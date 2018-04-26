2 High-Yield Blue Chips Worth Buying Today But One Is Far More Likely To Beat The Market

This makes Telus the better buy today. But of course, there are certain risks that investors need to consider before investing their hard-earned money.

However, Telus, the Verizon of Canada, is clearly the superior company, and continues to put up far more impressive sales, earnings, and dividend growth. Its valuation is also slightly superior to that of Verizon.

Despite Verizon's recent growth struggles, it has several growth catalysts that give the stock market-beating potential from today's attractive valuations.

Verizon and Telus have held up better than most, with both stocks handily beating their peers and nearly matching the market.

Telecom has had a rough year, largely thanks to concerns over cord cutting, a price war in wireless, and rising interest rates.

The goal of my dividend growth retirement portfolio is to own a wide collection of top quality dividend growth names. More importantly I'm looking to buy the right company at the right price, which means fair value or better. That means I avoid chasing performance but rather seek to find good long-term investment opportunities in beaten-down sectors where good bargains are easier to find.

Thanks to a combination of challenging factors, including cord cutting, a price war in wireless, and rising long-term interest rates, telecom stocks have badly underperformed the market in the last year or so.

This has created a potentially good opportunity for low risk, high-yield income investors to grab attractively priced shares of two leading blue chips, Verizon (VZ), and Telus (TU).

Find out why both stocks, despite ongoing industry challenges, have the potential for generous, safe, and steadily growing income, which should generate market-beating total returns in the coming years.

More importantly, however, learn why I consider Telus to be the clearly superior choice for new money today, especially at current valuations.

Verizon: Ongoing Struggles In Core Businesses Weigh On Growth

Founded in 1983 as Bell Atlantic, the company changed its name to Verizon in 2000 after merging with GTE corporation. This created the nation's largest telecom company. In 2014 Verizon spent $130 billion to acquire Vodafone's (VOD) 45% stake in Verizon Wireless, its largest source of profits.

Today Verizon owns 100% of Verizon Wireless, which makes it America's largest wireless provider with 116.3 million subscribers. These customers are served by a 4G LTE network that covers 98% of the US population and serves over 500 markets. The wireless business accounts for 69% of the company's total revenue.

The remaining 31% of revenue is from the wireline business which includes: legacy voice, data and video communications products, broadband video and internet, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services.

However, as with AT&T (T), Verizon has struggled with flat top- and bottom-line growth in recent years.

That includes 2017 which saw flat sales growth, and slightly negative EPS growth when adjusted for the positive $16.8 billion effect of tax reform.

Metric 2017 Results Revenue Growth 0% Net Income Growth 124.5% Free Cash Flow Growth 45.9% EPS Growth 128.9% Adjusted EPS Growth -3.4% Dividend Growth 2.2%

There are several key reasons for this tepid growth. For one thing the company has been struggling for years with the secular decline in legacy phones. Its broadband internet offerings, such as FIOS, have also failed to win market share in certain key markets.

This is why in April 2016 the company sold a large amount of its phone, internet, and video business located in California, Florida, and Texas to Frontier Communications (FTR) for $10.5 billion. This sale cost Verizon 3.3 million voice connections, 1.6 million Fios Internet subscribers, and 1.2 million Fios video subscribers.

In December 2016, the company also sold 23 data centers located in the US and Latin America to Equinix (EQIX) for $3.6 billion.

However, as with AT&T, Verizon has also been active on the acquisition front including:

$1.5 billion for XO Holding's wireline business which closed in February 2017 (fiber and IP, Ethernet network)

$500 million for NextLink, (5G spectrum) which closed January 2018

$300 million for Chicago based communication service provider WideOpenWest, which is expected to close in the second half of 2018

And of course, we can't forget that Verizon has spent over $10 billion on acquiring over 50 media properties, including the Huffington Post, Yahoo, AOL, MAKERS, Tumblr, Build Studies, Techcrunch, and Engadget. It consolidates these into a subsidiary called Oath which is led by Timothy Armstrong, the former CEO of AOL.

