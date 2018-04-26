King Dimon - For Now | JPMorgan

JPMorgan (JPM) brought in a net income of $8.7B and an EPS of $2.37; expectations were $2.28. They delivered strong capital returns with $6.7B going to shareholders, including $4.7B of net repurchases. The common dividend was $0.56 per share.

In the video above, analyst Ben Nye offers his thoughts:

it was one of those quarters that hit on every box [and] they know how to run the conference call, too. There’s just no drama when you’re talking about JPMorgan. . . [some of] these analysts are so granular that they’ll try to find one ratio that may be a little bit out of whack, and there’s always going to be one ratio that’s out of whack. Wells Fargo will try to be earnest and adjust and explain and they just kind of get all lost in their bowl of soup and JPMorgan just says - hey, here’s the steak. Eat it.”

Overall, it was a strong quarter. Their credit card did very well. Revenue for this was 11.6% which was far better than expected and on the deposit side of things, they aren’t having to pay much even though interest rates have been going up. JPM is rightly seen as the best right now, but there could be some reversion to the mean in the future.

