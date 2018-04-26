Source: humirapro.com

AbbVie (ABBV) reports quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $7.6 billion and eps of $1.79. The revenue estimate implies flat growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

AbbVie Is Still A One-Trick Pony

On the face of it AbbVie appears to have strong growth prospects. The company generated Q4 2017 revenue of $7.7 billion with solid EBITDA margins. Revenue was up 14% Y/Y. Its largest product, Humira, grew revenue 14% as well. This was impressive given that the drug generates $4.9 billion in quarterly revenue. Imbruvica (oncology) grew revenue 39% and has become a leader for first and second line Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Leukemia. The drug was developed in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Revenue from HCV bounced 63%; AbbVie's HCV regimen Mavyret treats genotypes 1-6 and was launched in the second half of 2017; its growth has been impressive and its international presence has likely stymied sales of Gilead's (GILD) Epclusa.



What is exciting is that Humira, Imbruvica and HCV represent AbbVie's largest products lines. The downside is that Humira is over 60% of total sales, which practically makes AbbVie a one-trick pony.

Humira is an TNF blocker medicine that can lower the immune system's ability to fight infections. It treats everything from Chrohn's Disease to chronic plaque psoriasis. Humira is one of the top-selling drugs in the world. Chatter suggests the company is reportedly hiking Humira's price by about 9.7% this year. The ability to pass through such a price hike is indicative of how effective Humira is. It could also be indicative of how dependent AbbVie is on price hikes to drive its top line growth.



Questions Over The Drug Pipeline

Analysts have previously given firms like AbbVie, Allergan (AGN) and Celgene (CELG) credit for having strong drug pipelines. Delivering on that promise has been a different story. Last month AbbVie got a major setback after announcing it would not seek accelerated approval for Rova-T in third-line relapsed/refractory (R/R) small cell lung cancer:

"We continue to believe Rova-T has potential for patients with small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-expressing cancers," said Mike Severino, M.D., executive vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "Although the results from the study were not what we hoped for, we look forward to receiving data from the ongoing Phase 3 studies in the first- and second-line settings and remain committed to developing Rova-T for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer."



What gave me pause was that ABBV fell over 12% on the news. I assumed the major drop in AbbVie's market capitalization was that Rova-T was expected to protect Humira in case it faced near-term competition from biosimilars. Talk of biosimilar competition for Humira has been going on for about four years now, yet AbbVie and are Humira are still here. I will believe the biosimilar threat when I see it.

Of note is that the company recently filed a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for the approval of interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor risankizumab to treat of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. However, I doubt this will be the drug to offset any potential threat to Humira. The psoriasis market is overcrowded. Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya is an IL-23 inhibitor already on the market and has generated nearly $120 million in revenue over the past two quarters. Sun Pharma's (OTCPK:SMPQY) Ilumya is another IL-23 inhibitor that was recently approved by the FDA. That said, risankizumab will likely face significant headwinds, assuming it receives FDA approval.



Conclusion

At 16x trailing EBITDA ABBV still trades like a growth stock. In my opinion, it is still too dependent upon price hikes from Humira in order to generate top line growth. If the stock fell on Rova-T concerns, wait until the market finds out risankizumab will have to fight simply stay afloat in the psoriasis market. I rate ABBV a long-term sell.





Disclosure: I am/we are short GILD, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.