The company is also trying to get into the internet of things or IOT via telematics to serve the future driverless car industry. That's why it spent $3.4 billion to acquire Telogis and Fleetmatics.

All told here's how Verizon's 2017 sales broke down:

Wireless: $87.5 billion, down 1.9%

Wireline: $30.7 billion, up 0.6% (down 3.6% excluding XO acquisition)

Oath + Telematics: $9.4 billion, up 20.7%, mostly due to the June 2017 acquisition of Yahoo which boosted Oath revenue to $6.0 billion (up 89.7%)

Note that Verizon's non-core businesses (Oath + Telematics) made up 7.4% of revenue in 2017. And while true that they grew at an impressive rate keep in mind that in 2016 these collection of businesses declined by 21.9% or $2.2 billion. However, there might be some positive news in that telematics revenue grew 8% YOY in Q4 2017 and 13% YOY in Q1 2018. Meanwhile, Oath revenues came in at $4.1 billion over the last six months. That might signal annualized revenue of $8.2 billion and significant growth if it can be maintained.

As for Q1 2018 results which the company just released? Well, there things look a bit better.

Verizon Q1 2018 Results

Segment Reported Revenue Growth Excluding ASC 606 Accounting Rule Change, Acquisitions Wireless 4.9% 4.7% Wireline -1.6% -2.8% Total 6.6% 3.2%

Adjusted EPS for Q1 was up 23.1%, but that was largely due to the positive effects of tax reform. While those benefits are permanent, that kind of growth rate can't be expected next year. In fact, much of the revenue growth in Q1 came from a 22% increase in handset sales, which are cyclical and lumpy. This is largely why management is guiding for low single-digit revenue growth in 2018.

The point is that Verizon continues to struggle with achieving meaningful growth in both its top and bottom lines.

So why do I think that Verizon still has the potential to turn things around and be a market-beating stock? There are three reasons I consider Verizon a potentially good long-term investment.

3 Growth Catalysts Make Verizon Potentially Worth Owning

The first reason is Verizon's continued strong position in wireless.

In 2017, Verizon added 2 million postpaid subscribers and 260,000 more in Q1 2018. The reason this is important is that postpaid wireless subscribers are the company's best and highest margin source of recurring revenue.

In addition, Verizon enjoyed 1.04% post-paid monthly churn in Q1 2018, which is the industry's best retention rate. That's thanks to America's fastest and most reliable wireless network, which the company has spent decades building.

In fact, Rootmetrics recently reported that, for the ninth consecutive semi-annual test of America's wireless networks, Verizon was the industry leader.

Verizon’s performance in our national testing was once again outstanding and far stronger than that of any other carrier.” - Root Metrics

Of course, the problem for Verizon has been that despite its long-term lead in network reliability and speed increased competition from T-Mobile (TMUS) have forced it into a painful price war. For example, average revenue per account or ARPA in Q1 2018 was $131.71 per wireless subscriber, down 3.8% YOY. While that trend is bad the pace of decline is down from the 5.8% ARPA fall Verizon experienced in 2017.

Morningstar projects that the pricing pressure in wireless should continue to abate through the rest of 2018 and potentially return to positive ARPA growth in 2019. That, combined with Verizon's second catalyst, could lead to stronger margins and profit growth. And if T-Mobile and Sprint (S) end up merging, as rumors suggest, then that would likely further reduce pricing pressure given that T-Mobile would need to focus on increasing its profitability ahead of a big push into 5G.

Verizon's second catalyst is cost-cutting. Management says it plans to cut $10 billion in cost savings over the next four years or an average decrease in annual expenses of $2.5 billion. That's via a combination of zero-based budgeting and a smaller workforce. If management can hit that target then it would amount to a 13.4% increase in net income or a potential 3.2% increase in annualized EPS growth. However, it should be noted that management expects that to be back-end loaded, meaning most of the savings will occur in a few years. For example, in Q1 2018 management managed $200 million in cost savings, which is just $800 million on an annualized basis.

This highlights Verizon's competitive advantage in economies of scale. Specifically, its ability to amortize high fixed costs over a far larger customer base than T-Mobile or Sprint enjoy.

