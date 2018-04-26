A Bet On TripAdvisor Would Be Ill-Advised

With little sign of a turnaround on the cards, going long on TripAdvisor looks like a fool’s gamble.

The company's financials have been deteriorating, even as the economy continues to prosper and the travel industry grows at a healthy clip.

This article was co-authored by Clyde Wm. Engle Jr., an investment analyst with Almington Capital.

Famed travel review website TripAdvisor (TRIP) continues to be plagued by bad decision-making, poor management, stiff competition, and tough industry trends.

Today, we take a look under the hood of this struggling travel site.

Financial Deterioration Detected

On balance, TripAdvisor’s financial performance has not been impressive. The company is not hemorrhaging cash or anything imminently destructive, but it is doing little to create a positive investment story either.

TripAdvisor’s revenue has been pretty flat over the last three years. Despite well over 600 million reviews logged on the site, the company is struggling to turn reviews and site traffic into profitability. It continues to struggle with sales growth, and margins have continued to suffer.

With sales flat, TripAdvisor cannot hope for significant stock price increases. Revenue dropped from $1.49 billion in 2015 to $1.48 billion in 2016, a 1% dip. Revenue recovered slightly from 2016 to 2017, increasing 5% to $1.56 billion. But even last year’s boost is insufficient to allay many concerns.

Further, margins are suffering significantly, indicating an inability to turn around its troubles. Due to an increase in cost of revenue, SG&A expenses, and income tax expense, 2017 actually saw an overall loss for the company, despite the revenue recovery. Net income dropped from $198 million to $120 million from 2015 to 2016 (a 41% drop) and dropped by even more from 2016 to 2017, falling to a net loss of $19 million. That is terrifically bad news for TripAdvisor and its stockholders.

Finally, looking at TripAdvisor’s performance versus market expectations brings just another negative tale. Earnings-per-share has failed to reach above $0.25 over the last four consecutive quarters, and Q4 saw a loss of -$0.08 per share, a 300% negative surprise. The company has failed to meet even much-reduced expectations.

A worrying History of Failure

If TripAdvisor cannot turn a profit in a generally healthy, growing economy, it is a sign of serious trouble for the long-run. It looks as though this might be the case for the foreseeable future. One reason we are highly skeptical of TripAdvisor’s chances to turn things around stems from the company’s history of past mistakes, particularly with its disastrous experiment with an “Instant Booking” feature. Most of TripAdvisor’s revenue is generated from second party referral fee revenue, wherein they direct visitors to their sites to travel booking sites who pay TripAdvisor a nominal referral fee. Such sites include Priceline, Orbitz, and Expedia.

However, in 2014, TripAdvisor’s management decided to try introducing an instant booking feature to go head-to-head for business with its referral fee partners. Not only did this cause animosity between the companies (the financial impact of which is not entirely clear), the gamble did not pay off. Users complained of the clunkiness and many did not opt to use the feature. It failed and was basically permanently shelved in 2017.

Little Faith Left in Management

If it wants to succeed, management’s goal would have to be twofold (and it is never easy to fight a battle on two fronts): rapidly increase sales and dramatically cut costs. But those beg the question: how can a company like TripAdvisor, which relies on advertising for its business, ramp up sales without ramping up costs? Management might do well to start by increasing revenue, and worry about costs later. Sales must increase or the ship will sink entirely.

Unfortunately, management seems unable to learn from past mistakes. While the restaurant and rental industries are both growing (and currently represent over 20% of TripAdvisor’s revenue), management does not seem to be interested in, or focused on, growing the business in that area. The CEO even recently remarked (during the rather disastrous Q4 2017 earnings call) that the rental feature is too difficult to navigate on the website, but failed to give much guidance on how that problem is to be addressed.

Without a clear direction and strategy put forth and then followed upon by management, TripAdvisor’s woes are unlikely to end anytime soon. Management owes it to the shareholders to put forth a clear vision for moving forward – one that turns the company’s financial and operational fortunes around quickly. Focus on rental? Focus on restaurant? Strengthening referral partnerships? Whatever it takes.

Don’t Forget About the Competition

In the face of their mounting financial and strategic struggles, TripAdvisor now must reckon with increased competition buoyed by an economy on the rise.

Juggernauts like Alphabet (GOOG), Marriott (MAR) (the newly minted giant after its purchase of rival SPG), and others are looking at siphoning away business from their competitors.

Alphabet can leverage Google’s massive web traffic and user base, while Marriott benefits from a particularly robust loyalty program that it has indicated will continue to grow in scope and scale. TripAdvisor has little to offer by comparison.

Investor's-Eye View

The jig is up, TripAdvisor. With lagging sales and poor management, we do not see an end in sight for the company’s struggles, and certainly do not foresee profitability that would make us rate this a buy. The water has been collecting for a while in the boat, and now we see that ship starting to show signs of sinking.

It would be a well-advised move to steer clear of this one.

