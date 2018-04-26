Yes, Fundamentals Usually Appear Strong Prior To A Sell-Off

But why should a sell-off take place at all and how can an economy so suddenly turn if fundamentals are strong?

A while back I came across an article titled "Fundamentals Are Always Strong When Sell-Offs Begin" where an analyst opines that fundamentals are nearly always strong when the market starts to sell-off. He is not alone of course in making such an observation. Nor is he wrong, with one proviso - what kind of fundamentals are we talking about? And what exactly do these fundamentals represent and measure? It is within the answers to these questions we discover why the above statement is true while at the same time just as contradictory as it first appears.

Firstly, why in the world should a market sell-off begin when fundamentals are strong? To this question there are at least two obvious answers: a) markets get ahead of themselves as strong fundamentals fuel optimism above and beyond what they can support on a sustainable basis and b) fundamentals are in fact not strong. Both are true, especially the latter.

Secondly, that fundamentals appear strong when in fact they are not have two likely explanations: a) the fundamentals are actually at their weakest when they appear strong and b) the fundamentals referred to do not represent what many seem to believe they do. Both are true.

Which brings us to some key "fundamentals" usually referred to when it comes to assessing the strength- and growth of an economy: GDP, stock market prices, corporate earnings (current and expected), consumer spending, house prices and so forth. The higher the indices that track these "fundamentals" and the faster and more steadily they grow, the stronger the economy. At least, so the thinking goes.

In the article mentioned above, the analyst focuses on the ISM index, trailing EPS growth, and forward EPS growth expectations. Which begs a couple of general questions applicable to these and the other fundamentals mentioned above: what do they represent and, more importantly - are they really sound indicators of economic strength? There is no need to answer the latter here since an economy could never snap in the course of a few months if the underlying fundamentals were truly strong. Which thus leaves us with explaining the former.

So what is it that GDP, corporate earnings, stock prices, consumer spending and so forth really represent? What force drives them higher and higher, but occasionally lead them to drop substantially over a relatively short span of time? Is it increased productivity? To some extent yes, but it is not the main factor - if it was, how come GDP and other so-called fundamentals can grow faster than productivity gains and do so for nearly a decade?

Is it perhaps good old-fashioned thrift and increased investments in the productive capacity of the private sector? Of course not, thrift has been dying a slow death for decades bringing capital investments down with it (here and here).

I could go on and on, but to cut a longer story short; the one factor not only capable, but actually necessary, to pull all these aggregates up simultaneously is an expanding quantity of money. In other words, these broad aggregates could never expand over time if the money supply wasn't. Why? Because all the above-mentioned fundamentals except confidence indicators have one thing in common; they're all measured in monetary terms! Alas, the more money circulating, the higher these aggregates can move. And if there is one thing there has been an abundance of since the 2008 banking crisis, it is money.

The question of the sustainability of these factors thus boils down to what extent the money supply can continue to expand unabated. Furthermore, more money in circulation does not mean more products and capital, far from it. On the other hand, if by fundamentals we mean developments which underpin a healthy economy then the fundamentals so often referred to by analysts and economic pundits are in fact not true fundamentals to the extent they are reflections of monetary expansions.

Which leaves us with the real reason these fundamentals look strong prior to a stock market sell-off: they are to a large extent reflections of monetary expansions, expansions which in no way reflect a healthy economy. Nor are they sustainable - which means that eventually the aggregates will drop when money supply growth slows and then fails to keep the fundamentals inflated at current levels.

The money supply is therefore not only capable of pushing these fundamentals up - it is also the one that will ultimately pull them back down! In other words, there could be no ups and downs in the range of broad economic aggregates as we've become used to for generations without changes in the quantity of money generated through the computers of commercial banks and the Federal Reserve. This is one of the major costs of achieving so-called "price-stability."

The rate of interest at which, in an expanding economy, the amount of new money entering circulation is just sufficient to keep the price-level stable, is always lower than the rate which would keep the amount of available loan-capital equal to the amount simultaneously saved by the public: and thus, despite the stability of the price-level, it makes possible a development leading away from the equilibrium position. - Friedrich Hayek

The money supply growth rate started dropping at the beginning of last year. Unless the Fed soon reverses its policy path and turns to QE4 or banks out of nowhere decide to ramp up lending, it's only a matter of time until these "fundamentals" start turning as well, likely starting with the stock market and the prices of other risk assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.