Metric Verizon T-Mobile Sprint Customers Per Wireless Employee 900 600 NA Cost of Service/Connection $6 $9 $13 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Per Connection $15 $18 NA

But the biggest reason to like Verizon is the company's enormous access to low cost capital and financial resources to build out a 5G network. 5G is the next generation of wireless and offers three distinct benefits:

Greater speed (up to 20 GB per second) and data capacity

Up to 200 times lower latency (time to send data packet to receiving device)

The ability to connect a lot more devices at once (such as sensors and smart devices)

A final global 5G standard is expected in 2019 and Qualcomm (QCOM) says its first 5G chips will be in phones next year. However, while faster smartphones are certainly a plus, the true growth potential for telecoms lies in internet and IOT.

For example, the average home internet account uses 190 GB of data per month. That's due to large amounts of video streaming and is too much for 4G wireless networks to handle. But 5G wireless will be capable of delivering gigabit speed internet, which is 8 to 25 times faster than current broadband. And all without the need to dig up streets to lay costly fiber optic cables.

That in turn means that wireless giants could win major market share by disrupting cable ISPs like Comcast (CMCSA), and Charter Communications (CHTR). In 2017, there were over 93 million US internet subscribers and the ISP industry is expected to generate $118 billion in revenue in 2018.

Or to put another way, if Verizon is able to create the leading 5G network in the US, then it could potentially achieve significant ISP market share potentially on the order of 25% to 35%. That would represent a significant growth driver that could drive far higher earnings and dividend growth in the future. How much potential growth?

Market Share EBITDA Margin 20% (Conservative Case) Operating Margin 37.5% (Likely Case) Operating Margin 50% (Best Case Scenario) 25% 29% Earnings Growth 46% Earnings Growth 59% Earnings Growth 30% 33% Earnings Growth 54% Earnings Growth 69% Earnings Growth 35% 37% Earnings Growth 61% Earnings Growth 79% Earnings Growth

This table isn't an official prediction but rather just gives an idea of what 5G home internet could mean for Verizon's future earnings. Currently, the company's EBITDA margin on broadband internet is 21.2% while Wireless EBITDA margin is 47.8%. The table also includes the cost savings that management is confident it can achieve within the next four years (by the end of 2021).

Why am I confident that 5G home internet will be somewhere around 37.5% EBITDA margins? Because unlike broadband internet which has no way to piggy back its infrastructure with wireless, 5G is a fully integrate system. In other words, Verizon will need to build a 5G wireless network merely to retain its wireless customers. But once that's done the much larger data capacity of the network should allow it to then double as a reliable and much faster source of home internet that could disrupt the current ISP industry and make it go the way of the landline phone.

Verizon has already completed pre-trial tests in 11 markets and plans on launching commercial home based 5G internet in three to five markets in the second half of 2018.

But wait there's more. 5G wireless isn't just about faster smartphones and home internet, it's also a necessity for the internet of things or IOT. Statista estimates that the global IOT total addressable market will hit $8.9 trillion by 2020 and be growing at about 20% a year. Basically, we're talking about connecting tens of billions of devices, mostly sensors, to everything from industrial machines to infrastructure. Combined with moving objects, such as automated robots and driverless cars, (which could eventually number in the hundreds of millions worldwide), we're talking about a staggering amount of new internet connections and exponentially growing data needs.

5G is the first wireless network with the capability of making IOT a reality. How much potential sales and revenue could wireless companies generate from it? Well, that's impossible to predict since it depends on what business model they adopt and what market share they obtain.

But Verizon's vehicle telematics business (growth is 13% per year and accelerating) indicates that the company is potentially poised for far stronger revenue, earnings and dividend growth than many investors currently expect.

However, I need to be clear that Verizon is not a great dividend growth stock now. Rather it's a high-yield turnaround stock, though one that's suitable for low risk investors. For Verizon to become a market-beater will require it to fully execute on its growth catalysts, most notably 5G, which analysts expect to start making a material difference in 2020 and beyond.

