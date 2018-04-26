JD: Where's The Bottom?

Paper Profit At JD Went Up In Smoke

As an investor, we often console ourselves by saying the market is giving us an opportunity to consider adding to our position when our entry prices are below the prevailing levels. The opportunity is now presenting itself JD.com (JD) investors as the share price has fallen below my buy price at $39.98 in mid-December. I wrote then in an article titled JD.Com Vs. Alibaba: A Comparative Study that the shares were on the cusp of a breakout from its descending channel and it promptly did so thereafter. Unfortunately, the delight was only transient as I did not take profit even as JD shares hit a high of $50.68 (27% above my buy price), just around one month later. Those who got in recently and, in fact, most who got in before May 2017 ahead of the big gap up are seeing their holdings under water.

Opportunity To Initiate Or Top Up One's Position In JD?

For those adopting the strategy of not entering a full position in a stock at one go, such a situation simply means the opportunity to execute the plan of building the stake until it reaches the desired comfort level or the predetermined allocation share in the portfolio. Sure, it would be foolish to “top up” a position at every dip but this is no typical dip. This is not the time to get wobbly and wishy-washy if one has a dollar-cost-averaging strategy or a staggered entry plan with prices now at a multi-year support level.

The share price has retreated 10.7% (from the close at $40.18 on April 18 to $35.87 on April 24, 2018) in the past four trading days alone. The trigger was apparently a report from Credit Suisse whereby the analyst retained his Outperform rating on JD but reduced its 2018 earnings estimates by one-third. The revision was attributable mainly to higher costs from logistics, R&D, and investments. It could also be that the market players did not like its joint investment into smart TV maker New Leshi Zhixin, a unit of Leshi Internet, which was announced on April 18, 2018. The parent company of Leshi Internet, LeEco, ran into a cash crunch in late 2016.

It is tough being a Chinese stock because when the reported results are good, critics might accuse the company of “cooking the books”, like in the case of Alibaba (BABA). When the results are poor, investors and critics alike would inevitably question the management’s competency. In either outcome, critics would often take the credit and claim the company is weak as they have “anticipated”. To make the situation even more absurd in JD’s case, the weaker margin outlook is due to the management’s emphasis on investing for growth and maintaining its leadership position so as to deter the competition from encroaching into its space.

JD's Fundamentals Have Been Strengthening; Valuation Is Attractive

Investors in JD.com who have all along had the intention to increase their stakes in JD should not hesitate further as the chart shows the shares are at or hovering just above the support line which has been tested twice in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the shares rebounded thereafter. While there is no guarantee that history will repeat, an entry at $35.71 is a 30% discount from the January peak at a price-to-sales ratio at just 0.95 on a trailing-twelve-months ("TTM") basis and 0.687 on a forward basis. The prevailing P/S ratio is near the bottom in the stock's trading history.

Revenue growth, meanwhile, continues to be on a tear. In the past five years, revenue has risen by 385%. Meanwhile, while its net income remains negative, the losses have reduced dramatically from 2016 levels.

JD’s cash flow generation remains solid. Its cash from operations is now at its highest on a TTM basis. Free cash flow as at the end of 2017 is also at its highest at $1.99 billion, up from just $716 million a year ago. It has maintained a net cash position of around $1.6 billion since the beginning of 2017.

The stock is currently trading at a significant deviation from the consensus price target. The upside is now the highest in more than a year.

Conclusion

I first entered a position in JD following its imminent breakout from a descending channel in mid-December. In January as the share price hit record highs, I did not take profit as I had expected better times ahead of JD given its strong momentum in deal-making whether together with its majority shareholder Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) or on its own. For instance, I wrote about its synergies when making joint investments with Tencent in an article titled What Happens When China's Bests Come Together? JD.com has also garnered numerous positive media mentions. Some of its units such as JD Finance and JD Logistics have fetched rich valuation in recent times, which serves to reinforce the idea that the parent company, JD.com, has several hidden jewels in its closet. Alas, Mr. Market is unpredictable or we would all be billionaires.

While I failed to book the paper profit from my JD entry at the peak in January, I take consolation in the fact that most, if not all, investors are unable to time the market accurately. Hence, I turn my attention instead to the opportunity to add to my initial JD position as the price hovers just above the multi-month support. I would not be going "all in". While I remain confident in the long-term prospects of JD, the technicals are bearish. The 50-day moving average seems poised to cut the 200-day moving average in a "death cross". Should the support not hold, the share price could reach for $30. In the event that materializes, I would consider my third entry, which would be a larger position than the previous two. Readers would do well to consider investing in batches. Just two weeks ago, I also had to evaluate where’s the bottom for another of my holdings, Alibaba. Investors need to be aware that even good companies cannot fight the market sentiment.

What's your take? Please share your entry point considerations, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

