Instructure: Guaranteed Growth From American Education

In addition to Canvas, Instructure has a collection of SaaS products, and continually innovates, which directly results in growth.

The company has continually posted great earnings, and investors should expect another positive report on April 30th, when they post Q1 '18 results.

If you've been paying attention for the past 5 years, you probably know the term Fintech - or financial technology. But what about EDtech - Educational technology. This fast growing sector of technology could prove to be a lucrative one, and Instructure (INST) intends to capitalize on this.

Instructure describes themselves as a SaaS (software as a service) tech company that "makes software that makes people smarter." The company has two main products - Canvas and Bridge - which are designed to help "organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver, and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences." These products cater towards educational organizations, but are also used by traditional businesses. Through their products, Instructure caters to more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations around the world.

Let's take a look at Instructure's two major products, Canvas and Bridge. Before we review each individual product, watch this informational video by Instructure that briefly describes both products:

Canvas

Canvas is a learning management tool created to be the digital counterpart to the physical classroom. It's an all in one solution to digital learning for K-12 and Higher Education, which allows teachers to better connect with students. The product allows teachers and institutions to upload assignments, display grades, teach fully digital courses and more due to third party integrations. Already, millions of people use the product through over 3,000 institutions.

Canvas solves issues that competing LMS cannot. Competition, namely Blackboard, has an aging system and offers limited support/training. However, even more importantly, Canvas is cloud-based and offers well-designed mobile apps that enable access to the LMS from anywhere.

Because the product is well designed, it has a much higher adoption rate when compared to other learning management systems.

(Key: Blue, Canvas; Grey, Other LMS. Source: Canvas)

The product has four main features - Openness, customization, pedagogical flexibility and support - which allow it to adapt to the customers' needs, increase adoption and do better than competitors. The company has open APIs, can connect with hundreds of third party apps, and has in-house support teams.

Canvas is Instructure's first product and was released in 2011. From this multiple other products have been created like Canvas Network and Canvas Catalog. Canvas Network allows academic institutions to offer and deliver courses over the internet to a much broader audience than just their own employees or on-campus students. Canvas Catalog enables organizations to create and maintain a branded marketplace for their online course offerings.

Bridge

Bridge is the corporate counterpart to Canvas. It's designed to enable Instructure's corporate customers to develop, retain and promote employees by improving performance and engagement. Bridge comes as a suite of three products: Bridge Learn, Bridge Perform and Bridge Practice (customers can also purchase single products). Each of these three help employees further develop talent, learn and practice through video courses.

To get a better picture of the actual product, let's look at some features of Bridge. Bridge allows employers to provide continuous feedback and development for employees inside the 1:1 tool. Employee timelines can be created and shared, goals and tasks can be set and skills can be evaluated.

Some major companies use this product to train and retain employees - like Time Inc., Tesla (TSLA), Sotheby's International Real Estate and more. Unlike Canvas, which operates in the traditional and competitive EDtech market, Bridge operates in its own industry, Corporate EDtech, and has no major competitors.

(Instructure Products, Canvas and Bridge are in the center of the EDTech Ecosystem. Source: Investor Presentation)

Other Products

Instructure also has two other products, Arc and Gauge.

Arc is an online video platform that allows "corporate, K–12 and higher education customers to host, manage and deliver impactful video learning experiences." Arc can easily be integrated into Bridge or Canvas, creating a Instructure ecosystem. Think of this product as a really specialized (private) YouTube (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for education, a video hosting service designed to share media between educators and students.

Gauge integrates with Canvas and allows K–12 schools and districts to measure student learning and preparedness for high-stakes exams mandated by federal and state regulations.

Customers

At the end of 2017, Instructure had over 3,000 colleges, universities, school districts and companies in more than 60 countries using their products. Of these 3,000, districts from all 50 states and 7 Ivy League schools use their products. They also have high profile corporate customers like Tesla and Time Inc. The company is also fairly diversified - in 2017, no single customer represented more than 10% of Instructure's revenue.

(Customers. Source: Investor Presentation)

Financials

(Source: 2017 Annual Report)

(Various financials, charted. Source: Author)

In November 2015, INST completed an IPO of 5,060,000 shares of common stock at an initial price to the public of $16.00 per share. Since then, share value has risen to about $40 per share, for a return of 130%.

Instructure makes its money through a SaaS subscription-based payment structure. The subscription fee includes the use of Instructure's platform as well as technical support and is based on the number of users. The company also generates revenue from training, implementation services and other types of professional services.

In their 2017 Annual Report, the company stated that they "experienced net revenue retention rates of over 100% at each of December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015. For 2017, 2016 and 2015, our revenue was $158.8 million, $110.9 million and $73.2 million, respectively, representing year-over-year growth of 43% and 51%. For 2017, 2016 and 2015, our net losses were, $49.8 million, $53.6 million and $53.0 million, respectively."

These figures are impressive; net revenue retention rates were over 100% for the past three years, meaning that Instructure gains at least as much recurring revenue as it loses from each cohort of customers over 1 year. Revenue growth for the past three years averaged at 47%, equally as impressive. Note that 14% of 2017's revenue came from outside of the US, up from previous periods.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Over the years, Subscription Revenue and the backlog has increased rapidly. Subscription Revenue growth has averaged at a 53% growth rate over the years, and the company's Backlog and Deferred Revenue has grown from $145 million in 2014 to almost $400 million in 2017.

