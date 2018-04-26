Kimco Realty Has Finally Reached My Entry Target, This 8.4% Yield Is Now A Speculative Buy

Thesis

When I last wrote about Kimco Realty (KIM), I lamented that in spite of its strong operational history, I was waiting for a more attractive entry point due to potential risk from a less than best of breed portfolio. I set a potential entry target of $13/ share, which many readers did not believe was possible. With shares trading around $13.30, it is time to re-evaluate my position. While there are still far too many lemons in its portfolio for me to buy aggressively, its strong history of capital recycling combined with a low valuation has made this a speculative buy.

Tale of the Tape

Shares of KIM have dropped about 10% since my article discussing potential risks bulls were underestimating:

With shares now yielding 8.4%, it is time to take another look.

Business Overview

KIM owns 492 shopping centers located in areas with strong demographics in the USA:

KIM does not primarily own high-quality real estate like that seen at peers Federal Realty (FRT) or Regency Centers (REG), but it has done a good job of excelling with what it does own.

KIM has had great success in achieving high leasing spreads, which in turn has led to stable increases in rent per square foot:

Strong financials naturally lead to strong shareholder return, with funds from operations (‘FFO’) increasing at a healthy 4% clip and dividends increasing 7% annually:

The company uses four main strategies to drive FFO growth including organic growth from rent bumps, redevelopment projects, ground up development, but most important is its mark-to-market strategy.

The ability to mark rents to market is an important driver behind acquisitions of low cap real estate. KIM has large mark-to-market anchor potential in all its key markets:

When viewing its operational history, it is clear that this management team has excelled in transforming its portfolio while still balancing shareholder returns.

Balance Sheet

KIM has a fairly strong balance sheet with BBB+ investment grade ratings. While leverage is on the high end at slightly over 7 times, management’s commitment to its balance sheet makes me assured that it will not let leverage go out of hand:

Why shopping centers are less affected by e-commerce

Investors in retail REITs know all too well how big an impact e-commerce is having on brick-and-mortar retailers. With even high-quality REITs falling victim to share price underperformance, what indication is there that shopping center REITs might be less susceptible to the same risk that mall REITs may have?

One typical argument I hear is that shopping centers have more frequent traffic, especially grocery-anchored centers. For its part, KIM has primarily targeted shopping centers anchored by grocery centers with a high concentration of service based tenants:

This idea of “need-based” centers does go both ways - while shopping centers may have a higher concentration of experiential tenants, shopping malls excel in having more tenants (by virtue of the dense nature of shopping malls). There are a whole lot more reasons (tenants) to go to a shopping mall than a shopping center, so if a shopping center does not have the right mix of tenants, then it stands to underperform in line with malls. I am not implying that KIM has problem with its tenant mix, but just want to point out that shopping centers are not necessarily inherently more need-based than malls.

In my opinion, the most important differentiating factor is the fact that shopping centers tend to be much smaller both in space and value than shopping malls. This makes it much easier to sell and acquire properties. KIM has recycled assets at a very impressive rate, selling lower quality assets at a high cap rate in exchange for higher quality assets at a low cap rate (in 000's):

This kind of recycling can never be seen at this level at any mall REIT, even if they were to try as hard as KIM has. Still, KIM has left a lot of properties that it still needs to recycle - it is critical that the shopping center market remains liquid and pricing remains favorable.

Why the FFO coverage needs to be taken with a grain of salt

With dividends in 2018 coming in at $1.12 per share and FFO at $1.44 per share at the midpoint, this is a 77.8% payout ratio.

However, it is important to note that FFO does not include recurring capital expenditures, and it could potentially be argued that some level of redevelopment expense is recurring to maintain its FFO. However, the most important caveat I need to point out is that KIM is still in the process of recycling the poorer assets in its portfolio, with $700-900 million in dispositions planned for 2018. This will have a drag on FFO as in general these transactions will be dilutive in the short term (due to selling at a high cap rate and buying at a low cap rate).

Valuation

The dilution from recycling helps to explain the low 9.23 FFO multiple. Because it does not have so much excess FFO after accounting for dividends and its capital recycling, one should not really count on aggressive dividend growth or share repurchases. This explains why I waited so long for a proper entry point, as now the 8.4% yield (which I do believe to be safe) is high enough to compensate for even tepid 2% growth. At current prices, there appears to be a strong risk-reward ratio to count on continued execution versus its lower-quality portfolios suddenly underperforming and causing headaches. Of course, should the narrative change, this investment thesis must be again re-evaluated as I should make clear: the price is not yet low enough to price in significant underperformance from its lower quality assets.

Conclusion

KIM is a strong operator which admittedly does not possess the best quality assets. However, with the valuation now reaching my hurdle rate, I believe that the risk from lower-quality assets is more or less balanced by management’s very strong track record of recycling the bad assets and replacing them with good assets. This is still not low enough yet for me to buy a large position, but it’s good enough for a small speculative buy (I should reiterate the position is very small). My 12-month price target is $15.12, which would be 22% total returns including dividends.

