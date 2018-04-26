Housing: Part 294 - Rent Inflation In The U.K. Vs. The U.S.

Here is an interesting article about home prices and housing costs (H/T NinjaEconomics). It's titled, "How economists (should) think about the housing market", and I think it is correct. The author, Ian Mulheirn, points to rent as the key factor to look at regarding housing affordability and supply/demand.

He is talking about the UK, and in the UK, he presents compelling evidence that there is abundant housing. This means low interest rates are the reason for high home prices in the UK, not a lack of supply. Here, in another article, he argues that the number of homes has risen more than the number of households, and that changing incomes have outpaced changing rents. Here is a figure from that article.

There are a couple of points to be made here about the US market.

First, this is clearly not the case here, and in fact, this is at the heart of how our self-imposed financial crisis is the primary factor that makes us different from other countries. We imposed a credit crisis on ourselves, inducing a decade-long housing depression. So, our supply is certainly low, and our rents are rising.

Second, one of the reasons we got it so wrong and imposed such damaging policies in the US is because this was not the way the housing market was addressed in the US. Rent had been high, nationally, after the mid-1990s, and it was especially high in the cities where prices were high. The supply signal really was there in the US. Yet, the conversation was maniacally focused on credit markets.

Third, this points to a subtle difference between rising prices in the US versus other places. I think the analysis here would apply to Sydney, Toronto, and Vancouver, too. I think that in those countries, total homebuilding has been adequate, and nationally, rent levels have been moderate.

Notice that London, here, looks like it has been roughly in balance regarding housing costs. But in the context of the broader UK housing market, I think there are countervailing forces. UK building has been strong, and that has brought rents down in many places. This is exactly what was happening in the US before 2007. Rents were declining in places like Texas and Georgia because generous lending and low real long-term interest rates were inducing more building. Our mistake was seeing that as a threat instead of a source of stability and progress.

So, in much the UK, rents are low. Now, at the same time, there are two other things happening. First, low interest rates are raising the prices of homes across the UK, so that looking at prices, affordability looks much worse than if we look at rents. That shouldn't matter. It is rent that is important regarding affordability. But Mulheirn is right that, in this case, high prices aren't a sign of a shortage of supply.

But notice that, while London looks well balanced in isolation, in comparison to the rest of the UK, it is an outlier. So, the same sorting migration is happening there as is happening in the US. London is still relatively more expensive than other areas, so there is a bidding war for London residence. In the US, in 2005, the migration induced by that difference was strong enough to create bubbles in Arizona and Nevada. Part of what was keeping rents lower at the time was the abundance of housing outside the Closed Access cities.

I think part of the difference between the US and other countries is that the US Closed Access cities are worse than their international counterparts. One figure in Mulheirn's articles shows unit growth in London as on par with growth in other places. This is definitely not the case in the US. So, when low interest rates induced more building in the US and induced expanded housing consumption among young aspirational workers in the Closed Access cities, those cities had to depopulate. This led to the contagion that hit Arizona and Nevada. Toronto, London, Sydney, etc., seem to be more like cities like Seattle. They allow a reasonable amount of building, but it still isn't enough to handle the new wave of urbanization.

So, the international cities, like Seattle, still have relatively high prices. They still have rent inflation that is higher than in cities like Dallas. But the problem isn't severe enough to induce a disruptive migration event.

So, in Toronto, Vancouver, London, Sydney, etc., it is reasonable to say that high prices are largely a result of low real interest rates. But more housing supply would still make the situation better, just as the country would be better off if Seattle could add units at the same rate that Atlanta or Dallas does.

In the US, we have a different issue than the UK. We do have rising rents, and we have kept prices down through credit repression. So, if we lifted the credit repression, we would have an affordability problem, both in terms of rents and prices, but that is the only functional way of solving the supply problem that has produced higher rents. Continuing to remove the income tax benefits of owner-occupiers would help in that regard. But credit access for middle-income buyers and new buyers would need to recover, and that would be related to sharp price increases in low-tier markets. A healing market would depend on that development happening without freaking out policymakers.