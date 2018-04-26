Viacom: Fundamentals Shine Bright

Regardless of whether or not Viacom consummates a deal with CBS, the company is returning to solid fundamentals on a standalone basis.

Some investors call Viacom (VIAB) (VIA) a value trap. I, on the other hand, see the company as a deep value opportunity. The company has been up-and-down recently, with a string of mixed earnings and botched merger talks with CBS causing the stock to wobble, but the company's recent Q2 earnings release shows a media giant that is on solid footing.

Viacom has hovered in the low $30s for the past several months. I was fortunate to pick up shares in the mid-$20s, and believe there are still plenty of growth catalysts that can take the company up to a more "normal" valuation. With analysts projecting EPS of $3.99 in FY18, according to Yahoo Finance, the stock currently trades at a bargain-basement forward earnings multiple of 7.7x. That doesn't seem quite right for a company that achieved 16% pro forma EPS growth this quarter (and much better GAAP EPS growth).

Of course, the main discussion around Viacom at the moment surrounds its potential acquisition by CBS (CBS) - will it happen, and at what price? The saga has stretched on since January, with the parties unable to find common ground on price and leadership succession. Investors will continue to be in the dark for quite some time, apparently, as the topic was, in advance, made verboten during the Q&A portion of Viacom's earnings call, according to Variety.

The main thesis here, however, is that regardless of what happens with CBS, Bob Bakish, and Les Moonves, Viacom is a solid standalone company that continues to see strength in its TV networks and is regaining its footing in the film space. The company's intention to launch a streaming service for its sizable content library - which it has shrewdly withheld from rival streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) - is a huge growth driver for the company. Already the media industry is turning fast to streaming as a way to combat cord-cutting trends and find additional revenues - Disney (DIS) launched ESPN+ earlier this month, and plans to follow up with a streaming service for its feature films sometime in the coming year.

Viacom could have milked more revenues out of its content and saved itself from declining y/y revenue comps if it had chosen to license its content to third parties - but as it prepares to roll out streaming, it will be able to enjoy the growth it has forestalled.

On the back of a strong Q2 release and upbeat prospects for both the company's film and TV businesses, I continue to be long on Viacom with a price target of $50, representing 12.5x forward P/E.

Q2 recap: both film and TV outperformed

Here's a glance at the company's second quarter results (note the company's fiscal year ends in September):

Source: Viacom investor relations

Revenues declined -3.4% y/y to $3.15 billion in the first quarter, but that still beat analyst consensus of $3.04 billion (-6.6% y/y) by a healthy margin.

Part of the revenue decline was a strategic decision on the company's part. Revenue in the Filmed Entertainment division (principally consisting of Paramount Pictures) sank 17% y/y to $741 million, but that's primarily due to a much smaller slate of theatrical releases in the quarter. The more curated set of releases, however, have been successful. A Quiet Place, in particular, grossed $50 million on its opening weekend (the biggest Paramount release in a long time) and has cumulatively grossed more than $200 million worldwide. That's on just a $20 million budget.

Fewer films, more controlled budgets, but more selective releases allowed the fimled entertainment division to post a positive operating profit of $7 million in the quarter - a huge improvement from a staggering loss of -$114 million in the prior Q2. Filmed Entertainment has been producing operating losses as far back as 2015 and acted as a drag on Viacom's earnings power; this is the first quarter of profitability in quite some time. The company is additionally guiding to full-year profitability for Filmed Entertainment by FY19, a huge reversal from recent trends.

Of course, it's the TV network business that generates the lion's share of Viacom's revenues and profits, bringing in slightly over three-quarters of the top line in Q2. On the earnings call, Viacom's CEO called out viewership share growth in all of Viacom's flagship assets like Comedy Central, BET and MTV. Media Networks revenues grew 1.5% y/y (the fourth sequential quarter of y/y growth), helped largely by success in the international arm.

Also highlighted on the earnings call was the fact that Viacom inked an OTT streaming deal in Japan for Nickelodeon, after "nearly a decade off the air." Two more big deals are coming in major Eurozone markets. Opportunities like these showcase the value of Viacom's diverse content pool. As the company steps up its original content production, particularly for Nickelodeon where it has committed to 800+ new episodes, it can continue to flex its muscles and find revenue opportunities globally.

Cost-cutting measures resulted in fantastic profit growth

Viacom has more or less been a stagnant company for a while, but management affirmed its commitment to slicing $100 million out of the company's operating expenses this year, and is on a run-rate to take out $300 million in FY19. For some perspective, Viacom generated only $1.87 billion in net income in its most recent fiscal year, so finding $300 million in future cost synergies will be a major driver of earnings growth.

Investors can already see the progress this quarter. Viacom's GAAP operating income rose 37% y/y to $456 million this quarter, representing an 18.8% operating margin. That's serious improvement from 13.9% in 2Q17.

Pro forma EPS of $0.92 in the quarter grew 16% y/y and bested Wall Street expectations of $0.79 (also a 16% upside to consensus, which had essentially expected flat EPS growth). GAAP EPS of $0.66 more than doubled over 2Q17 EPS of $0.30.

Equally impressive was the fact that Viacom also grew free cash flow 9% y/y to $251 million, reversing a dip into negative cash flow territory last quarter:

Source: Viacom investor relations

Final thoughts

There are plenty of catalysts that can return Viacom to investors' favor: strong earnings, reaffirmed guidance outlook (in a month where guidance has frequently been the chief cause of tanking stocks), and a pending streaming offering to boost TV network revenues. Viacom doesn't rely on an acquisition scenario to demonstrate upside for investors: in and of itself, the company is a solid long. At under 8x forward P/E, the risk-reward profile heavily favors the bull.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.