On the other hand, Telus is a high-yield telecom blue chip that is already growing at rates that put AT&T and Verizon to shame. That makes it a far less speculative investment right now.

Telus: The Verizon Of Canada Is Executing Far Better

Founded in 1993 in Vancouver, Telus started out as a regional telecom company. However, in 2002 Telus acquired Clearnet Communications in a $6.6 billion deal that transformed it into one of Canada's big three national telecoms.

Over the last 17 years, Telus has been aggressively expanding its market share and is now the country's largest wireless provider. It has about 33% of the wireless market and about 40% of the internet market. It's most dominant in Western Canada but has a total of 13.1 million national customers.

Wireless: 8.9 million customers, up 3.8% in 2017

Internet: 1.8 million customers, up 5.3% in 2017

Residential Access Lines: 1.3 million customers (traditional phones), down 5.5% in 2017.

Cable TV: 1.1 million customers, up 3.7% in 2017

Thanks to steady growth in both its wireline (internet, TV, landline, and data) and wireless subscribers, Telus now commands about 21% of Canada's $62 billion telecom market which is growing at about 3% per year.

(Source: Telus Annual Report)

Unlike in the US where AT&T (T) and Verizon have struggled with cord-cutting and have been unable to grow their pay TV and internet businesses, Telus has managed to continue steadily growing its subscriber counts in both businesses. Only the legacy landline phone business is in secular decline, a trend that is true for most telecoms around the world.

That has allowed Telus to generate some of the best growth numbers of any major North American Telecom.

Metric 2017 Results Revenue Growth 3.9% Net Income Growth 19.4% Free Cash Flow Growth 168.9% EPS 19.4% Adjusted EPS 1.9% Dividend Growth 7.1%

Note that Telus' sales, net income, and free cash flow are growing far faster than either AT&T or Verizon. The low adjusted EPS figure is due to ongoing restructuring costs related to the winding down of its legacy landline business.

Voice revenue declined 9.8% in 2017, but thankfully Telus has been able to diversify its revenues by business and geography through its data business. This consists of three major initiatives:

Telus International: A 65% stake in an IT consulting firm. This company connects over 200 million customer interactions annually via voice, email, chat and social media across fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, gaming, travel and hospitality, and healthcare industries.

Telus Health: Pharmacy, medical records, and medical claims management, as well as a fast growing network that enables doctors to communicate with patients online.

Network as a Service or NAAS: Eight data centers that make up Telus' cloud computing platform that's also integrated with Telus International and Telus health.

Like Verizon and AT&T, Telus has spent large amounts of money on such diversification efforts. However, unlike these US telecom giants, Telus generally avoids large, needle-moving deals and instead focuses more on bolt-on acquisitions including $474 million in 2017 acquisitions such as:

Voxpro: $55 million for 55% of this business outsourcing solutions provider. By 2021 the company has an option to acquire the remainder of the company for $141 million. Voxpo operates in the United States, Ireland, and Romania, thus giving Telus geographic diversification.

Xavient: $165 million to buy 65% of this business consulting and IT services company. The company has an option to acquire the rest of the firm by the end of 2020. Xavient operates in India and the US, potentially giving Telus access to much larger and faster growing markets.

The company also purchased Kroll, a complementary pharmacy management software company, and Practimax, an advanced electronic medical records solution company. This was to augment its Telus Health suite of services.

In 2017, Telus also acquired telecom assets from Manitoba Telecom Services from BCE (NYSE:BCE) that resulted in a gain of 74,000 postpaid subscribers.

The most important thing to know about these bolt on acquisitions is that they have been working well. For example, in 2017 Telus Health saw double-digit sales growth and in total Telus' data business, (which includes cloud, Telus International, and Telus Health), made up 32% of its total revenue.

Telus 4G network covers 99% of Canada's population and the company is also known for the best customer service in the industry. For example, in the Annual Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) study Telus has the least reported customer complaints for the last six consecutive years.

This combination of the best network and best customer service is why Telus enjoys such low monthly churn rates. In fact, it's averaged less than 1% churn for four consecutive years.

