Wall Street Breakfast: Mario Draghi Takes The Stage

A digital advertising boom saw Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) revenue jump 49% to almost $12B in Q1, while user growth met expectations. Shares also climbed over 7% in after-hours trading as the social network reported a 13% increase in daily active users to 1.45B in March. It's some needed news for FANG stocks, which have said goodbye to roughly $88B in market cap over this past week.

Samsung Electronics' cash-cow chip business propelled the company to its fourth consecutive quarter of record operating profits, which climbed to 15.64T won, up 58% from 9.9T a year ago. However, the firm flagged tough times ahead in the mobile market. A slowdown in demand could plague Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) newest phones, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, as well as smartphone OLED panels.

Nintendo CEO Tatsumi Kimishima will step down in June following the success of the Switch console, which helped the company more than double its revenue to 1.06T yen ($9.66B) in its most recent fiscal year. Sales so far amount to 18M since its release on March 3, 2017, outstripping the 13.5M units the Wii U sold during its five years of production. Board member Shuntaro Furukawa will take up the reins at Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY).

European earnings roundup: Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) -2.7% premarket on cash flow worries, while Total (NYSE:TOT) fell 1.5% even with a profit jump from record production. Amid a sharp drop in earnings, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is inching up after planning "significant" job cuts, with Barclays (NYSE:BCS) rising 2% thanks to improved income at its investment bank. Meanwhile, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is down 6% after posting a big fall in quarterly profit as telecoms held off on spending.

Tensions? China's ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) has suggested that a trade dispute with Beijing may have been a factor in last week's U.S. order barring American firms from selling goods to the smartphone maker. China's Huawei could be next. Sources told Reuters that U.S. authorities are investigating whether the tech company violated U.S. sanctions in relation to Iran.

Boeing has found new customers for jets it hoped to deliver to Iran this year as President Trump considers whether to withdraw from a pact to remove nuclear-related sanctions. CEO Dennis Muilenburg also hinted that Boeing (NYSE:BA) is no longer as concerned as it once was that a collapse of the deal could force it to cut production of the 777 jetliner due to a pickup in demand.

A plan by the NYSE to extend floor trading to securities listed on rival exchanges hit a snag yesterday. The group suspended stocks including Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)-listed Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) following technical problems related to trade confirmations. The halt came less than two months after NYSE (NYSE:ICE) agreed to pay $14M in penalties for having disrupted trading in the world's largest equity market.

"Certainly Nasdaq would consider becoming a crypto exchange over time," CEO Adena Friedman told CNBC, stating Nasdaq (NDAQ) is waiting for barriers to smooth out. "If we do look at it and say 'it's time, people are ready for a more regulated market'...I believe that digital currencies will continue to persist, it's just a matter of how long it will take for that space to mature."

First bond market foray... WeWork (VWORK) has raised more money than planned, selling $702M of seven-year senior unsecured notes at a yield of 7.875%. Steep losses are raising some concern among investors, however, with the office-leasing startup's net loss more than doubling to $933M in 2017, outpacing its 98% annual increase in revenue to $886M.

BP has appointed Helge Lund, a former head of BG Group and Norway's Statoil (NYSE:STO), as its next chairman to replace Carl-Henric Svanberg, who has held the post for almost nine years. He joins BP as the company enjoys one of its fastest growth periods in recent decades, having recovered from the 2010 deadly Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chevron has evacuated executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a contract dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA, Reuters reports. The affected staff numbers about 30 people in the coastal city of Puerto la Cruz, although it is unclear how many employees Chevron (NYSE:CVX) already removed from the country.

In the midst of a structural overhaul to help deal with its massive debt, Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) will slim down its board by three directors following its annual shareholders meeting on June 5. Ronit Satchi-Fainaro, a Tel Aviv University professor who heads the Cancer Research and Nanomedicine Laboratory, is the only new director being nominated to replace them, leaving the board with 11 members.

The head of Tesla's Autopilot is departing for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), adding new turmoil to a key program for the automaker that is already beset by executive departures, production goals and safety questions. Jim Keller will be replaced by Andrej Karpathy, who will take responsibility for Autopilot software, and Pete Bannon, a former Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) chip executive, who will lead Autopilot hardware. TSLA -0.7% premarket.

