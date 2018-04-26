How Will Rising Rates Impact This Bond-Like BDC Currently Yielding Over 7%?

It should also be noted that rising risk-free interest rates could be impacting GBDC pricing, as investors are expecting higher yields from their investments.

GBDC continues to deliver consistent returns to shareholders due to its excellent origination platform and solid portfolio that has already started to benefit from rising interest rates.

Quick BDC Market Update

Business development companies ("BDCs") will begin reporting calendar Q1 2018 next week (see dates below).

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector, including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

Why do I like GBDC?

This article discusses many of the reasons to invest GBDC including:

Excellent credit platform and underwriting history/standards

Best-of-breed fee structure designed to cover dividend each quarter at the expense of management

Stable-to-growing NAV per share

Paying out undistributed/spillover income to shareholders as special dividends rather than retaining internally

Access to SBIC leverage and accretive equity offerings

GBDC Historical Yield

GBDC is an outlier among BDCs for many reasons and its pricing typically commands a premium giving it a lower yield. There are many reasons for this including the ones listed above but mostly due to the quality of assets providing consistent returns to shareholders, which is why many investors view GBDC similar to a bond rather than a stock.

Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Portfolio Update

On April 9, 2018, GBDC announced that it had originated $136.0 million in new middle-market investment commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2018. Approximately 79% of the new middle-market investment commitments were one stop loans, 20% were senior secured loans and approximately 1% were equity securities. Of the new middle-market investment commitments, $129.3 million funded at close.

More importantly, the announcement also discussed an overall 2.0% increase in the total portfolio and 8.5% decrease in its SLF due to continued debt repayments.

Total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by approximately 2.0%, or $34.9 million, during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Total investments at fair value held by Senior Loan Fund are estimated to have decreased by approximately 8.5 %, or $23.8 million.

“Total investments at fair value are estimated to have increased by approximately 2.0%, or $34.9 million, during the three months ended March 31, 2018 after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers and net change in unrealized gains (losses). Total investments at fair value held by Senior Loan Fund LLC, an unconsolidated Delaware limited liability company that invests in senior secured loans and is co-managed by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. and RGA Reinsurance Company, are estimated to have decreased by approximately 8.5%, or $23.8 million, after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers and net change in unrealized gains (losses).”

Source: GBDC Press Release

Rising Interest Rates & GBDC

As mentioned in the updated BDC Interest Rate Sensitivity Comparisons report, LIBOR continues to rise (3-month is currently 2.36% compared to 1.69% at the end of 2017) and many BDCs will see increased income over the coming quarters.

Source: FRED

GBDC is one of many BDCs that is already experiencing higher portfolio yields including the most recently reported quarter ended December 31, 2017:

“The weighted average rate of 7.5% on new investments this quarter was up from 7.3% in the previous quarter. This was primarily due to an increase in LIBOR. An increase in LIBOR was also the primary cause for the increase in weighted average rate on investments that paid off during the quarter. In general, market pricing on new investments remained stable. The weighted average rate on our new investments remained unchanged from the prior quarter at LIBOR plus 6%. As a reminder, the weighted average rate of new investments is based on the contractual interest rate at the time of funding. For variable rate loans, the contractual rate would be calculated using current LIBOR, the spread over LIBOR and the impact of any LIBOR floor.” “Shifting to the graph on the right hand side, this graph summarizes investment portfolio spread. Focusing first on the light blue line, this line represents the income yield or the amount earned on investments including interest and fee income, but excludes the amortization of discounts in upfront fees. The income yield increased to 7.9% for the quarter, again, primarily due to an increase in LIBOR. The investment income yield, which includes the amortization of fees and discounts, remained unchanged at 8.5%. Last on this chart, the weighted average cost of debt or the green line, this increased to 3.9%, again due to an increase in the LIBOR rate.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in the level of interest rates. As of December 31, 2017, 99.6% of portfolio debt investments (at fair value) bore interest at variable rates and the weighted average LIBOR floor on the loans subject to floating interest rates was 1.02%. Also, around 68% of its borrowings are at variable rates.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz.com