In 2017, the company achieved a record low average churn rate of 0.9%, down from 0.95% in 2016. In addition, unlike Verizon, Telus' average revenue per wireless user isn't shrinking but growing including a 3% increase in 2017. And thanks to bundling its wireless packages with its other offerings this high level of customer retention means that Telus' average lifetime customer revenue increased from $5,400 in 2016 to $6,000 in 2017.

Going forward, Telus plans to maintain its wireless network edge via 5G, which will allow it to potentially win market share from Canadian cable/ISP companies like Shaw Communications (SJR). The company also plans to become a dominant IOT data provider, integrating its data centers/NAAS/cloud offerings with a leading nationwide 5G wireless network.

By 2019, global 5G wireless standards are expected to be standardized and Telus is already testing 5G at its Vancouver R&D facility. Thus far it's reported achieving 1 to 2 gigabit/second download speeds.

Thanks to its leading position in Canada's telecom industry, Telus expects to achieve impressive growth in 2018.

Telus has raised its dividend every year since 2002, making it a dividend achiever. More impressively since 2011 the company has instituted a policy of semi-annual dividend hikes, totaling 10% from 2011 through 2017. The company recently raised the dividend by 7.1%, and management has stated that it plans to grow the dividend at 7% to 10% annually through the end of 2019. All while paying out 65% to 75% of EPS, ensuring the generous yield remains safe.

Over the next decade, analysts expect that Telus should be able to achieve 5% revenue growth in its wireless business, 4% overall revenue growth, and nearly 8% EPS growth. That should mean that its long-term dividend growth potential is about 7% to 8%. When combined with its current yield means that one of the continent's fastest-growing telecom blue chips is likely to easily beat the S&P 500 from its current valuations.

Dividend Profiles: Both Might Beat The Market But Telus Is The Superior High-Yield Income Growth Stock

Company Yield 2017 EPS Payout Ratio 10 Year Dividend Growth Projection 10 Year Total Return Potential Verizon 4.80% 62% 3% to 5.2% 7.8% to 10% Telus 4.50% 80% 7% to 7.9% 11.5% to 12.4% S&P 500 1.90% 32% 6.20% 8.10%

(Sources: earnings releases, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Multpl, CSImarketing)

The number one thing I look at when analyzing a dividend stock is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Both Verizon and Telus have very generous yields compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. More importantly they are both well covered by earnings indicating good sustainability.

Of course, dividend safety is more than just about a reasonable payout ratio. It also requires a strong balance sheet. That's because a company that is overleveraged won't be able to invest in growth while still maintaining its dividend.

Company Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Interest Cost Verizon 2.6 8.9 BBB+ 4.00% Telus 2.7 8.7 BBB+ 4.20% Industry Average 2.2 8.2 NA NA

It's true that both Verizon and Telus have above average debt loads, as seen by their leverage ratios. Fortunately, their highly stable and recurring cash flow is more than sufficient to service their debts as seen by their above average interest coverage ratios. This is why both companies enjoy strong investment grade credit ratings and relatively low borrowing costs.

It should be noted that Telus intends to deleverage its balance sheet to a net leverage ratio of 2.0 to 2.5 over time. In the meantime, the total debt of $13.8 billion is 89% fixed rate, long-term bonds with an average duration of 10.7 years. The company has been able to refinance its costs of debt at increasingly lower rates and extend its duration as well. For example, in 2017 it sold $500 million worth of a 10.5-year bond at a 3.7% interest rate, and a $325 million 31-year bond yielding 4.7%.

The bottom line is that both Verizon and Telus have safe dividends, that should be able to keep growing steadily over time. However, the likely pace of that growth is were Telus takes the clear lead over its American counterpart.

Analysts expect Verizon's dividend growth to accelerate in the future, as its numerous growth catalysts kick in; potentially up to a rate of 5.2%. However, keep in mind that many of those catalysts are several years away and somewhat speculative. This means that in reality, Verizon's dividend growth rate over the next 10 years is likely to come in lower, maybe 3% to 4% depending on how well management executes.

On the other hand, Telus' dividend growth projections are very much in line with its historical payout growth, as well as with management guidance. That means that not just is Telus likely to achieve better total returns over time but its ability to generate market-beating returns is also less speculative.

