Q1. Seems like more people joined than deleted their Facebook account.

Advertising revenue was up 50% year over year, which is actually an acceleration in growth compared to the prior quarter's 49% year-over-year growth. Average revenue per user ('ARPU') was up 38% in the US and Canada and up 31% worldwide. Earnings per share was up 63% compared to 2017's full year growth of 54%.

Was Facebook hurt financially or in the user department from this Cambridge Analytica fiasco? Not in the least.

Now, of course the other end of the bear thesis had been about the business model being hurt going forward from regulation and other changes to help security. The management team emphatically said on the conference call, "we believe we can continue to build a great ads business while protecting the privacy of the people who use Facebook." Facebook has had great vision of its own future and for this to be its central theme says a lot about what bears predict as the beginning of the end for Facebook as we know it.

Sure, the European regulations, which have been headed online advertisers' ways for some time now, may impact user metrics for a quarter or so as users must re-agree to the terms of use for companies like Facebook, but I like what I'm seeing on my US Instagram account to get out in front of the curve - and that is a voluntary review and agree to its newest terms and data policy. If Facebook can reach out to users well ahead of any mandatory policy from any other government, it will reduce the effect of user growth being disrupted with re-consent flows.

The key point I want to make here is exactly this statement CFO David Wehner made on the conference call about how Facebook isn't in a vacuum when it comes to these European regulations:

I think it's important to note that GDPR is affecting the entire online advertising industry. And so what's really most important in winning budgets is our relative performance versus other opportunities presented to marketers. And that's why it will be important to watch kind of how this plays out at the industry level.

Let us not forget any kind of disruption to the online ads business is a disruption to all online ads businesses. But, if Facebook is still the best ROI, then the company still wins budgets and gets priority with ad agencies.

This simply means if online advertising is still a market where growth is very much present going into the rest of this year and next, then I wouldn't bet against Facebook's ability to come out on top.

Finally, do not forget Facebook still has huge unmonetized assets, which are still in the running to advance revenue down the road. Messenger is now ramping its monetization abilities between connecting businesses and consumers and directing consumers to one-on-one communication. COO Sheryl Sandberg had this to say on the call:

For this quarter, we launched new quick replies for customers. We're seeing ads in inbox, which are now available to all advertisers. It's really early, but nice pick up and nice buzz there. And click to Messenger ads on Facebook are actually very promising as well because advertisers want to see a return for the money they spend. And when they have an ad and they can get a direct contact one to one with a customer, that's been something that people are really excited about. So early days, but I think a lot of potential here.

The bottom line is the core Facebook enterprises of Facebook mobile and Instagram are very much continuing to produce exceptional results. Behind them are two huge assets in WhatsApp and Messenger, which can unleash revenue growth for years to come and we're seeing a continued push with Messenger this year already to expand its monetization contributions. And lastly, European regulation is not set to disrupt advertising to any meaningful extent and any disruption, which does come about affects the entire industry, not just Facebook.

All the hype and coverage around Cambridge Analytica and the zealous attempts to make this seem like an actual problem for the business have fallen flat and have been given a resounding shell shock.

So I must change in part what I said last time from "Facebook recovers from this" to "Facebook continues on." Because, frankly, there was no misstep in any of the metrics - let alone the ones that mattered - so what is there to recover from?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.