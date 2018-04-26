Simon Property Group: Is Being The Best Of A Bad Bunch Good Enough?

But the high quality of its balance sheets and assets is well understood.

Bond yields rise, and REITs fall in price, and REIT analysts protest. Wash, rinse, repeat.

REITs have sometimes outperformed during periods of rising rates, but they are not outperforming now and for many of them the top was in along with the bottom in market rates in mid 2016. As this reverses, it is leading to some strong, even "leading," names giving poor shareholder value over the last five years, a meaningful period for nearly all investors. If it doesn't work over five years, who can say it will over ten?

In the case of Simon Property Group (SPG), there are two reasons for caution that are very important, but not specific to SPG. These are the general threats to store-based retail globally and the questions over whether the decades-long period of falling rates is over. Now, that question doesn't mean that rates are going way up. It just means that the ongoing drop in rates that we have enjoyed for so long, and which has often allowed REIT prices to recover from troughs, might - just might - be over. This would be a major structural change for the asset class due to the "bond proxy" component in its valuation. And this is one of the potential signals from the current price performance.

Judged by the stock price and the dividend receipts over the last five years, Simon Property Group has given poor shareholder returns with total returns of 7.8% over the period, or 1.5% annually. As a comparison, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) has returned 23.8% over the last five years, or 4.4% annually.

Within a sample of retail REITs, of course, SPG is one of the more robust performers. It's clear from the chart below that the group of "A" malls on the left of the chart as a unit have performed better than the lower Tier players on the right of TCO below.

And the dividend of course has kept growing and is expected by the analytical consensus to continue to grow with 10% growth in 2018 and 5% in 2019.

But the market hasn't been impressed with this prognosis and the yield has moved up. This is pretty significant - over the last seven years, SPG generally traded in a dividend range of 2.7% to 3.6% in terms of expected current year yield. Only recently, the yield has moved up to 5.3%.

To the mind of this analyst, this is a material problem with the stock. REITs are attractive to income investors, but even income investors should worry about the underlying stock price. Who wants to be locked into a stock with poor price performance, however solid the dividend?

Good within its peer group but not as attractive in an absolute sense

I didn't take a whole lot of comfort from the words of SPG's CEO David Simon on the last earnings call when commenting on how he thought analysts should frame the stock:

I'm not obsessed with metrics and I think unfortunately you know we can get into that the rabbit hole. But the reality is I'd encourage you to look at the peer group, look at our multiple, look at our dividend yield and then come up with your investment recommendations

The problem here is that Simon wants the market to look at SPG's qualities in comparison to its peer group in the mall segment. This will yield a positive comparison given that SPG's balance sheet is the strongest of the group and its real estate is of high quality. He also wants the market to look at where his yield and P/AFFOPs stand vs. the stock's history. He warns of "obsession" with "metrics" - in this case occupancy rates.

Investors are familiar with the strength of SPG from the point of view of its credit rating and what lies behind that.

Here is a comparison of fixed charge coverage ratios in the peer group:

Much of this has been achieved via switching funding liabilities into cheaper and longer-dated instruments, which has seen debt term extend and the rates SPG is paying fall.

This has underlain an improvement in the FCCR, as we see below:

The upper end of 2018 guidance suggests that SPG could achieve attractive growth in FFO this year. SPG has indicated a range of $11.9 to $12.02, which implies 6-7% FFOPS growth. The consensus DPS growth outlook is yet stronger with the market looking for $7.9 and then $8.3 per share from $7.1 in 2017, or growth of 11% and then 5% over this two-year period. This reflects some confidence in SPG's development and redevelopment pipeline.

All this puts SPG on fairly tasty prospective multiples within its peer group.

If you interface the yield and P/AFFOPs and with the clarity of the medium-term dividend for this stock and its balance sheet risk and you might say that SPG is being gifted to you by the market.

Seeking alpha or beta?

If you were minded to short some of SPG's peers, you might be able to take on the mall segment and rates risk with confidence.

But those who would have you buy SPG outright as a naked long on the basis of its bottom up qualities are asking you to back these against the "beta" problem, which is that very well known problems facing outlet retail.

One of the protestations of REIT analysts at the moment is that the sector is growing NOI about 3%. Comparable property rental income growth in SPG in 4Q'17 incidentally was 2.9%. This isn't bad. But it isn't materially better than CPI in the US (2.4%) so the real growth at hand is less than 1%. This leaves the stocks more sensitive to rate fluctuations.

This chart shows SPG's rental income on a quarterly basis over the last ten years. 2 and 4Q growth in 2017 underwhelmed the market.

With the US 10-year yield going through 3%, the key question for most any REIT investor is whether the strength of the move from the lows of 2016 can repeat itself in short order.

Here there are grounds for more confidence. As I said in a recent article on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), a further major move up in market rates is unlikely.

Wage inflation remains moderate and in the range it has occupied for the last few years.

At 2.4%, current CPI is closer to the vicinity of real GDP growth, which is underpinned by demographics and productivity trends.

As I wrote in my article about LXP:

The greatest risk of an inflation scare comes from the weakness of the US$ on currency markets and the move up in the oil price. The chart shows WTI over the last year. Source: Bloomberg Those are both likely to be treated as transitory factors by the Fed, and because oil is not considered an element of core inflation, the Fed tends to look through its price movements. An oil price move can seep into general inflation expectations, which the Fed would take seriously, but should not be a game changer on its own. And note that after some initially "hawkish" early language this year from the Fed, Powell used his first speech as Fed Chair to emphasize that room appears still to exist in the US labour market. Another factor here is that Chinese, and now European, economic growth indicators have softened towards trend like levels. If anything, the softening in China could be considered potentially a deflationary impulse for the global economy. This softening might eventually take the edge off the US GDP growth rate, though the 2017 tax cuts will help offset this. However, I think it is a remote risk that US GDP growth will get much stronger on a basis that seems sustainable, so it should not alter inflation expectations. Finally, President Trump's trade policies have the potential to trigger a flight to safety and yield. We all hope this won't happen, but such a scenario remains a more immediate risk than it was in 2017. This might make REITs defensive.

The 10-year yield is now back in the territory it occupied in 2013, amid slightly slower activity globally.

For these reasons, I would be fairly sanguine about market rate risk when considering SGP down here.

Sell side consensus says buy

There are 16 out of 23 buy recommendations among sell side analysts and the consensus 12-month target price for this stock is $183, some 25% above the current price ($146). I am at a loss as to what catalyses a rapid move to that level, however.

Conclusions

(1) Don't worry about further severe pressure on SPG arising from market rate expectations.

(2) SPG's outlook is fairly clear and involves decent, mid-to-upper single-digit growth in FFO and dividends. This looks cheap on value screens and DCF models and makes the stock defensive in a pressured mall sector. So for someone with a residual position in CBL, this defensiveness has its attractions.

(3) SPG is not a strong buy. Better mall data and optimism will be good for all SPG peers and there are many REITs with the kind of upside to target price envisaged for SPG by the sell-side consensus right now. So it's a good relative position, but investors should ask whether they need to be there.