Valuations: Both Attractive But Telus Is More Undervalued

It has been a bad year for telecom stocks, but both Verizon and Telus have managed to hold up rather well, nearly matching the broader market.

Company Forward P/E Historical P/E Implied 10-Year EPS Growth Yield Historical Yield Verizon 10.7 22.4 1.10% 4.90% 4.80% Telus 13.5 20 2.50% 4.50% 4.00%

However, the good news is that both stocks are still attractively priced, at least by some of the most popular valuation metrics. For example, Verizon's forward P/E ratio is less than half its historical norm. Now granted that includes a time period in which the company's bottom line was growing much faster and so it deserves a lower multiple. That being said currently the market is pricing in about 1.1% 10-year EPS growth which is far below what I think the company can actually achieve.

Telus, on the other hand, is pricing in slightly higher growth, but again it is a very low bar to clear for one of the best management teams in the industry.

Meanwhile, on the most important valuation metric for income investors, dividend yield, both stocks are trading at above their historical norms. But ultimately whether or not I can recommend a stock at any given time comes down to whether or not I believe it can achieve market-beating total return potential from the current share price.

As we've just seen, Verizon has the potential to do that, especially given the S&P 500's current historically high valuation. Telus, on the other hand, is likely to not just beat the market, but do so by a significant margin.

Which is why the final valuation methodology I like to use is so telling. As a general rule of thumb I like to compare a stock's yield to its five-year average yield. That's because over such long periods of time yields are generally mean-reverting, so I consider the five-year average yield to be a good proxy for fair value.

Thus I estimate that Verizon is about 5% undervalued right now, while Telus is about 11% undervalued. For low risk blue chip industry leaders I'm more than happy to recommend buying at fair value.

However, when I see a clearly better stock, with superior dividend growth and total return prospects, trading at a more attractive valuation? Well, then it becomes clear that new money is better invested in Telus than Verizon at this time.

Don't get me wrong I think that investors in both companies are likely to do well over time. But assuming you are comfortable with the risk profiles of both stocks then Telus is the company I'm more excited about today.

Risks To Consider

No stock is risk-free which is why it's important to always consider what could go wrong with any investment. While I am bullish on Telus, (and own it myself), there are several factors for potential investors to consider.

As a Canadian company understand that there are two factors that US investors in Telus need to understand. First, the company pays its dividends in Canadian Dollars, meaning there is some currency risk in that a rising US dollar will decrease the effective dividend you receive. Over the long term currency fluctuations are mean-reverting, but in the short term this can be a problem for highly concentrated income portfolios.

Second, there is a 15% foreign dividend tax withholding for taxable accounts (IRAs and 401Ks are exempt). The good news is that a tax treaty between the US and Canada means that American investors can take a dollar for dollar tax credit that reduces your US dividend tax burden. However, there is a limit of $300/$600 per individual/couple portfolio in order to claim this on the simpler 1040 tax form. For amounts over this limit you need to use the more complicated form 1116.

As for the risks to the company itself there are several. For one thing Telus, like many US telecoms, faces the threat of cord-cutting that could hurt its pay TV business. The subscriber growth in this business, while still positive, shows signs of marked slowing and might reverse in the coming years.

The company has been adapting over time via new offerings designed to offset the increasing popularity of internet enabled video on demand services such as Netflix (NFLX). These include things like its Optik TV app, which allows customers to watch and record live TV, as well as an on demand library from their phones, tablets or computers.

It's also launched Pik TV, a lower cost package of 23 basic cable channels that also includes five specially channels, and sports and movie options as well. This lower cost, when combined with the Optik app, is similar to AT&T's DirecTV Now offering and the company hopes it can continue growing its pay TV subscriber base.

However, there is no guarantee that Telus' efforts will prevail, and even if they do manage to avoid losing TV customers, the lower cost offerings might end up eating into its margins. That in turn might make it harder to recoup the significant investment the company has made into the business in recent years.

