SA Interview: M&A And Event-Driven Investing With Masbro Advisors

How to evaluate a merger arb idea, where the implied odds of a pending deal are too low (or high) and game-planning different scenarios for how a target will react if a deal doesn’t go through are topics discussed.

Feature interview

Masbro Advisors is a hedge fund manager focused on the opportunities driven by M&A corporate activity. It has 15+ years of experience in the M&A field and an ample network of professionals within the biggest and most active hedge funds. Masbro Advisors draws upon the research developed within its own firm, the ideas generated by the sell-side brokers it works with, and its network of contacts within the industry to deliver to its followers the best Event-Driven ideas currently out in the market. It offers the opportunity to directly invest in the best hedge funds ideas without paying hedge fund fees or locking capital. We emailed with Masbro Advisors about evaluating the validity of M&A rumors, regulatory risk under Trump and how the Genworth (NYSE:GNW)/China Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) story ends.

Seeking Alpha: Can you walk us through how you evaluate a merger arb idea? Can you give an example of one that worked out and one that didn’t?

Masbro Advisors: I follow pre-defined schemes for every M&A-related idea, as I apply a specific framework to the analysis. I have a framework for every situation, whether it is a pre-M&A position, a distressed M&A idea, a post-deal break situation, a competing bid process, a short M&A idea etc. For each situation, I have 5-6 pillars that I look for, for positions to be investable. After having used the frameworks, I try to apply some common sense to make sure the framework applies well to the specific situation. Take shorts, for example. I look at many shorts within M&As because of the asymmetric returns. A recent short that did not work was Microsoft/LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT). I was short LinkedIn post the deal announcement because the valuation paid was high, the premium was extremely high, there were no other buyers interested in the firm as LinkedIn had approached them already, and there were potential antitrust issues in particular in the EU, as the local commission is extremely careful with privacy and personal data. That did not work, however the loss was a small 2-3%. Instead, I had material gains shorting Aixtron (OTCPK:AIXXF) when in 2016 it was being acquired by a Chinese PE firm. Here as well, there were no other buyers left and several potential issues with the deal, which was trading with only a 5-6% spread to the offer. The short was successful and delivered a gain of over 50% with extremely limited risks.

SA: Are there pending deals where you think the implied odds of closing are too high or low, thus creating an opportunity?

MA: NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) is extremely interesting. The odds of the deal closing are probably 10% right now, while I believe it's a 50/50 game. In addition, recent Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN) results show that the best end-markets today are automotive and industrial, exactly the end-markets of NXP. The downside of NXP is probably $110/$115 today, you make money with or without a deal (assuming you hedge markets). Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG)/Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) is trading at 30% of deal success, while the probability is probably 80% at this point. Today a preliminary deal was announced, and the firms now have 15 days to announce a firm, definitive deal. The most complex issues, such as price, are already decided, so the chances of this deal becoming firm and then completed are very high. Instead, there is too much optimism, I believe, around Time Warner (NYSE:TWX)/AT&T (NYSE:T), as I think the probability of this deal to go through is a mere 50%, while it trades at much higher implied probability. Also note that if this deal is blocked, there is certainly no other buyer left out there for Time Warner.

SA: How do you game-plan different scenarios for how a stock (the target) will react if a deal doesn’t go through?

MA: For as simple as it might sound, it is crucial to look at the price pre-announcement or pre-rumors. Then I adjust for how peers and markets moved in the meantime. Also, I look at the results, if they had been above or below expectations. Finally, I look at how many arbs were involved to try and understand the technical sale pressure from deal-break as a consequence of arbs selling.

SA: How do you evaluate M&A rumors for validity and actionability?

MA: I only use rumors reported by the top-tier sources such as Bloomberg, WSJ, FT, DealReporter, CNBC and similar. I ignore anything else. If those sources tell you something, 95% of the time they are right on what is going on, and you can use them as basis for investing decisions.

SA: Regulatory risk in the M&A process has been amplified under Trump - how do you evaluate the risk of a takeover target being downrange from a Trump tweet? Has the fear created any opportunities?

MA: Trump has changed the M&A landscape. Think of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)/Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) being brought down by a CFIUS review, which was not even a condition to the deal. Trump is completely unpredictable. Spreads have widened as a consequence of this and the trade war with China he initiated. In any case, anything can be priced, and I make sure that Trump risk is priced into the M&As I invest in. I look at how a deal fits his interests. For example, I was cautious with Monsanto (NYSE:MON), as the end-users of Monsanto products are probably more Republican than Democrats. I look for deals with little Trump or China exposure, which is not easy these days. In short, there is really no easy way to know what Trump's next move will be.

SA: How does the Genworth/China Oceanwide story end? Does it ever, given how long it has dragged on (half-joking)?

MA: I don't think this deal will close, as it is clearly under a deep CFIUS review, and personal data is a critical area for the agency. Also, the target is not performing well, which would make any position very risky. Finally, because the deal is so unlikely, the name trades following market ups and downs, so if I were to buy this name, I would also need to short the S&P 500 or a similar index and likely lose money while I wait for an unlikely event.

SA: How do you manage risk in merger arb? Can you discuss “unconventional” ways to do this such as mentioned in your recent bullish thesis on NXP Semiconductors?

MA: Merger arb is a phenomenal asset class every investor should dedicate a part of their portfolio to. What makes it phenomenal is that it exposes you to risks that are often uncorrelated to markets, predictable and quantifiable. However, it exposes you to deal risks, which typically cannot be hedged because they are extremely specific and idiosyncratic. The smartest thing to do is to always be short deals that have side-risks similar to those where you are invested. Today, it would be smart to be short some deals with MOFCOM exposure, for example.

SA: What’s one of your highest-conviction ideas right now?

MA: I have already mentioned NXP. At US$102, it's a present kindly offered by the many hedge funds that had offered irrevocables to Qualcomm (shareholders of NXP that had pledged to tender their shares in favor of Qualcomm's offer to buy NXP) and were only able to sell after Qualcomm and NXP changed the agreement on April 17. So they are selling, and they must sell to resize their books regardless of the price. I think this wave of selling will decrease in a few weeks. Another high-conviction idea is Shire. The agreement with Takeda offers a 22% spread, I expect the deal to be formalized within 2 weeks and close by year end. There are no antitrust risks. Fears are driven by a potential shareholder vote at Takeda, the board approval needed also at Takeda, and the reciprocal due diligence currently in process between the two parties. However, Takeda CEO could never make a preliminary offer for Shire without an informal pre-approval from his board - it would be completely uncommon in Japan and elsewhere. Japanese shareholders have never voted down a deal to acquire a company recommended by the board. Finally, the two companies work in similar sectors and know each other very well. It is extremely unlikely that a 10-day due diligence shows anything new and material enough to block the deal. The strategic rationale for the deal is strong, and there are other potential bidders for Shire.

Thanks to Masbro Advisors for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Masbro Advisors is long NXP Semiconductors and Shire.