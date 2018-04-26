Molson Coors: TAP Into This Dividend Stock

Like the majority of other stocks, Molson Coors' (TAP) stock is in correction mode and has fallen 35% since last September. In my opinion, this leaves the stock attractively valued and worth adding to your portfolio based on the following reasons:

In 2016, Molson Coors acquired its remaining stake in MillerCoors, which doubled its revenue base and gave the company the right to distribute the Miller brands internationally. This greater scale is already yielding significant cost synergies and additional savings are expected over the next couple of years, which will enhance profitability and free cash flow.

Free cash flow production is strong, which supports a consistent dividend payment.

Based on a discounted cash flow model, I expect up to 66% upside potential in the stock.

Molson Coors' stock trades below all major valuation multiples relative to historical 5-year averages.

Molson Coors' Financial Snapshot

2017 was the first full year after the acquisition of MillerCoors with the following highlights (growth rates are on a pro-forma basis):

Net sales increased 0.2%

Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 3.7%

Non-GAAP EPS increased 1.1%

Global brand volume increased 1%

$255 million in post-acquisition cost-savings synergies achieved

Molson Coors' balance sheet is not in great shape and probably the worst thing I have to say about the stock. The acquisition of MillerCoors left the combined company over-leveraged. A balance of $11.3 billion in debt means there's basically $1 of debt per $1 of revenue. The company did reduce debt during 2017 and has made a point to continue working it down in the future. Molson Coors' current ratio is also quite weak, which is a result of a large imbalance between receivables and accounts payable. As of the end of last year, receivables stood at $728 million while accounts payable was $2.7 billion.

'Net Sales' is net of excise taxes

Data from all tables provided by Molson Coors' SEC filings

Dividend Analysis

Molson Coors has provided a dividend since 1988, a track record of 30 years. The only reduction in the payment occurred in 2007 during the last recession. The quarterly payment is $0.41/share, which translates to an annual yield of 2.23%. This payment hasn't been increased since the beginning of 2015, but there's definitely room for growth in the future. Molson Coors' payout ratio was only 28% last year, which allows plenty of room for growth and also room for safety should performance slip. The company also expects free cash flow to increase during 2018 (see below), so I expect this ratio to trend down.

2018 Guidance

Molson Coors provided the following 2018 guidance in its latest earnings release:

$1.5 billion in free cash flow, plus or minus 10%. This excludes a $330 million cash payment received in January 2018 related to resolving a purchase price adjustment to the acquisition of the Miller International business.

$670 million in capital spending, plus or minus 10%.

Additional cost savings synergies of approximately $210 million.

Effective tax rate in the range of 18% to 22%.

Molson Coors didn't provide any revenue expectations or EPS expectations, but Wall Street analysts expect EPS to be $5.16/share (according to MarketWatch). This is less than what was recorded in 2017, but would represent 15% growth based on a non-GAAP EPS of $4.47/share.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

I project 66% upside potential in the stock based on the single-stage discounted cash flow model below. I consider this model as fairly conservative for a couple of reasons. First, I've assumed free cash flow of $1.25 billion for 2018, which is less than what management projects. Second, I've assumed a beta of 1, which is greater than most sources. This raises the required rate of return and lowers the estimated stock price. Last, I've assumed a long-term growth rate of 3% (Reuters expects 9.5%).

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow $1.25 billion.

"r" is the required rate of return, and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Molson Coors also looks cheap based on its historical valuation multiples (data provided by Yahoo Finance and Reuters):

Forward P/E of 13x (5-year average of 17.8x)

Forward PEG of 1.47x (5-year average of 2.8x)

Price/Sales of 1.4x (5-year average of 3.1x)

An Enterprise Value to FCF of 21x is reasonable and within the company's historical range. Also keep in mind that FCF over the last 12 months was $1.27 billion, but management expects 2018 FCF to be $1.8 billion, so I expect this ratio to significantly drop throughout the year.

Conclusion

Molson Coors has established brands across the world and growth opportunities in the craft beer segment. This gives the company a strong competitive advantage. Molson Coors' stock has significant upside potential based on current free cash flow (66% upside according to my discounted cash flow model). If the company continues to achieve cost synergies from the MillerCoors acquisition, I think that upside could be even higher. Other valuation metrics also look attractive, and Wall Street's consensus assessment is consistent with this analysis (average price target of $89.47 according to MarketWatch). Now looks like a good time to pick up the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.