This brings us to another risk for Telus which is that in order to continue growing its wireline business it might have to significantly ramp up capex in Western Canada. This is where it has an effective duopoly with cable giant Shaw Communications.

Shaw has a competitive advantage in this region because it has a large and newer network of fiber optic cables that are more cost-effective than Telus' legacy copper cable network. This means that in order to maintain good service Telus may have to up its capex for this business, and even if it can continue winning market share margins might suffer.

And speaking of high capex, we can't forget that the telecom industry is extremely capital-intensive.

Telus has been investing aggressively into expanding its wireline and wireless network for many years now, which is why it's been able to grow so quickly. However, due to the mature and saturated nature of Canada's telecom market going forward the marginal returns on future capex might not be so impressive.

That's especially true given that in Canada Telus, Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) and BCE, command 90% of the wireless market. There are also five regional players nipping at their heels. There are two main risks associated with this industry concentration.

First 5G spectrum auctions might end up in very costly bidding wars, since there are just three truly competitive bidders. Because of the huge growth potential of 5G all three companies know that achieving the superior nationwide 5G network is the key to winning market share.

This means that total capex costs might soar in the coming years, which combined with higher capex in wireline, might stretch Telus' balance sheet. Specifically, the company might struggle to invest in growth, deleverage, and still achieve its ambitious dividend guidance in a sustainable fashion.

Finally, there's regulatory risk. Because there are just three major national telecom giants the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which regulates the industry, has become concerned about a lack of competition.

This has led to some rule changes that have negatively impacted Telus, and could further do so in the future. For example, in 2015 regulators decreased the maximum wireless contract length from three years to two.

In addition, now regulators are considering forcing all three industry leaders to lower their roaming charges. In addition, Telus currently has a network sharing arrangement with BCE that is a key component of maintaining its network quality/speed lead. In the future, regulators might decide this is actually an anti-competitive partnership and might force the two companies to end the arrangement.

As for Verizon the major risks it faces are similar to Telus, and most large telecom companies. For example, there is no guarantee that its bread and butter wireless industry margins will actually recover in 2019 and beyond.

And even if T-Mobile and Sprint end up merging, creating a Canadian like triopoly in US wireless, T-Mobile's penchant for trying to win market share by offering lower cost alternatives to AT&T and Verizon plans could still keep margin pressure up indefinitely.

Next 5G in the US, like in Canada, is going to be a long and costly investment for Verizon, especially since AT&T has shown itself willing to spend record amounts on spectrum. For example, in 2015 AT&T won an AWS-3 spectrum auction by paying $18.2 billion compared to Verizon's bid of $10 billion. Analysts estimate that this allowed AT&T's network to achieve theoretical parity with Verizon's.

Since 5G is the future of not just wireless, but potentially the ISP and IOT industries as well, no telecom company can afford to not acquire enough spectrum to obtain a cutting-edge 5G wireless network. However, the cost of building this means that heavily leveraged telecoms like Verizon might struggle to accelerate their dividend growth since they will need to deleverage their balance sheets with excess FCF.

Which brings us to the biggest risk of all for telecoms. Specifically, that we don't know how lucrative the 5G dominated telecom industry of tomorrow will actually be. Data usage is sure to rise exponentially, but what margins these businesses will achieve is still in question. One that won't be answered for many years.

Bottom Line: Verizon Is A Good Buy But Telus Has Superior Long-Term Total Return Potential

The telecom industry's recession resistant business model makes it an appealing one for those seeking a source of safe, generous, and steadily growing dividends. That's especially true now that 5G has the potential to generate far stronger growth than we've seen in recent years.

That being said while I am warming to Verizon (largely due to the growth benefits of its lower tax rate), I think that it's clear that Telus makes for the superior low risk, high-yield dividend stock at this time. That's because both companies will face similar risks in the coming years, but Telus has proven itself far better at diversifying its business model via a more disciplined and effective acquisition strategy.

And in the meantime, its investors are enjoying a similar yield with three to four times the dividend growth. Combined with a slightly better current valuation, I believe that investors who only have the capital to buy one of these high-yield blue chips should open a position in Telus at this time.



