Trivago: A Dire Situation

A little less than a year ago, shares of the travel booking giant Trivago (TRVG) were trading four times higher than they are today. Losses have just been made steeper after Trivago posted Q1 results, which continue to see the company's prime business experiencing a huge slowdown and unable to stave off rising costs. The erosion of value in this once-hot tech stock has made Trivago a pariah in the internet sector, not unlike Blue Apron (APRN).

The troubles don't look set to cease at Trivago. The company's two main levers for growth - qualified referrals, and revenue per qualified referral (RPQR) - haven't seen any signs of life in several quarters. Given that these are the metrics that Wall Street and investors watch most closely, buying into Trivago isn't a safe bet until these metrics show signs of a turnaround.

TRVG data by YCharts

Trivago will eventually find a bottom, but will likely endure continued pain for the time being. It's not impossible for the company to eventually be bought out (at a cheap price) by one the two giants of online travel, Priceline (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE), who are incidentally Trivago's two largest sources of revenues (Trivago generates fees when it directs user traffic from a listing on its own site to complete the booking on a third-party site like Expedia.com).

I'd remain extremely cautious on this name and the online travel space in general. With Expedia's fallout last quarter fresh in investors' minds, stocks like Trivago are going to continue getting battered in a corrective market that shows no mercy to fallen angels.

Referral metrics worsening

You'll recall that Trivago's troubles began in Q3, when the company posted -3% RPQR and warned that due to third-party advertisers (aka, other online travel agencies) cutting their budgets on referral marketplaces like Trivago, RPQR would continue seeing difficulties.

In Q4, Trivago posted -7% RPQR; and now, in Q1, it has posted its worst RPQR decline yet of -9%:

Figure 1. Trivago RPQR

Source: Trivago investor relations

Worsening per-referral metrics would be assuaged if the total volume of referrals was going up, but in Trivago's case, total qualified referrals have also taken a tumble:

Figure 2. Trivago qualified referrals Source: Trivago investor relations

Qualified referrals growth slipped to just 7%, a huge deceleration from 14% growth in Q4 (and just a sliver of the 20% growth seen in Q3). Hurting Trivago particularly hard is that referral activity continues to see declines in Europe, Trivago's largest and home market.

Trivago's revenues are the product of its qualified referrals and its revenue per qualified referral. The former is seeing massive deceleration to just single-digit growth; the latter continues to see steep declines. Unless Trivago can hit a bright spot on one of these metrics, the company's fundamentals will continue to see an uphill battle.

Q1 results download

Here's a look at the earnings summary from the first quarter that sent investors running for the exit doors:

Figure 3. Trivago Q1 results

Source: Trivago investor relations

Total revenues sank 3% y/y to €259.4 million, the first time the company has seen a negative revenue comp - the result of when qualified referrals growth isn't sufficient to make up for RPQR declines.

Note that for the full year FY17, Trivago grew revenues by 37% y/y. Although this missed the company's earlier expectations for 50% growth, that growth rate is still respectable enough to deem the company a "high-growth stock". Q1 and Q2, however, had been among the largest contributors to the y/y growth rate in FY17. With the first quarter of FY18 showing such dismal results, extrapolating Trivago's Q1 results forward would suggest that the coming year will be equally dismal. Currently, Trivago is guiding to flat y/y revenue performance in 2018.

The declines in the top line haven't been met with major cost-cutting initiatives. Total expenses rose 13% y/y, led by an 11% increase in sales and marketing spending (which produced no growth in revenues), as well as a 31% increase in technology development costs. The company is continuing to refine its product to reduce the number of click-outs a user has to make before completing a final booking. Management believes this will have a positive impact on RPQR, but it's unclear when or if these changes will begin to materialize in Trivago's financial results.

As a result of revenue declines and expense growth, Trivago's adjusted EBITDA - its closest proxy for profitability - sank to a loss of -€21.9 million, whereas EBITDA had been profitable (+€19.3 million) in the year-ago period. IFRS net income, similarly, sank to -€21.8 million, whereas in 1Q17 Trivago had produced a profit of €7.7 million. For the full year FY18, Trivago is guiding to adjusted EBITDA of -€25 million to -€50 million - a stark reversal from the €6.7 million EBITDA profit the company posted in FY17.

At some point within the coming year, Trivago's liquidity may be called into question as well. The company's balance sheet shows only €157 million of cash remaining. Free cash flow this quarter, on the other hand, was approximately negative €33 million. Given that Trivago is expecting the flat performance seen in Q1 to extend throughout FY18 if we approximate Trivago's free cash flow burn to hold at its current run rate, the company may deplete a good chunk of its available cash. And with the stock at all-time lows and profit metrics sinking, it's unclear if either equity or debt capital raises are feasible for Trivago.

Key takeaways

The embattled Trivago continues to wade into difficult territory, as the online travel landscape quickly shifts to an industry that wants to cut out marketplaces and middlemen like Trivago. Trivago's only real source of value of its booking partners was the user traffic (qualified referrals) it provided - but with qualified referrals steadily on the decline, it's unclear whether Trivago has a long-term future.

The stock is sinking for good reason. Though Trivago appears cheap on a relative valuation basis against other online travel peers, its prospects are too dire to merit serious investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.