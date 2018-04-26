Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Takeda Acquisitions, Concert Trial Update, Sangamo Offering

Analysis focus: Takeda

As I was telling Brian Bain of DIY Investing yesterday in an interview (a part of their DIY Summit - see here), there’s a lot of talk going on about repatriated American tax dollars set to start a boom in M&A. However, quietly in the background, these large Japanese companies are scooping up major US/EU biotech. Now it is Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY), which acquired/is about to acquire two important global companies very soon.

The first of these is TiGenix (NASDAQ:TIG), a small European jewel I had recommended to our subscribers back in November. On October 24, I had told my subscribers:

“Buy TiGenix (TIG) short to mid term

TiGenix story: major catalyst in the form of potential EU approval for Cx601 for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adult patients with Crohn’s disease. In the US Cx601 trial on pace. 20% upside near term.

Buy at market price or $24. Profit taker - $28-$30. Window - November end.”

Just 2 months later, this stock exploded when the Takeda acquisition news came out. TiGenix works with stem cells.

The other company in M&A news today is Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG). Takeda’s final bid for the company stands now at £49/share. This values the company at around $62bn. That is a 30% premium from Shire’s current market cap.

Just 2 months ago, on February 10, in our daily scoop, we recommended buying SHPG despite the bad patch it was going through - or probably because of it. The depression was due to fear of competition in its hemophilia franchise, which accounts for a bulk of its revenues. We said that despite that fear, Shire is still undervalued and is a buy even in a bearish scenario of sluggish sales growth. Turns out we were correct. If it acquires Shire, Takeda will get this hemophilia franchise and a host of other important medicines, as well as a robust pipeline in various areas including CNS.

Stocks in News: Analysis of CNCE, SGMO

Concert Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage study of CTP-543 in autoimmune-related hair loss

Analysis: Concert’s platform specializes in small molecule drugs using deuteration technology. CTP-543 is a drug candidate targeting moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. This is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks hair follicles, which results in hair loss.Topline data from the trial will be available in late 2018. ‘543 is a JAK inhibitor, a deuterated form of Jakafi, Incyte’s well known drug.

Sangamo readies $200M stock offering; shares down 9% after hours

Analysis: We covered Sangamo (NASDAQ:SGMO) recently for our subscribers. The company engages in developing genomic therapies using its proprietary two decades of research in Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN) genome editing technology. This $1.5bn company is in dire need of cash. It has only about $50mn in cash and cash equivalents, although if you include short term investments that figure goes up to $250mn. Nevertheless, its burn rate is about $60mn per year, so this stock offering should not come as a surprise. Among gene editing companies, SGMO, despite using a more dated technology, is in the more advanced clinical stages as of now.

In other news

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is up 8% as the FDA sent it a letter saying that Afrezza will not need a REMS warning. The stock had been somewhat depressed on the back of Afrezza’s REMS issues, which now seem to have been resolved.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) has been given the green signal by the FDA on its phase 3 trial of PLX-PAD cell therapy targeting the treatment of muscle injury following surgical repair of the hip joint due to fracture. The trial will enroll 240 patients and should probably give results in late 2020.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ZYNE) lead candidate ZYN002 showed positive effect in an open label extension study of adult patients with focal seizures. The drug showed incremental benefit as treatment progressed, which implies overall treatment effect.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has filed a BLA for its IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This follows several successful late stage studies of the drug candidate. Plaque psoriasis is a genetic skin condition that affects millions of Americans.

AveXis (AVXS) has a late stage study ongoing for its gene therapy AVXS-101 targeting patients with spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA). The trial should yield results in late 2020. Biogen’s Spinraza is the only approved treatment for SMA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.