Chubb's Q1 2018: Still Affected By Catastrophe Losses But On Track To Deliver Excellent FY2018 Results?

The fair price of the company will depend on its ability to combine growth with improved margins in P&C in 2018.

At the current price, the safety margin is in the range of -6% and 10%.

Underwriting results were adversely affected by catastrophe losses which hit the company during the first quarter of 2018.

The net income declined slightly by 1.1% to $1,082 million because of lower underwriting results than a year ago.

On April 24, Chubb published its results for the first quarter of 2018.

Executive Summary

On April 24, Chubb (NYSE:CB) published its results of the first quarter of 2018. The net income declined slightly by 1.1% to $1,082 million because of lower underwriting results than a year ago. The company was affected by high catastrophe losses during the first quarter of the year. Furthermore, the book value and tangible book value per share declined slightly, negatively impacted by realized and unrealized losses in the company’s investment portfolio, which were driven by rising interest rates. Even if Q1 was not an extraordinary quarter, Chubb seems to be on track to restore its margins, benefiting additionally from the lower corporate tax rate. Moreover, the increase in interest rates should affect investment income positively.

A Premium Growth Benefiting From A Weaker Dollar

Chubb is a worldwide company. The exchange rate fluctuations could affect positively or not the level of the earned premiums. With a weaker dollar, the total gross written premiums of non-life activities grew by 5.8% to $6.5 billion, including 2.4 favorable percentage points related to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Furthermore, the merger-related actions still affected premium growth negatively. However, the forecasted impact for 2018 is lower than that for 2017. The written premiums of life activities grew by 12.5% to $938 million.

However, premium growth does not mean an increase in underwriting profit. The critical metric for non-life activities of an insurance company remains the combined ratio. For Chubb, the combined ratio reported for Q1 2018 slightly deteriorated because of the adverse impacts of the catastrophes affecting California and northeastern U.S.

Lower P&C Underwriting Profit In Spite Of An Improvement In Underlying Combined Ratio

In Q1 2018, Chubb reported for its non-life activities a combined ratio of 90.1%, or a worsening of 2.6 percentage points. The underwriting income declined by 18.1% compared to Q1 2017, in spite of premium growth and an improved current accident year combined ratio.

Nevertheless, the combined ratio improved slightly compared to the prior quarter.

At the segment level, the $642 million underwriting profit was mainly driven by the U.S. commercial segment.

The U.S. commercial segment reported a combined ratio of 86.2%, or a 1.4 percentage point deterioration. The slight worsening of the margin was mainly driven by a lower level of run-off ($101 million vs. $179 million).

Unlike the commercial insurance business, the U.S. personal segment reported a $48 million underwriting loss, adversely affected by catastrophe events (a pre-tax loss of $284 million). Compared to Q1 2017, the loss ratio worsened by 19.4 percentage points to 77.7%.

The agriculture insurance business remained a cash cow for Chubb, with an underwriting income of $102 million, while earned premiums amounted only to $43 million.

Last but not least, the overseas insurance segment reported improved results, with an underwriting income which skyrocketed by 121% to $202 million.

Margin improvement was primarily related to a lower level of catastrophe losses than in Q1 2017 and a positive run-off, while the segment was affected by unfavorable prior-year developments in Q1 2017.

And What About Life Activities?

For Chubb, life activities remain negligible compared to P&C revenues. However, it is still important to analyze the change in life revenues and profits. In Q1 2018, underwriting income grew slightly to $67 million.

The increase in net investment income, combined with premium growth and lower losses (losses + policy benefits), impacted the underwriting income positively.

Do Not Forget Investment Income!

Underwriting profit and investment income are the two pillars of the business model of an insurance company. High return of the investment portfolio could offset a deterioration in core income. If an insurance company can monitor the underwritten risks accurately, the investment income could boost pre-tax profit. For Chubb, net investment income reported for the first quarter of 2018 offset the slowdown of non-life underwriting profit. Net investment income increased by 8.2% to $806 million, driven by an increase in interest rates. However, the interest rate increase affected the market value of the fixed-income portfolio and book value accordingly.

Though, the gradual increase in interest rates should impact Chubb’s revenues positively on a middle term view, as the newly acquired bonds will deliver higher returns.

Every quarter, the company redistributes capital surplus through dividend payment and its share repurchase program. However, it did not repurchase any shares in Q1. From Q4 2017 to Q1 2018, outstanding shares increased slightly because of share issuances and option exercises.

Regarding the dividend, the board of directors announced in February that it would recommend increasing quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.73 during the annual general meeting.

Is It Worth Investing In Chubb?

This is a recurring question: is it the right moment to invest in Chubb? I would say that it depends on your investment strategy, your time horizon and the safety margin you require to invest in a company. In my opinion, paying 13-15 times the earnings to acquire Chubb shares is a fair price. In case the P&C company succeeds in delivering the same EPS as in 2016 (2017 was impacted by extraordinary catastrophe losses), Chubb’s fair value should be in the range of $130-150 per share.

As some investors are reluctant to use earnings as a metric to assess the value of a company, let’s take a look at the book value. With a book value per share of $110, and expected annual growth of 10%, the fair value should be in the range of $143-155, as investors seem to be willing to pay 1.2-1.3 times the book value to acquire Chubb. At the current price, the safety margin is in the range of -6% and 10%.

Conclusion

At the current moment, I will not invest in Chubb. I have other opportunities on my list, and I prefer waiting for a better entry point. However, I should recognize that the company is a great performer and should deliver excellent results in 2018, if the claims trend remains monitored.

