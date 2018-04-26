Short And Sharp: Can Equities Digest A Bond Market Sell-Off?

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

After several days of courtship, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields finally surpassed the psychologically important, technically unimportant 3% level. Although they came close in February, the last time U.S. Treasurys reached 3% was in 2013, a culmination of the infamous “Taper Tantrum.” On that occasion, bond yields spent only one day above 3%, before falling 100 basis points over the ensuing 12 months. This time around, however, a convincingly bearish bond market narrative is in play.

The U.S. labor market is tight, wages and price inflation are trending higher; the Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to raise policy rates at least twice more this year, while also reducing its balance sheet; recent fiscal stimulus means that U.S. Treasury issuance is set to increase; and other major central banks are unwinding their crisis-era measures. There may be some volatility ahead, but the overall upward trend in bond yields is unlikely to reverse. This begs the more important question: Can equity markets digest a bond market sell-off?

Investors are quite rightly worried. Even after the recent market correction, risk asset valuations are stretched and, therefore, vulnerable to rising bond yields. From a levels standpoint, however, bond yields do not pose an obvious risk to equities. The correlation between them is currently positive, and empirical evidence suggests that relationship should not turn negative until yields are much higher - around 5%. Admittedly, though, persistently low inflation in recent decades, coupled with unconventional monetary policy, probably means that turning point is earlier now.

The equity market’s response also depends heavily on the growth and inflation mix. While economic momentum has faded somewhat, global growth should remain robust, and the earnings outlook is still positive. Inflation is firming, but at 1.8%, it remains comfortably within the all-important 1-3% range - breaking above that upper bound has tended to drive a risk-off response. So far so good for the equity market outlook, and certainly, this is my base case view.

But let’s bring in the threat from geopolitics. If geopolitical tensions escalate and oil prices remain at current elevated levels or higher, inflation expectations rise and growth momentum slows further. This would inflict a double whammy of rising government bond yields and falling equity prices, leaving investors nowhere to hide.

And then there is the Fed. While market rate expectations for this year are broadly in line with the Fed’s own projections, their 2019 expectations are considerably more dovish. This is a key vulnerability for equity markets. Earlier this year, when markets re-priced their rate expectations, 10-year Treasury yields rose some 50 basis points in the space of two months. If markets were to similarly adjust their 2019 forecasts, the speed of the bond sell-off would weigh heavily on valuations, with serious indigestion problems for the equity market.

The additional risk is that markets start to believe the Fed is too restrictive - in other words, a policy error. Long-term bond yields would come under pressure... and bring equity prices down with them. I don’t fear this scenario in 2018, but 2019 could be another story.