However, as these figures grew so did net loss - $49.8 million for 2017.

So where does this loss come from? Two things are eating up revenues - operating expenses and cost of revenue. In the annual report, Instructure states that (regarding cost of revenue) "cost of subscription and support revenue consists primarily of the costs of our managed hosting provider and other third-party service providers, employee-related costs including payroll, benefits and stock-based compensation expense for our operations and customer support teams, amortization of capitalized software development costs and acquired technology, and allocated overhead costs, which we define as rent, facilities and costs related to information technology, or IT." Because most of their costs of revenue comes from a hosting provider, this makes it difficult to cut costs, because it's likely that the hosting provider is giving them their lowest pricing.

Operating expenses come from three main areas - Sales and Marketing, R&D and General and Administrative. Sales and marketing costs break down to payroll, lead generation and costs for an annual convention. In R&D, management expects that research and development expenses will "increase in absolute dollars as we continue to increase the functionality of our software platform." General expenses are mainly payroll and accounting expenses.

(Instructure losses. Source: Investor Presentation)

This net loss can be attributed to one main thing: Instructure is a rapidly growing company, with an expanding workforce (about 1,000 employees) and expanding customer base. However, the net loss has plateaued in the past 2 years, and even decreased from 2016. The company is actively trying to cut costs, and this is showing, even if it's on a small scale. You can fully see this in the graphic above, all sectors of operating expenses are decreasing as a percentage of revenue.

Growth Prospects

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Instructure has seen some pretty rapid growth in the past, but this is just scratching the surface. Currently, the company is focusing on four main strategies to promote growth:

Grow US customer base

Maximize existing customer base

Expand international

Innovate and expand technology and applications

Referring to the two graphics above, Instructure has a lot of opportunity - the company expects the total available market to exceed $25B in the next few years - so with a current market cap of about $1B there's plenty of room for expansion.

The company is focused on capitalizing on this massive EDTech opportunity through the four things mentioned above. The company believes that the US EDtech market, especially K-12, HigherED and corporate learning is underserved. In this market, current systems are aging and cannot support the growing demands of customers - Instructure with their Canvas and Bridge products aims to address this. As American education continues to move into the digital frontier, they'll be looking for a high quality LMS, and Instructure products are on the top of the pack.

From this, they also focus on maximizing their existing customer base (mainly Canvas users) and offering additional applications to add onto their subscription. They've been following this strategy - announcing Gauge in mid-2017 and having Arc as an integration on Bridge and Canvas.

They're also focused on international expansion - while the US amounts for the majority of revenue, Instructure products are also used 60 other countries. In June 2014, Instructure opened their international headquarters in London and for the year ended December 31, 2017, international customers accounted for 14% of revenue.

If you refer to the map at the top of the section, you can see that the US and UK are the only mature markets in which Instructure operates. Everything else is either emerging, or the company hasn't even entered yet. This leaves a lot of room for international growth, and being a SaaS company (not needing physical locations), Instructure can easily do this.

Instructure also don't just focus on one product offering, like much of the competition. The company has multiple products and isn't shy about offering new ones, if they see an opening in the market. In February 2015, the company launched Bridge as Canvas began getting corporate customers, due to unsuitable alternatives. In October 2016, Arc was announced and in July 2017, they announced the launch of Gauge.

The company also continually enhances applications - the Canvas of today isn't a 2014 product, because when customers request features, Instructure adds them. The company also states (in the 2017 annual report) that they may also. "expand the number of applications on [their] extensible learning platform and develop into adjacent markets through strategic acquisitions or partnering."

This growth strategy, paired with cutting costs, and revenue growth fits into the long term plan for profitability:

(Long-Range Model. Source: Investor Presentation)

The long-term plan for Instructure is profitability - fueled by the growth strategy of international expansion, and cutting costs. The above chart shows their progress in cutting costs, and the long-term target of a non-GAAP operating income of 20-25%. While this is far in the future (6-10 years), there is real progress.

Competition

This company has a very promising future - but as with everything in the investment world, there are risks. The biggest risk for Instructure is not being able to grow, and competitors stealing market share from them.

Instructure's largest two products operate in fairly competitive markets. In the 2017 annual report, the company stated that "Canvas primarily competes with systems offered by Blackboard, D2L and Moodle in the education market. Bridge primarily competes with systems offered by Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba Software and SumTotal Systems (owned by Skillsoft) along with dozens of small, specialized systems for specific industries to large, generalized systems provided as part of a larger human resources management suite."

They've also isolated key competitive factors in the EDtech market, being:

usability and features

pricing

reliability and uptime

service and support for users and staff

software integration and third-party publisher partnerships

mobile capabilities

data analytics

collaboration and engagement

Of these factors, Instructure products come in at the top of the pack. We believe that the company competes favorably on the basis of these factors. However, their ability to remain competitive will depend to a great extent upon its ongoing performance in the areas of product development, partner ecosystem development and customer support, all things that they devote exclusive capital towards.

However, investors should keep in mind that Instructure isn't the only player in the EDTech space when deciding to invest.

Conclusion

Instructure is a fast-growing company with a strong future due to international expansion and solid product offerings. Though the company is still at a loss, they are continually cutting costs, while growing revenue, and have a long-term plan for profitability that they are working towards. Instructure offers products to all sectors of the rapidly growing EDtech market, and is a good point of entry to this industry. Long-term prospects are good, and investors should consider this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.