CenturyLink Just Became A Very Interesting, Even If Speculative, Trade

Let’s call a spade a spade. Shares of telecom services provider, and occasional middleman, CenturyLink (CTL) mostly deserved the 65% pullback they suffered between late 2014 and late 2017. The company’s executives didn’t mismanage anything. But, they did fail to adapt to fundamental changes in the marketplace that translated into weakening revenue and haphazard earnings.

What if, however, the bears overshot, and then continued to mostly overlook the upside of the now-completed merger with Level 3 Communications?

That’s arguably what did happen, and with the stock on the verge of clearing a technical hurdle a month before Level 3’s CEO Jeff Storey – the guy who orchestrated a pretty impressive rekindling of that organization – is set to take the reins of the whole kit and caboodle, now might be a savvy time to wade into a smallish position in CTL.

In Good Hands

Since we’re being honest, let’s go ahead and take the next step down that path… though CenturyLink acquired Level 3, Level 3 is the main course with a side of CenturyLink.

CenturyLink’s legacy business of figuring out telecom and networking (and all that goes with it) as well as being a broadband wholesaler was floundering pre-acquisition. By 2016 it was mulling a sale of its data center business, and its cloud/hosting business was losing ground as bigger and better equipped rivals stepped up their games. There was no help on the horizon, and the healthy dividend was in question.

Level 3 was, and still is, at the other end of the spectrum. Though not growing to a material degree as of 2016, it was holding its own sales-wise, and had become a cash-generating machine selling its particular version of networking, broadband and telecom services; its fiberoptic assets are enviable. The company’s 2011 purchase of Global Crossing and its 2014 deal to buy TW Telecom gave the company just enough scale and a handful of new technological “toys” that let it do what CenturyLink appeared mostly unable, or at least unwilling, to do.

Make no mistake though. It was Storey, who took the helm at Level 3 in 2013, who gets the bulk of the credit. He’ll now be aiming to work a little of the same magic when he becomes CEO of CenturyLink next month… eight months ahead of schedule.

Given his history, the odds are in his favor. By extension, the odds are also in CTL shareholders’ favor. Analysts certainly think so anyway.

A Bright(er) Future

Do you trust analysts? They’re not entirely stoked with the new combined company’s prospects, although the argument that they don’t exactly know what the future holds isn’t a bad one. Hopefully the handful of pros that follow the stock simply haven’t updated their outlooks for the post-acquisition organization.

They probably have done so, in light of the four upgrades we’ve seen just since December of last year (though four upgrades are certainly better than four downgrades).

The graphic below tells the less-than-thrilling tale. The projected revenue jump reflects the pairing of the two outfits, but notice that the per-share earnings outlook, while pointed higher, doesn’t even fully fund the already-strained dividend payout; hope the pros are wrong.

Source: Thomson Reuters/image made by author

And yet, even with a less-than-clear future, the analyst community hasn’t beaten the company up too badly despite plenty of opportunity to do so. The collective rating between a “Buy” and “Hold” is a relative victory for the beleaguered and lawsuit-laden company, and for all of its woes, the average target price of $19.74 still suggests a modest upside.

They may be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, most recently highlighted by Jefferies.

In short, Jefferies believes that the rapid loss of consumer-level broadband customer by second-tier providers like CenturyLink, Frontier (FTR) and Windstream (WIN) is likely to slow to nearly a crawl this year, perhaps setting the stage for net growth next year. Specifically, though Jefferies believes CenturyLink will report a loss of 25,000 broadband subscribers for Q1 when it reports results in early May, that’s a marked improvement on the 105, it lost during the final quarter of last year. Jefferies added that it expects “churn from lower speed subscribers to begin to improve, while Price for Life could drive incremental activity.”

Of course, going forward the focal point changes considerably. CenturyLink on its own was primarily a phone company. With Level 3, it’s a networking specialist that will see about three-fourths of its revenue driven by enterprise customers who generally provide a more reliable revenue stream.

The next big thing to look for? The creation of a unified enterprise resource planning system. CEO had previously said that should be done in the current quarter, laying the initial groundwork for some much-needed sales synergy.

Jefferies also noted “CTL is the most intriguing to us given expectations for synergy-driven EBITDA growth, though risk to the FY revenue outlook and integration challenges keep us sidelined.”

More and more people are getting off the sidelines though, perhaps a little more than merely intrigued.

Take the Hint

The daily chart of CTL is telling… and compelling. In fits and starts the stock has been working its way toward a move above the pivotal 200-day moving average line (green), and it was cleared on Wednesday. That in itself is noteworthy, as such a technical event can often change the rhetoric surrounding the stock to a bullish one.

Source: TradeStation

There are more subtle bullish clues evident on the chart, however. See all the other moving average lines? They’re all dropping bullish hints by virtue of their crossovers, and by virtue of the fact that all of the moving average lines other than the 200-day line are sloped in an upward direction. They’re clear signs that the technical undertow has taken a turn for the better, even if it’s not clear exactly what inspired the new-found bullishness.

Thing is, clearly somebody seems to know something. It’s possible the market is seeing something bullish for CenturyLink in Wednesday’s announcement that GlobalStar (GSAT) and FiberLight were merging. That’s not exactly a bulletproof presumption though.

Whatever the core cause, the ongoing bullishness from the stock may be a hint worth taking at face value, particularly in light of the fact that this stock surged on a day when the market didn’t.

Bottom Line

The trade isn’t nearly on as much solid footing as most traders would prefer. Welcome to the market. Bigger rewards require bigger risk.

It’s a prospective trade with less downside and more upside than may seem at first glance though. All of the moving average lines will act as technical support, helping to keep the stock propped up in the event of a pushback. Above, however, there’s little to hold the stock back… technically speaking.

There’s also a distinct likelihood that all the potential bad news has been more than priced into the stock. That sets the stage for some more positive headlines that have been missing for too long. The team-up of Level 3 and CenturyLink should give the organization plenty of things to tout as the year wears on. The shift away from consumers and towards corporate customers has been an understated growth opportunity. Investors may finally be starting to figure it out.

Looking for more trading ideas and insights like this one? Hit the orange 'Follow' button above. I publish about twice per week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.