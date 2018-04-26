Corbus Pharmaceuticals Presents Big Risk And Big Reward

Any investment at this stage must be considered a fairly speculative play, but there is real value accretion potential if its lead candidate is approved.

This article was co-authored by Stepan Lavrouk, an investment analyst with Almington Capital.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) is a clinical stage small-cap biotechnology firm developing drugs for the treatment of chronic inflammatory disorders. The company has just one drug candidate, lenabasum (formerly known as anabasum), and so share price is tightly tied to the perceived likelihood of FDA approval. The company currently has a market capitalization of $371 million and trades around $6.30 a share.

In this article, we outline some of the catalysts facing Corbus and discuss some potential financial concerns for shareholders down the line.

One-Trick Pony

Lenabasum is a synthetic, oral, small-molecule selective cannabinoid receptor 2, or CB2, agonist with preferential binding to CB2 expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. It is being developed for the treatment of four separate conditions: systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Of these, the systemic sclerosis indication is the furthest advanced along the development path.

Systemic sclerosis is a serious autoimmune disease affecting approximately 90,000 patients in the United States and Europe and is associated with a 10-year mortality rate of almost 60%. Crucially, there are no drugs currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of systemic sclerosis (although there are treatments for the associated symptoms). For this reason, lenabasum has been granted the Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status by the FDA, as well as the Orphan Designation by the European Medicines Agency, or EMA. Although these actions are, of course, not guarantees of approval, they do at least suggest that lenabasum is unlikely to languish in regulatory limbo.

Catalysts Inbound

There are two catalysts to keep an eye on with regards to systemic sclerosis. The first is 12-month data from an ongoing open label extension study expected in mid-2018. The 6-month data from the study was published in November 2017 and was broadly positive, although market reaction was muted. The second is topline data from the Phase III RESOLVE-1 study. This will be much more significant, but is only expected in H1 of 2020.

Furthermore, the company expects to be able to report 6-month data from a Phase II open label extension study for the dermatomyositis indication in mid-2018. Data from a Phase IIb cystic fibrosis study is expected by H1 2020. The fact that lenabasum is Corbus’s only drug magnifies the importance of these results, as a wide range of potential indications provides at least a modicum of diversification.

Financial Concerns on the Horizon

Corbus ended 2017 with a net loss of approximately $32 million and net loss per diluted share of $0.65. This is to be expected from a pharmaceutical company with no approved drugs. As with other such biotechs, this is not in and of itself an issue, provided management manage to secure approval for lenabasum, or at least show some significant progress in Phase II and III studies.

The company has $60 million in cash and equivalents, which management has communicated will last until the fourth quarter of 2019, if spending remains in line with previous years. Debt is low: Corbus entered 2018 with total liabilities of just $9 million. Additionally, the biotech expects to receive milestone payments from a $25 million grant awarded to them by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation throughout 2018.

There is a slight worry that the company may attempt another secondary stock offering. It completed two in 2017, which adversely affected share price throughout the year. If Corbus runs into roadblocks in 2018, this could be a real possibility. Moreover, the fact that data from the crucial Phase III RESOLVE trial for systemic sclerosis is only due in 2020 suggests that management will have to raise more capital at some point before then, unless there are significant breakthroughs with regards to the other indications.

Investor’s-Eye View

As with many companies in this space, the potential for profit and the downside risk are both quite significant. Overall, Corbus is a risky play, given that the company only has one drug in the pipeline.

Moreover, there is a risk of another secondary offering hammering share price. As such, we would only view Corbus as a smaller, more speculative play that should be counterbalanced with lower-risk investments. That said, lenabasum has the potential to become a blockbuster drug, servicing a large and currently untreated clinical population.

Corvus is one to keep an eye on, at the very least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.