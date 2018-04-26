Floating Rate Funds Pt. 3: The PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio

Over the past few days, I've been taking a look at possibly adding assets to my relatively low-yielding dividend growth portfolio by adding some higher-yielding assets. I also want these assets to not be adversely affected by increasing interest rates.

In my two previous articles, I evaluated funds which specialized in high-yielding, floating rate senior loans. This article will focus on a different class of asset: variable - rate preferred stock.

Most investors are familiar with traditional preferred stock. A so-called "hybrid security" that combines the characteristics of both equity and debt, preferred stock is primarily used as an income security. Preferred stockholders do not share in the ownership of the business as common stockholders do, but they generally (but not always) have to be paid the accrued dividends on their preferred shares before common shareholders can receive any dividend payments. These "preferred" dividend payments are usually fixed in nature, and as such preferred stocks trade more like bonds. At the same time, in the event of an issuer bankruptcy, preferred shareholders have to "wait in line " behind debtholders - a state of affairs that often results in their shares becoming just as worthless as common stock in the event of bankruptcy.

One of the major risks associated with preferred stocks - especially those of the "perpetual" variety - are rising interest rates. Like any fixed-income asset, preferred stocks are adversely affected by upward movements in interest rates because, with a sufficient change in rates, investors can park their money in safer securities and earn the same yield offered by the preferred stock. To account for this, the price of preferred's generally falls in response to rising interest rates.

Fortunately, there is a class of preferred stock for which the rules are slightly different: variable rate preferred stock. These issues pay interest at a rate that is determined based upon a benchmark interest rate. Usually, an additional rate of interest is "tacked on" to the benchmark rate in order to come up with a final rate. For example, Wells Fargo issued a Series Q preferred stock in July of 2013. Under the terms of its issue, WFC-Q offers investors a fixed yield of 5.85% on its $25 issue/call price. After September of 2023, however, the interest rate on WFC-Q will be determined by adding a fixed rate of 3.09% to the 3-month London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR. Once this occurs, holders of WFC-Q will receive increasing amounts of income, so long as LIBOR rises with global interest rates and assuming that Wells Fargo does not 'call' the issue back for redemption, as it is entitled to do so.

One fund which allows investors to gain exposure to these securities is the PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio (VRP), a $2.1 billion exchange-traded fund which is managed by Invesco. Investors pay a 0.50% management fee for the chance to gain exposure to a "diversified" portfolio of variable-rate preferred stock.

As with most preferred stock funds, VRP's holdings are concentrated within the financial sector, with almost 70% of the preferred stocks in its portfolio being issued by financial institutions of one kind or another. Issuers who make up a particularly large proportion of VRP's portfolio include Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup, and J.P. Morgan Chase.

While interest rates have been on an upward trajectory for a couple of years now, VRP's distributions do not seem to be reflecting this yet. This is likely due to the fact that most variable-rate preferred's are of the "fixed-to-floating" variety, meaning that for the first few years after they are issued, they will pay a fixed rate, before transitioning to a floating-rate dividend payment. This is one of the downsides of a fund such as VRP. Another downside of VRP relative to the options we have previously reviewed is the relatively low yield - around 4.75%, according to the fund's website.

Another downside to investing in fixed-to-floating preferred stock is the frequency with which they can (and are) "called" by their issuers. The existence of call provisions over large segments of the preferred stock marketplace means that investors are essentially playing against some of the most sophisticated financial institutions on the face of the planet. If interest rates move in such a way that benefits the holders of preferred stock, it is probably a safe bet that those preferred shares will be called as soon as possible.

Final Thoughts

Of the funds which we have examined as part of this series thus far, the PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred Portfolio holds securities from the most creditworthy issuers. However, investors pay dearly for the privilege of holding these higher-quality securities. With a relatively tame yield, no apparent correlation between interest rates and distributions, and the ever-present risk of having its holdings called by the sophisticated and well-capitalized financial institutions that issued them, I am forced to conclude that VRP does not offer adequate benefits to investors looking for positive exposure to rising interest rates. Those who find senior loans too risky, however, may be well served by examining some of the fund's individual holdings as possible investments in their own right.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.