Facebook: Time To Get The Mojo Back

Defying overexaggerated pessimism for the stock after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook turned the spotlight back to its stellar financial results with its Q1 earnings.

No company has been the subject of more controversy than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) over the past few months. After the March 17 disclosure that a data analytics firm called Cambridge Analytica may have improperly used Facebook data to influence the results of the 2016 election, the whole world pounced on Facebook: users put up memes shouting #DeleteFacebook; Washington regulators decried the internet sector's lack of regulation; and short-sellers drove the stock to multi-month lows. Even as recently as Monday, famed investor Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital presented Facebook as a short idea at the Sohn Investment Conference.

But with Facebook's terrific Q1 results, investors are turning their attention back to where it belongs: on its tremendous revenue and earnings growth. The company's reputation may have gotten scarred in the data scandal, but its ad dollars and user base certainly have not. Particularly reassuring is the fact that Facebook continued the same pace of growth in DAUs and MAUs that it has been for the past few quarters - Facebook didn't suffer the mass exodus of daily users that bears were hoping for. Facebook, after all, is an all-encompassing platform that often functions as a primary messaging application, news source, and calendar for many users. It's also the default login for many third-party services.

As long as user growth remains stable, advertisers will come. We'll have to wait and see until the Q2 release to find out if any adverse user impacts occurred in April, but at the moment, Facebook looks highly secure. The stock reacted superbly to the news, rising 7% after-hours and breaking a long losing streak.

Nevertheless, Facebook is still a Strong Buy. Analysts are expecting an average of $7.20 in EPS for FY18, according to Yahoo Finance. This puts Facebook's P/E ratio at just 23.8x - one of the cheapest opportunities in a long time to buy the stock, and an absurdly low valuation for a company that achieved 63% earnings growth this quarter.

DAU and MAU recap

As I've previously mentioned, the numbers I'm most concerned with from the quarter are the user growth metrics. Users drive everything for the business, bringing in advertisers and ad dollars, translating directly into Facebook's stellar EPS growth.

Here's a look at the company's MAU and DAU charts, respectively:

Source: Facebook Investor Relations

MAUs grew 13% y/y to 2.195 billion (note, especially, the growth in Asia Pacific and Rest of World, key segments for the company). DAUs, likewise, grew 13% y/y to 1.449 billion. Both metrics were roughly in line with consensus expectations

This pace is about the same as the 14% y/y growth rate Facebook saw in Q4. Again, it seems the data privacy scandal has done little to interrupt increased user activity on the site.

Another compelling ratio - Facebook's DAU-to-MAU ratio has remained stable at 66% for years, including now in Q1. What this tells us is that users haven't shied away from continuing to use Facebook constantly as a result of last month's negative headlines and warnings about privacy. And the fact that of users who log in at least once a month, two-thirds do so at least once daily is a strong statement about Facebook's addictiveness and power as a platform.

A side note on users - both Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have hinted at the possibility of a paid service that removes advertisements. While most Facebook users are probably accustomed to having the site as a free service, it's doubtless that there would be a handful of users who are willing to pay a subscription fee to block ads, similar to how over half of Spotify's (NYSE:SPOT) user base pays for Spotify Premium for uninterrupted listening. I've written in a prior article, for the purposes of benchmarking, that if Facebook manages to convert just 10% of its MAUs into paid users at a mere $10/month (approximately the same price as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Spotify, and other online services), that alone could generate greater than $25 billion in annual revenues, or more than double this quarter's entire revenues.

Earnings growth continues to shine

Now here's a look at Facebook's earnings summary:

Source: Facebook investor relations

Revenues grew 49% y/y to $11.97 billion, showing no slowdown from the 49% y/y growth the company saw in Q4. Wall Street was modeling an average of $11.41 billion, or +42% y/y, implying a seven-point beat to the top line this quarter. Particularly reassuring for investors was the fact that advertising revenues continued to see lithe growth at 50% y/y, actually accelerating a hair from 49% growth in Q4. It's true that some big-name advertisers may have cut back on their campaigns, but it seems there were new advertisers standing ready to fill the slack.

In other ad-related news: average per-ad pricing continued to see incredible lift at Facebook. As ad load growth slows down (the amount of ads that are "stuffed" onto a page), the company has commented that the majority of the heavy lifting in ad revenue growth will be achieved through higher pricing. Ad pricing rose 39% y/y this quarter, as compared to 43% y/y last quarter. Note, also, that Facebook doesn't set prices the way traditional businesses do. The majority of Facebook ads are priced at open auction - meaning that overpowering demand from advertisers drove pricing up. That, as well, is a strong statement to how critical Facebook is in the advertising ecosystem. And unlike what some observers were speculating, bid demand for Facebook ads has clearly not dried up as a result of the data scandal.

The beats on the top line, of course, translated well into huge earnings growth. Facebook saw a 500 bps expansion in its operating margin to 46%, a huge operating margin for any company in any industry. GAAP net income grew 63% y/y to $4.99 billion, and pro forma EPS of $1.69 crushed analysts' estimates of $1.33 with 27% upside - one of the biggest beat margins in the Q1 earnings season thus far.

Should we worry about regulation?

The cloud that's still hanging over Facebook is the threat of additional regulation which will saddle the company with billions in extra costs and greatly hamper its profit growth. On the whole, however, I think this is a smaller risk than most realize.

Facebook is already doing a lot on its own to be more self-policing. A large part of the company's expense growth this year will be on a significantly expanded headcount to moderate content and monitor fake accounts. It's unclear how much more that official regulation can bring to the table.

In addition, in watching Zuckerberg's testimony before the Senate, it appears that Democrats and Republicans will be gridlocked anyway in determining what to do with Facebook. Liberal senators chided (in a very uninformed manner, most observers agree) Facebook for selling data to advertisers, but Ted Cruz also criticized Facebook's supposed censorship of conservative voices on behalf of Republicans. With powerful voices on both sides of the Facebook argument, it's unlikely that legislators can arrive at a consensus, at least not quickly.

Key takeaways

Facebook is bruised, but not broken. The stock has endured more than a month of media scrutiny and constant negative hammering, but with outstanding Q1 results that showed upside across all key metrics - user growth, advertising revenues, and profit expansion - the company will be able to regain control of its narrative and refocus investors on the fundamental picture.

A stock at a ~24x forward P/E with a 63% EPS growth rate is cheap by any textbook definition. Stay long on this fantastic growth company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.