However, management mentioned that additional increases in LIBOR could result in mostly maintaining its portfolio yield due to “competitive pressure on spreads”:

“So there are two phenomena and they are both happening. The first phenomenon is that LIBOR is increasing and my expectation is that LIBOR is going to continue to increase. The U.S. economy seems very strong and though Fed appears to be signaling a desire to have some additional increases that the LIBOR forward market certainly indicates that the market anticipates some further debt tightening and LIBOR increases. A separate phenomenon is that we have seen competitive pressure on spreads and that has caused spreads to come down. I wish I could tell you that I thought that the pressure on spreads was over and that we were entering the new period where we are going to see spread widening. I want to expressly say the opposite.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

There are potential risks related to portfolio companies with rising interest rates and the ability to service higher cost debt. As discussed in the updated NMFC Deep Dive report, New Mountain Finance (NMFC) management was recently asked about this and pointed to borrowers having high free cash flows and hedging instruments through interest rate swaps to cap exposure:

Q. “The first question was around the impact of a rising rate environment on our borrower’s ability to service their debt?” A. “And the short answer is we are very comfortable with that I mean for the following reasons; one, our borrowers are very high free cash flow, generating a lot of CAPEX for working capital requirements, so our interest coverages are quite robust. Second, and even more importantly most of our borrowers are hedging out the majority of this risk through interest rate swaps and cap so it doesn't really follow to them if they've taken that, if you transfer that risk to someone else. And third again at the margin borrowers are reducing spreads so they're offsetting their rising rate impact by lower spreads. So again we are very comfortable with that item.”

Source: NMFC Earnings Call

GBDC Dividend Coverage Update

Higher quality BDCs tend to support regular dividends with recurring NII and pay special/supplemental dividends supported by additional income and/or capital gains usually through equity investments, similar to Main Street Capital (MAIN). Many BDCs retain undistributed income and some incur excise taxes rather than pay out to shareholders as they see it as “cheap capital” to reinvest and grow the portfolio. Historically, GBDC has chosen to a pay special dividends to avoid excise tax and will raise capital through accretive equity offerings as needed. See discussion below.

“So many managers are reluctant to first to pay out special distribution because they earn fees on capital that they keep within the vehicle. Our approach is a little different. Our approach is to think about this from the perspective of what's good for shareholders and that led us to the inclusion that the right answer was to pay a special distribution.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

GBDC paid a special dividend of $0.08 per share in December 2017. There is a good chance of continued special dividends as the company continues to grow undistributed income and gains on a GAAP basis.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, GBDC covered its dividend after excluding $0.7 million accrual for the capital gain incentive fee. GBDC has predictably boring NII of $0.32 each quarter (see table below) that is mostly due to its fee structure combined with strong portfolio credit quality. My financial projections use a wide range of assumptions but because of the incentive fee hurdle, the dividend is consistently covered by design.

“If you exclude $0.7 million accrual for the capital gains incentive fee, net investment income was $19.2 million or $0.32 per share as compared to $19.1 million or $0.32 per share for the quarter ended September 30. Consistent with previous quarters, we provided net investment income per share excluding the capital gains incentive fee accrual as we think this adjusted NII as a more meaningful measure.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

Also, NAV per share has increased in 21 out of the last 22 quarters, after excluding the impact from previous special dividends (see chart below). However, during the previous quarter, its net asset value (“NAV”) per share decreased slightly, by $0.04 after taking into account the $0.08 special dividend paid during the quarter.

“Net realized and unrealized gain on investments for the quarter were $2.8 million or $0.05 per share and this was the result of $0.5 million of net realized gains and $2.3 million of net unrealized appreciation. This compares to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and secured borrowings of $4.2 million or $0.07 per share for the prior quarter. On December 28, 2017, we paid a quarterly distribution of $0.32 per share and we also paid a special distribution of $0.08 per share. Excluding the special distribution, our net asset value per share would have increased as of December 31, 2017, because our earnings per share of $0.36 exceeded our regular quarterly distribution of $0.32 per share. As a result of the special distribution, our NAV per share declined to $16.04 as of December 31 from $16.08 as of September 30.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

Total investment income recently increased partially due to increased annualized quarterly return from its Senior Loan Fund LLC ("SLF") that improved to 11.4% from 10.2% (see table below).

“Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31 was $36.5 million. This was an increase of $1.5 million from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in dividend income received from our investment in senior loan fund. Fee income went from $330,000 to $500,000, so a $200,000 increase. That’s just an amendment fee and maybe a prepayment fee on one or two transactions. But the big increase was the dividend income which went from $1 million to $2.5 million. And I think that was mostly attributable to increased dividend income from the senior loan fund.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

Management mentioned having difficulties finding “attractive” investments for the SLF (see below) and as mentioned earlier, the SLF decreased by another 8.5% in calendar Q1 2018. There is a chance that this could result in lower portfolio yields over the coming quarters.

“Total investments at fair value declined by 7.2% to $279.3 million as we experienced an increase in prepayments and slower new investment activity during the quarter. Due to the decline in total investments held by the senior loan fund, over the past few quarters, we downsized the credit facility from $300 million to $200 million, also reduced pricing by 10 basis points to save on unused fees and to improve returns.” Q. “you had reduced the credit facility in the SLF pointing to that being smaller or not a priority of capital allocation in the current environment. I mean, how much would structures and terms kind of have to reverse, I mean how many more todays, I guess, would we have to see before it becomes conducive for you to be allocating capital to an SLF-type vehicle?” A. “It’s a great question. I think the real answer is we don’t know. It’s not a question of number of days, it’s a question of what’s it going to take in order to change the way risk is perceived and priced in the marketplace. Right now, we have got in the small niche called middle-market sponsored finance. We have got an enormous amount of capital that’s been raised, that’s waiting to be deployed both by private equity firms and by debt providers, so one could get pessimistic looking at the amount of capital that’s ready to be used, well if you get pessimistic about it taking a long time for circumstances to change. On the other hand, we know from many prior patterns that what typically happens is that volatility in the equity markets, downturn in the equity markets then leads to volatility and a downturn in the high-yield market, which in turn tends to drop capital away from the broadly syndicated loan market. And then, when the broadly syndicated loan market has higher spreads or lower secondary prices that in turn impacts the middle-market. I think we are likely to see that same pattern recur.We are not yet seeing meaningful weakness in secondary prices in the broadly syndicated loan markets. So I think we have got some more days like today– before we are going to start to see meaningful changes. And I think we should anticipate that there is going to be a lag between the liquid trading markets and the middle market.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

GBDC is still below its targeted leverage with portfolio growth potential. On January 12, 2017, GBDC announced that it had received approval for a third license from the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) that gives the company access to a maximum of $350 million of SBA debentures. I have assumed that the company will keep leverage consistent with the previously discussed target levels (see below).

“Our GAAP debt to equity ratio was 0.87x, while our regulatory debt to equity ratio was 0.59x. These are both up from the prior quarter, but still below our targets. We had approximately $150 million of capital for new investments through restricted and unrestricted cash, availability on our revolving credit facility and additional debentures available to our SBIC subsidiaries at the end of the quarter.” From previous quarter: “I think we are comfortable going a little bit higher than 1.0 GAAP leverage. We tend to focus more heavily on regulatory leverage. We’ve talked before about having targets in place of a little bit over 1.0 on GAAP leverage and approximately 0.75 on regulatory leverage.”

Source: GBDC Earnings Call

Source: GBDC Earnings Call Slides

Risk Free Interest Rates & GBDC

It should be noted that there has also been a recent spike in U.S. treasury rates including both 2-Year and 10-Year rates as shown below. Since September 2017, the 2-year treasury rate has doubled from 1.25% to 2.50%. This could be impacting BDC pricing (including GBDC) as investors are expecting higher yields from their investments.

I will be discussing this with subscriber of Sustainable Dividends and if it continues, I will likely be repricing all BDC short-term target prices to reflect higher yield expectations.

Source: Investing.com

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

